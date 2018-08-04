Mother arrested on first-degree murder charges after her child dies in Kansas River
Scharron Renea Dingledine was arrested Saturday on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder after her car went into the Kansas River on Friday near downtown Lawrence. She and her son were rescued. Her daughter died.
Liberty police and Clay County Sheriff’s deputies killed a man who fired at them with a rifle in the the 1000 block of Highland Drive Saturday evening. The man was suicidal, according to Capt. Andy Hedrick with Liberty police.
Lee’s Summit couple Jacqueline and Nate Mace had been grieving the loss of their first child Charlotte, who was stillborn on June 4. But on July 23, two precious items that memorialized Charlotte were stolen from their car.
Friends remember Xindong Hao, a Chinese friend who was shot on Bridge Manor Drive near Red Bridge Road in south Kansas City Wednesday night. Hao was in Kansas City to study at the International House of Prayer.
Since joining the KC Royals in the trade for Mike Moustakas, new outfielder Brett Phillips has made a few stunning defensive plays. In Thursday's 6-4 loss, he threw out White Sox outfielder Leury Garcia at home plate with a 100 mph throw.