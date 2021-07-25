With Archway Homes, Selling Your House “As Is” Never Felt So Good!”

When it comes to buying and selling homes, husband and wife team Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer with Archway Homes have a long and successful track record working with homeowners who want to sell quickly in lieu of the traditional, lengthy home selling process.

When looking to sell your home due to downsizing, a job transfer, death of a loved one, illness, facing foreclosure, or you just don’t want to go through a traditional selling process, there is a very easy way – with Archway Homes.

Owned by husband and wife team Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer, Archway Homes buys houses “As Is” in any condition: pretty houses needing little to no repair, or houses needing everything repaired including leaking roofs, bad foundations, or cosmetic updating. They do so by providing a no-obligation offer within 24 hours, can pay cash, and close within three days or on a future date of the seller’s choice. And there are no fees or commissions to pay.

When Jared Stafos’ brother passed away, the family was left with his home. Fairly familiar with its condition, they had several options – sell through a realtor, fix it up and sell it themselves, or sell to a cash buyer. After consulting the internet, Stafos found numerous cash buyer companies.

“I picked 10 that had a lot of information, and whose websites looked professional,” he recalled. “I wanted to move fast, spending less than 60 minutes, and knew it was going to take longer to call each one. I quickly checked their names to make sure there weren’t any bad reviews out there, then filled out my information on all 10.”

The responses were mixed.

“The top three or four I considered were the most punctual in getting back to me,” said Stafos. “There were another three or so who got back in a reasonable time, and some others took a long time to respond, or could hardly remember the information I submitted and asked me the same questions again. I decided that even if the [prompt and professional companies] fell through, I would not go back to them.”

Other deterrents included not coming out to look at the home, instead providing an offer over the phone, being passed from company representative to representative, needing to wait several weeks for a visit, and offers clearly in favor of the company.

To help make the right decision for he and his family, Stafos got four bids. “Jon was by far the most professional with a personal touch,” he said. “I knew he was the person I would be dealing with, we looked at our schedules together over the phone, and when he came out he measured aspects of the house, talked about things with my dad, and was very professional all the way around, even with his offer.”

According to Jon, a third-generation real estate investor with roots in the Kansas City community for over 40 years, his extensive experience really makes a difference. “I’ve been buying houses, fixing them up and selling to homeowners in the metro area for over to 20 years,” he said. “We started doing this long before HGTV inspired the new investors in town. We work hard to make sure it’s a “win, win” for both parties.”

The ability to sell quickly in lieu of the traditional, lengthy home selling process, to an established and reputable company has been the perfect solution for numerous homeowners all over the Kansas City area. For many, the Bichelmeyer’s close ties to the community stood out as being very important.

“My dad was distraught [about his son’s passing] and in no position to talk to anybody about money, but Jon was the only person he liked,” Stafos said. “We were fairly confident we could get a fair offer, and fortunately not in a position where somebody could take advantage of us financially. Some people owe more than what the house is worth and have to take whatever they can get. But with Jon, we didn’t have to play any games, and he followed through and executed in a timely fashion on everything he said he would do.”

The ability to sell quickly is one of the biggest advantages of working with Archway Homes. “We really care about our clients and the situations they are facing and do everything we can to make the process as easy as possible,” Stacy said. “That’s why we tell people, with us, selling your house ‘As Is’ never felt this good!”

Anyone who wants to sell a home quickly for cash should call Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or email him at jon@archwayhomesinc.com. Or they can visit Archway Homes’ website at www.archwaypropertieskc.com to fill out an online form or to get a free copy of our book Home to Home Local Edition – Kansas City Metro, Kansas and Missouri, call our office.

Archway Homes

Location: 15301 W. 87th St. Parkway, Suite B35 in the ANB Bank building.

Contact: Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or jon@archwayhomesinc.com.

Web: www.archwayhomeskc.com