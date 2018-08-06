“I don’t know where you got that analyzation from” — Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson discusses second fastest on team

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robison decided to weigh-in on who was the second fastest player on the team at training camp in St. Joe.
By
Overnight Sunday was a ‘very violent night’ in KC

Crime

Overnight Sunday was a ‘very violent night’ in KC

Two women were killed and eight people were injured in incidents of violence across Kansas City Saturday night and Sunday, including a shootout and police standoff near 59th Street and Swope Parkway. The events followed an already violent week.