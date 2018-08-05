Chiefs linebacker Ukeme Eligwe on National Anthem rules, letters he’s received and programs he’s looking to give donations

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Ukeme Eligwe talked about National Anthem rules, letters he's received and programs he's looking to give donations at training camp in St. Joe.
Overnight Sunday was a ‘very violent night’ in KC

Two women were killed and six people were injured in various incidents of violence across Kansas City Saturday night and Sunday, including a shootout and police standoff near 59th Street and Swope Parkway. The events followed an already violent week.