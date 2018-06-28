Royals prospect Khalil Lee is moving up to AA Northwest Arkansas

Former Alaska governor and vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin came to Kansas City Wednesday to campaign for Tony Monetti, a Republican running for U.S. Senate in Missouri. The rally was held at the Power & Light District.
KU Med researcher Jared Grantham and Kansas City businessman Joseph Bruening teamed up to found the PKD Foundation in 1982. The Foundation helped develop the first drug to treat PKD, Jynarque, which was approved in April.
Michael Wallace, 25, was arrested and charged with false impersonation of a law enforcement officer and driving with a revoked or suspended license. Authorities received reports of a car driving with emergency equipment with lights and sirens.
Abortion opponents meeting for National Right to Life's annual convention in Overland Park were optimistic about overturning Roe v. Wade after Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced he was retiring.
While Iowa prepares to expand its "Move over, slow down" law, the Iowa Department of Transportation posted a crash video from I-235 cameras that shows the importance of paying attention to cars of the side of the roads.
Craig Ellingson, father of drowning victim Brandon Ellingson, argued at a hearing Wednesday, June 27, 2018, that former Highway Patrol trooper Anthony Piercy's license as a peace officer should be revoked.
A video provided by the Warrensburg Area Amateur Radio Club, Inc., shows the damage Tuesday’s storm did to a building at a water supply building in Johnson County, Mo. The camera was mounted at the old ATT microwave tower, which sustained damage.