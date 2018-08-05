Chiefs linebacker Ukeme Eligwe on National Anthem rules, letters he’s received and programs he’s looking to give donations

Two women were killed and six people were injured in various incidents of violence across Kansas City Saturday night and Sunday, including a shootout and police standoff near 59th Street and Swope Parkway. The events followed an already violent week.
Kansas City police responding to reports of shooting near 59th Street and Swope Parkway Sunday morning were met with gunfire, leading to an hours-long standoff. No officers were injured. One person in the home suffered a gunshot injury.
Liberty police and Clay County Sheriff’s deputies killed a man who fired at them with a rifle in the the 1000 block of Highland Drive Saturday evening. The man was suicidal, according to Capt. Andy Hedrick with Liberty police.
Scharron Renea Dingledine was arrested Saturday on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder after her car went into the Kansas River on Friday near downtown Lawrence. She and her son were rescued. Her daughter died.
Toby Dorr, formerly Toby Young, founder of Safe Harbor Prison Dog program, gained notoriety in 2006 after she helped an inmate escape in a dog crate from Lansing Correctional Facility. The pair spent 12 days on the lam. Dorr details the escape.
David McKune, former warden at Lansing Correctional Facility in Lansing, Kan., reflects on former prison volunteer Toby Young (now Toby Dorr) and how she helped convicted killer and inmate John Manard escape from the prison in a dog crate in 2006.
Lee’s Summit couple Jacqueline and Nate Mace had been grieving the loss of their first child Charlotte, who was stillborn on June 4. But on July 23, two precious items that memorialized Charlotte were stolen from their car.