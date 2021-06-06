With Archway Homes, “Selling Your House ‘As Is’ Never Felt So Good!”

When it comes to buying and selling homes, husband and wife team Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer with Archway Homes can buy your property in as little as three days or the date of your choice.

Like many adult children, Kevin G. was tasked with helping his parents decide what to do with their South Kansas City home after the couple moved into an assisted living facility.

At first, he called a realtor to look at the house and discuss the next steps. One of the options was to spend what was calculated to be tens of thousands of dollars to fix up the home, and either sell it themselves, or go through a realtor.

“We talked about various alternatives, and since the realtor was a personal friend he was trying to give me favorable advice,” Kevin recalled. “We found that selling ‘As Is’ would be best.”

Having read an article about husband and wife team Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer of Archway Homes in the newspaper, Kevin decided to give them a call.

“We were getting about half a dozen flyers in the mail a month from a laundry list of ‘As Is’ home buying people, and I had a list of people to call,” he said. “But I had a full-time job and not a lot of time to devote to that. Jon was the first one I called. He came out and made an offer, and I took that back to my parents, who wanted to continue to look at other options.”

After contacting several other companies and not finding a situation that would work for them, “I reached back out to Jon since we had a favorable experience from our first dialogue, and asked if he was still interested,” said Kevin. “He came back out, we did a re-review of the property, he made a verbal offer, I relayed it to my parents, and they decided to move forward. From the time of the verbal agreement to closing, it was less than two weeks.”

When it comes to buying and selling homes, Archway Homes has a very long and successful track record throughout the metro area. The company buys homes “As Is” in any condition: pretty houses needing little to no repair, houses needing everything repaired from leaking roofs to bad foundations, cluttered houses, or houses in need of cosmetic updating. They do so by providing a no-obligation offer within 24 hours, can pay cash and close within three days or on a future date of the seller’s choice, and there are no fees or commissions to pay.

“We have roots in the Kansas City community for over 40 years, and I’ve been buying and selling homes for close to 20 years, long before HGTV inspired the new investors in town,” said Jon, a third-generation real estate investor. “We really care about the people who are selling properties to us, and work hard to make sure that every transaction is a ‘win’ for them. We even wrote the book on it. Literally! Home to Home Local Edition – Kansas City Metro outlines the steps homeowners can take to sell their home and our experiences helping people do just that,” Jon said.

The Bichelmeyer’s close ties to the community were among the things that were appealing to Kevin and his parents.

“It is clear that Jon has a strong relationship with his, what I call, ‘sister suppliers,’ Kevin said. “For example, when his title company got back to us, based upon the age of my elderly parents and the relationship Jon had with the company, they actually came to the assisted living facility where they were living to sign the paperwork. That was a nice benefit and from a convenience standpoint, was the icing on the cake.”

Homeowners who work with Archway Homes include everyone from those moving due to illness, facing foreclosure, a job transfer, they have a difficult home to sell, or some other reason why they can’t, or don’t want to go through a traditional selling process.

“Selling a property can be a stressful process, regardless of why someone is selling,” Stacy said. “Our experience has given us the ability to remove the hassles for the homeowner. Once we sign a contract with them, we take care of the rest. We do what we say we will do from title work to switching over the utilities. The whole process is in our hands. With us, selling your house as-is never felt this good!”

For more information about selling your home quickly for cash, call Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or visit Archway Homes’ website at www.archwaypropertieskc.com to fill out an online form or to get a free copy of our book Home to Home Local Edition – Kansas City Metro, Kansas and Missouri, call our office.

