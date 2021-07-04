With Archway Homes, “Selling Your House ‘As Is’ Never Felt So Good!”

When it comes to buying and selling homes, husband and wife team Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer with Archway Homes wrote the book on it. Literally! Go to amazon.com to buy a copy or call their office for a FREE copy at 913-599-5000.

Caring for an aging parent is often difficult, particularly if they live alone and no longer possess the physical ability or financial resources to perform even routine home maintenance duties.

Trish Walker was faced with just this situation.

“My mother is 91, in a wheelchair, very ill, and we were trying to take care of the house while she was still living there,” Walker explained, “We needed someone to mow the yard and all those kind of things, and we kept the house as long as we could.”

Walker had read an article in the newspaper about Archway Homes, which buys homes “As Is” in any condition: pretty houses needing little to no repair, houses needing everything repaired from leaking roofs to bad foundations, cluttered houses, or houses in need of cosmetic updating. They do so by providing a no-obligation offer within 24 hours, can pay cash and close within three days or on a future date of the seller’s choice, and there are no fees or commissions to pay.

The company’s owners, husband and wife team Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer, have a long and successful track record working with homeowners who want to sell quickly, in lieu of the traditional, lengthy home selling process, whether due to illness, downsizing, facing foreclosure, a job transfer, death of a loved one, or other reasons.





Walker, who is fairly savvy when it comes to comparing information and quotes, reached out to several real estate companies and cash homebuyers. “Jon wasn’t the first one I talked to, but he was definitely the last,” she said. “My son met him first, and said he was very honest about what the house needed and what he could offer. He came back to me and said, ‘You really need to meet this guy. He’s a straight shooter, I got a good feeling from him, and I think he is just right.’”

After contacting Archway Homes, everything else felt like a breath of fresh air. “I called Jon, he came out, and was very personable and not at all like a salesman,” Walker said. “He asked about my mother’s neighbors and her neighborhood. He really cared.”

When it comes to buying and selling homes, Jon is a third-generation real estate investor with roots in the Kansas City community for over 40 years. “I’ve been buying houses, fixing them up and selling to homeowners in the metro area for close to 20 years. We started doing this long before HGTV inspired the new investors in town. We work hard to make sure it’s a “win, win” for both parties. We even wrote the book on it. Literally! Home to Home Local Edition – Kansas City Metro outlines the steps homeowners can take to sell their home and our experiences helping people do just that,” Jon said.

Walker’s experiences with the other companies were disappointing and frustrating.

“We knew that since the house had a ton of work that needed to be done, it might be difficult for a buyer to get a loan,” she said. “But the real estate people made it sound like it would be no problem; that once we had had a buyer the cost of the repairs could come out of the proceeds. And with one of the national cash buyer companies, even before they sent me a bid, sent a packet of stuff I call, ‘marketing babble.’ With all those other people, it just didn’t feel right.”

Those experiences solidified her decision to choose Archway Homes.

“When you’re dealing with your parent, you’re trying to do the best you can for them and have the money from the sale of the house go toward her care if it gets to that point,” shard Walker. “I felt like Jon was giving us the best offer and the best shot at that. It’s a huge load off your mind to have that done and feel like you’ve done it in the right away. Jon took care of everything and made things so easy, all the way to the end.”

According to Stacy, the company’s reputation and extensive experience has given them the ability to alleviate any stress or hassles for the homeowner. “That’s one of the biggest advantages of working with us, and why we say, ‘selling your house as-is never felt this good!”

