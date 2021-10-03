Cash for House KC buys homes “As Is” in as little as 7 Days

Call Cash for House KC at 816-462-3864 to find out how to sell your home “As Is” in as little as 7 Days.

No realtor fees or commissions. No repairs needed. No need to arrange for a showing. Close in as little as 7 days. That’s what makes selling your home to Cash for House KC a sought-after company.

Cash for House KC is owned and operated by John Bennetts, who possesses over 35 years of experience in the real estate industry.

“Our company is a full-service professional home buying firm that helps property owners, particularly those who may be facing a financial hardship, in a way that most other companies can’t,” Bennetts said. “Homeowners and I are on the same side. They want to get the most money they can out of their house, and I want to give them the most money that we can.”

Whether you are you going through a divorce, facing foreclosure, inherited an unwanted property, or don’t have the money and/or time to fix up your home, Cash for House KC buys homes in any condition.

Bennetts notes several examples of how he has helped owners sell their homes over the years.

Mike was a recent retiree daunted by all of the repairs that would be needed to sell his home through the traditional process. Desiring to safeguard his retirement nest egg instead, he reached out Cash for House KC.

Another homeowner was faced with the double whammy of having a home in a horrible state of disrepair and the inability to pay off the outstanding property taxes. Selling to Bennetts and Cash for House KC provided financial, mental, and emotional relief.

An elderly couple living in a good neighborhood in a home built in the 1940s had been unable to make any improvements for a long time. Nor could they afford to hire someone to take care of it. Alleviated of that stress within 7 days allowed them to quickly move in with family members.

And the children of a woman in her 90s who unfortunately had to move into a nursing home were elated to be able to bypass the process of listing the home, holding open houses, and not knowing when a sale was going to close.

“We are specialists in solving real estate problems, especially ones that pose a financial burden on you, the homeowner,” said Bennetts. “That is why we make the process very quick and easy.”

To sell your home to Cash for House KC:

Call them at 816-462-3864 or fill out a form online with the details about your home.

If it meets their buying criteria, you will be contacted to set up a quick, no cost appointment.

You will be presented with a fair, written, no-obligation offer.

A closing is scheduled at a local reputable title company.

The homeowner receives cash in their hands in as little as 7 days.

Unlike some cash home buying companies out there, Cash for House KC is locally owned, an aspect that is very important to the company as well as to its clients.

“We don’t just buy homes all over the Kansas City Metro Area,” said Bennetts. “We live here and support the community here, and we put a great deal of thought, love, and care into helping people solve their home ownership problems - quickly and easily.”

For more information about selling your home quickly for cash, call Cash for House KC at 816-462-3864.

Cash for House KC

Location: 1104 W 100th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64114.

Call: 816-462-3864