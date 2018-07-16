Who’s Salvador Perez most excited about seeing at the All-Star Game?

A 25-year-old man, who on Sunday wounded three Kansas City police officers and was later killed in a firefight with officers during an onslaught of police activity that besieged an East Side neighborhood.
A video shared to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page on July 15 shows Deputy Bryan Bowman ranting about the guy in front of him, who is going “one mile per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone" and is “easily a hundred.”
A man is facing charges after Ohio police say he dragged an officer for more than a mile in his car while fleeing a traffic stop. Dashcam video shows the officer being dragged down a street while another trooper chases the suspect.
Attorneys Ben Crump and Ken Barnes announced the filing of a lawsuit to force the city of Leavenworth to turn over police video from the shooting death of Antonio Garcia Jr. by an officer in July of 2017.
Two undercover Kansas City police officers were shot in Kansas City near U.S. 40 and Manchester while making an arrest, Kansas City police said Sunday. A third officer was shot at 30th Street and Topping.