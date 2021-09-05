Cash for House KC buys homes “As Is” in as little as 7 Days

Cash for House KC is owned and operated by John Bennetts, who possesses over 35 years of experience in the real estate industry.

Whether you are you going through a divorce, facing foreclosure, inherited an unwanted property, or don’t have the money and/or time to fix up your home, Cash for House KC buys homes in any condition.

“Our company is a full-service professional home buying firm that helps property owners, particularly those who may be facing a financial hardship, in a way that most other companies can’t,” Bennetts said. “Homeowners and I are on the same side. They want to get the most money they can out of their house, and I want to give them the most money that we can.”

The process is quick and easy:

Call Cash for House KC at 816-462-3864 or fill out a form online with the details about your home.

If it meets their buying criteria, you will be contacted to set up a quick, no cost appointment.

You will be presented with a fair, written, no-obligation offer.

A closing is scheduled at a local reputable title company.

The homeowner receives cash in their hands in as little as 7 days.

In a traditional real estate sale, which often takes 90 days or longer to close, the property owner has to continue making any mortgage, insurance, tax, utility, or other payments. However, having the ability to sell fast for cash alleviates all of those headaches.

A recent example is of a home in the Strawberry Hill neighborhood on the Kansas side of the State Line. The owner was in her 90s and unfortunately had to move into a nursing home. Her children, who were in their 70s, didn’t have the time, money, or energy to go through a lengthy sale process. That’s when they contacted Cash for House KC.

“The family had read an article about me in the paper and wanted me to come by,” Bennetts said. “The home was in good condition, but it needed a few updates. So I made them an offer, they liked it, and it was a done deal. They didn’t have to show it to a lot of people not knowing when it was going to close, they could close on a date of their choosing…it was so effortless for them to bring this chapter to a close and move on with their lives.”

Unlike some cash home buying companies out there, Cash for House KC is locally owned, an aspect that is very important to the company as well as to its clients.

“We don’t just buy homes all over the Kansas City Metro Area,” said Bennetts. “We live here and support the community here, and we put a great deal of thought, love, and care into helping people solve their home ownership problems - quickly and easily.”

No realtor fees or commissions. No repairs needed. No need to arrange for a showing. Close in as little as 7 days. That’s what makes selling your home to Cash for House KC a sought-after company.

“We give you the full value of your home AS IS. In the end, it’s a win-win for everybody.”

For more information about selling your home quickly for cash, call Cash for House KC at 816-462-3864 or visit their website: www.cashforhousekc.com.

