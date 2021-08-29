Your community, your club, your Loch Lloyd

The Country Club of Loch Lloyd enhances the lifestyles of its members with facilities, services, and amenities so that you can enjoy countless moments — and make treasured memories — right at home.

While spending extended time at home the past year and a half, buyers have realized the importance of having a home, club, and community that provide a lifestyle they value. The Village of Loch Lloyd offers the sought-after safety, natural setting and convenient location that is in-demand and difficult to find.

The Village of Loch Lloyd is a private, gated community located in the south Kansas City metropolitan area adjacent to Overland Park and Leawood, offering Kansas City’s lowest property taxes.

The heart of the community is The Country Club at Loch Lloyd, where residents come together to enjoy all the venues that encourage healthy lifestyles, including the fully equipped fitness center, tennis courts and swimming pool, and the Tom Watson Signature Design golf course. The resort-like lifestyle and strong sense of community is never more present than in the clubhouse, which offers formal and informal dining venues, bars, decks and patios with delicious food provided by the exceptional culinary staff.

The Village of Loch Lloyd Home & Garden Club’s Hidden Gems Tour will be held on Thursday, September 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests will view exceptional estate interiors and gardens, followed by a reception at the Country Club at Loch Lloyd Clubhouse. Proceeds from this ticketed event will benefit Cristo Rey of Kansas City. Visit www.lochlloydtour.com for tickets and additional information.

Additional activities including pickleball, book clubs, car club and cycling groups; neighborhood block parties and seasonal destination outings; annual HOA events like the popular Kids Fishing Derby and Back to School Movie Night at the Marina; and many more offer residents a full social calendar of events to enjoy within their own community.

Loch Lloyd features some of the finest builders and properties in the Kansas City market. Loch Lloyd Real Estate offers guidance to buyers by sharing in-depth knowledge of market trends and pricing to help clients successfully navigate the custom design and build process.

“Buyer activity remains strong, and sales continue to be fueled by low rates,” said Ashlea Black, Vice President of Real Estate & Marketing. “The supply of homes and homesites for sale is limited, however. There is still a varied selection of homesites that feature exceptional settings in our newest neighborhoods, but inventory is continuing to move quickly. With approximately 20 builder- and developer-owned homesites remaining within the north area of the community, opportunity to build in this area is coming to a close.”

Loch Lloyd has eight new model homes in process from the community’s Preferred Builder Group that’s comprised of 12 of Kansas City’s premiere builders — Ambassador, Cecil & Ray Homes, Don Julian Builders, Evan-Talan Homes, JS Robinson Fine Homes, Koehler Building Company, National Home Building Co., Starr Homes and Willis Custom Homes. The most recent additions to the group include Ashner Construction, Holthaus Building Company and RM Standard, three of the area’s most sought-after custom builders whose authentic architecture, distinguishing elements and premium materials reflect the elevated standards of the Loch Lloyd community.

Our office is open daily and our real estate agents are available for virtual or socially distanced appointments. We welcome you to visit the Village of Loch Lloyd to experience this exceptional community and discover how to make it yours!

Loch Lloyd

Prices: $500,000 to multimillion-dollar estates.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Gate Protocol: All guests are required to provide name and photo identification. All vehicles will be registered, and a single-visit vehicle pass will be provided. A map of the community will be provided with directions to our office.

Guest Protocol: Visitors are encouraged to wear masks and use hand sanitation stations. State and local orders, including social distancing, will be observe