Andy Reid excited by newness entering Chiefs camp

Lofty expectations and a lot of newness. Those were two things Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid couldn’t ignore and didn’t try to talk around as he addressed the assembled media at Missouri Western State University on Sunday afternoon.
Chiefs rookies, quarterbacks and select veterans reported to training camp on Sunday to start a brief introductory period before veterans report on Wednesday. The team’s first sessions open to the public take place Thursday.
The fresh faces may not outnumber the familiar ones, but the overall atmosphere will certainly tilt toward newness in Chiefs camp. Not only were 40 of the 90 players on the roster as of Sunday acquired this off-season, but several of the key figures during Reid’s six-year tenure have gone elsewhere.
“There’s new maybe more so than we’ve had maybe since the first year when I was new,” Reid said.
While Reid addressed the expectations head-on, proclaiming that the team’s aim remains to win a championship this season and to position itself to contend for championships in subsequent years, it remains an open question just how the changing faces and “the new” will affect those expectations.
The Chiefs sent quarterback Alex Smith, a three-time Pro Bowl selection and the starter since the start of Reid’s tenure with the Chiefs, to Washington in a trade this off-season. In Smith’s place steps highly-touted second-year pro Patrick Mahomes, who enters camp having attempted 35 passes and started one game in the NFL.
At least five starters will be replaced from last year’s defensive unit. The high-profile departures include two of last season’s top three tacklers (linebacker Derrick Johnson and safety Ron Parker), two corners who started at least nine games apiece (Terrance Mitchell, Marcus Peters) including the team leader in interceptions in Peters, a two-time Pro Bowl selection who was also traded this off-season.
Tamba Hali played in just five games last season, but he’d been a mainstay (15 games played or more in each of the previous seasons) on the Chiefs defense since 2008. He’s also gone.
“There’s more new, I would say, on both sides of the ball,” Reid said. “Some of the old guys that have been here, aren’t here. Whether it’s the quarterback position, the inside linebacker position, outside linebacker position, you’re missing a few of those guys and you’ve got new guys coming that that you have an opportunity to see perform -- corner spots. That’s exciting to me. I’m looking forward to that. I know the players are too.”
The Chiefs used five of their six draft picks on defensive players, providing an influx of youth on that side of the ball along with an abundance of inexperience.
Rookie linebacker Dorian O’Daniel, a third-round pick out of Clemson, hoped to reap benefits from sharing the growing pains with several rookies on defense.
“I think it will be special just because, you know, whenever you’re a defensive guy you have a certain kind of mindset and attitude,” O’Daniel said. “I think us spending that time together through OTAs and rookie mini-camp, we’ve already kind of formed a relationship and all get along. That chemistry, I think, is going to be beneficial going forward on the field and being able to communicate with those guys.”
Not every new acquisition comes to camp without a track record. Free-agent acquisition Sammy Watkins led the Rams last season with eight receiving touchdowns and ranked fourth on the team in receiving yards (593 yards on 39 catches). Watkins’ 125 catches and 2,029 yards from 2014-15 were the most by any Bills player in his first two NFL seasons.
Third-year cornerback Kendall Fuller prepares for his first season with the Chiefs after two with Washington. The former third-round pick, acquired in the Smith trade, tied for Washington’s team lead in interceptions (four) and quarterbacks had a passer rating of 55.0 when throwing to a slot receiver defended by Fuller last season (third-lowest in the NFL).
Of course, even for established players like Watkins and Fuller, this will be their first time in camp with the Chiefs staff, in this system and with this group of teammates.
“A few of these guys haven’t been through this camp,” Reid said. “There’s a certain demand that we have — not that they weren’t challenged at the places that they came from — but whether you’re a college player or you’re coming from another team, it’s new. We do it different [just] as other teams do it different than us. How are you going to handle that? Can you rise through that thing, the demands of the camp?”
This week, Reid and his staff can finally start gathering the answers to those questions that come along with all the newness. Those answers will likely play a big part in whether or not the high expectations for this team are met.
