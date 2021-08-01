Sell your Home “As Is” in as little as 7 Days with Cash for House KC

John Bennetts, Owner of Cash for House KC, with Mike, a client who was retiring and didn’t want to go through the arduous and often lengthy traditional home selling process.

When Mike, a recent retiree, decided to sell his home, he felt daunted by the arduous and often lengthy traditional home selling process. Desiring to avoid dealing with needed repairs, preparing for regular open houses, and paying realtor commissions, he reached out John Bennetts, Owner of Cash for House KC.

“Mike is like a lot of my clients,” Bennetts explained. “They want a simple solution to selling their home, and with Cash for House KC they can do so, in as little as 7 Days, ‘As Is.’ They simply pack up what they want to keep and leave the rest.”

In a traditional real estate sale, which often takes 90 days or longer to close, the property owner has to continue making any mortgage, insurance, tax, utility, or other payments. However, having the ability to sell fast for cash alleviates all of those headaches.

With Cash for House KC, the process is very simple:

Call or fill out a form online with the details about your home.

If it meets their buying criteria, you will be contacted to set up a quick, no cost appointment.

You will be presented with a fair, written, no-obligation offer.

A closing is scheduled at a local reputable title company.

The homeowner receives cash in their hands in as little as 7 days.

Bennetts possesses over 35 years of experience in the real estate industry. “Our company is a full-service professional home buying firm that helps property owners in a way that most other companies can’t,” he said. “Homeowners and I are on the same side. They want to get the most money they can out of their house, and I want to give them the most money that we can.”

Whether you are you going through a divorce, facing foreclosure, inherited an unwanted property, have little or no equity and need to sell, don’t have the money and/or time to fix up your home, need to relocate quickly, or simply want to avoid paying realtor fees or commissions, Cash for House KC can solve your home ownership problems.

Bennett is quick to point out that unlike some cash home buying companies out there, his is locally owned. “We don’t just buy homes all over the Kansas City Metro Area,” he said. “We live here and support the community here. That is important to us and especially important to our clients as well.”

Giving back to the overall community is of utmost importance as well, which is why Bennetts regularly donates to a lot of local organizations including Wayside Waifs and KC Pet Project.

“In everything we do we focus on how to be of service the community and the people around us.” Bennetts said. “Whether it’s donating to a worthy cause, or giving you the full value of your home, in the end, it’s a win-win for everybody.”

For more information about selling your home quickly for cash, call Cash for House KC at 816-462-3864.

Cash for House KC

Location: 1104 W 100th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64114.

Contact: 816-462-3864