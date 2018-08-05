Two dead, 8 injured Sunday after violent night in Kansas City

Two people were killed and eight injured overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning in five separate incidents. One involved a police shootout and standoff when someone shot for several minutes at police.
Two women were killed and eight people were injured in incidents of violence across Kansas City Saturday night and Sunday, including a shootout and police standoff near 59th Street and Swope Parkway. The events followed an already violent week.