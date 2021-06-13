Selling Your House “As Is” Never Felt So Good!”

When it comes to buying and selling homes, husband and wife team Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer with Archway Homes can buy your property in as little as three days or the date of your choice.

“Compare and Save!” It’s an oft-repeated slogan used to entice shoppers—whether searching for a new television, vehicle, clothes or other consumer goods—to check out the competition first, then buy with the advertiser.

For many homeowners like Pat L., the decision to sell her home “As Is” was well worth the comparison “shopping.”

“My mate and I did a lot of traveling for about four years, then he became ill and was undergoing cancer treatments,” Pat shared. “During both of those periods, I just didn’t have time to keep up with maintenance on the house. After he passed away, I knew I had to sell.”

After reading newspaper articles about three different companies that pay cash for homes, Pat contacted each one. But the choice was clear from almost the beginning – Archway Homes. “

Husband and wife team Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer of Archway Homes have a very long and successful track record of buying and selling homes throughout the metro area, earning a stellar reputation from homeowners ranging from those selling due to illness, death of a loved one, downsizing, facing foreclosure, a job transfer, or they just don’t want to go through a traditional selling process.

The company buys homes “As Is” in any condition: pretty houses needing little to no repair, houses needing everything repaired from leaking roofs to bad foundations, cluttered houses, or houses in need of cosmetic updating. They do so by providing a no-obligation offer within 24 hours, can pay cash and close within three days or on a future date of the seller’s choice, and there are no fees or commissions to pay.

“After I called Archway, they responded immediately, and we made an appointment that very day,” said Pat. “When Jon came out, he was very kind, very personable, and while my daughter and I were talking with him, there was just something about his manner that made us feel comfortable. So that’s why we decided to go with him.”

According to Jon, a third-generation real estate investor with roots in the Kansas City community for over 40 years, his extensive experience really makes a difference. “I’ve been buying houses, fixing them up and selling to homeowners in the metro area for close to 20 years,” he said. “We started doing this long before HGTV inspired the new investors in town. We work hard to make sure it’s a “win, win” for both parties. We even wrote the book on it. Literally! Home to Home Local Edition – Kansas City Metro outlines the steps homeowners can take to sell their home and our experiences helping people do just that,” Jon said.

Pat appreciated that fact as well. “I believe the other companies I contacted were franchises,” Pat said, “not that there is anything wrong with franchises, but I liked the local, ‘shop-at-home’ idea.”

When it came time for the closing, Pat said “It was so smooth! They did everything for me. All I had to do was go to the title company, sign the papers and get my money, and that was it!”

The Bichelmeyer’s experience has given them the ability to alleviate any stress or hassles for the homeowner. “Once we sign a contract with them, we take care of the rest,” Jon said. “We do what we say we will do from title work, to switching over the utilities, and everything in between. The whole process is in our hands. The only thing for the homeowner to do, is gather and pack up their belongings.”

And pack up they do, without the hassle of doing any extensive or expensive renovations to make their home appeal to today’s buyers or have it ready to show at a moment’s notice, wait for the right buyer, wait for it to close, and then pay a real estate agent’s commission or seller’s closing costs.

“The ability to sell quickly, in lieu of the traditional, lengthy home selling process, has been the perfect solution for so many of our clients,” said Stacy. “That’s why we tell people that with us, selling your house As Is never felt this good!”

