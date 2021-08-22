Kansas City Among 94% of Metro Areas with Double-Digit Price Growth in Second Quarter of 2021

Whether buying or selling a home, it is important to partner with an expert who can guide you through the journey, walking you through each step with confidence and helping you reach the closing knowing your best interests were protected. That partner is a REALTOR®.

According to the National Association of Realtors®’ latest quarterly report, 94% of 183 metro areas experienced double-digit price increases in the second quarter of 2021, up from 89% in the first quarter. The report noted a national median sales price for single family homes of $357,900. Comparatively, Kansas City’s median sale price, according to data from Heartland Multiple Listing Service, was $257,619 in the second quarter.

This upward trend of prices across the nation is a result of strong buyer demand prompted by low mortgage rates and continued low levels of housing inventory. The recent growth of market values equates to a rise in home equity for many current homeowners.

“Home price gains and the accompanying housing wealth accumulation have been spectacular over the past year, but are unlikely to be repeated in 2022,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist. “There are signs of more supply reaching the market and some tapering of demand. The housing market looks to move from ‘super-hot’ to ‘warm’ with markedly slower price gains.”

The combination of strong home values and pent-up buyer demand is creating an ideal scenario for homeowners who are considering selling. And homes in the local market continue to sell at a record pace.

Closed sales across the KC region were up 10.6% year-over-year with the average number of days on market down nearly 50% compared to the same period last year.

While current market conditions are challenging for many prospective buyers, the most important resource is proving to be the expertise of professionals.

“Realtors® are continuously navigating clients through the home buying process. Their training and experience is the greatest asset for buyers, especially in a highly competitive, fast-paced market,” said Tony Conant, president of the Kansas City Regional Association of Realtors®.

Conant advised prospective sellers to talk to their Realtors® to help them through the difficult decision-making process involved in selling a home.

“It’s clearly a great time to sell based on recent home value increases, but I also know the decision about when or if to sell can be a difficult one,” Conant said. “Realtors® understand the importance of the decision and are always willing to help answer questions and provide professional assessments to help sellers make the most informed choice.”

To learn more about the local real estate market or to connect with a Realtor®, visit kcrar.com