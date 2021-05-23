With Archway Homes, Selling Your House “As Is” Never Felt So Good!

When it comes to buying and selling homes, husband and wife team Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer with Archway Homes can buy your property in as little as three days or the date of your choice.

For those desiring to sell their home quickly, whether due to downsizing, a job transfer, death of a loved one, illness, facing foreclosure, or they just don’t want to go through a traditional selling process, there is a very easy way – with Archway Homes.

Archway Homes, owned by husband and wife team Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer, buys houses “As Is” in any condition: houses needing little to no repair, houses needing everything repaired from leaking roofs to bad foundations, cluttered houses, or those in need of cosmetic updating. They do so by providing a no-obligation offer within 24 hours, can pay cash and close within three days or on a future date of the seller’s choice, and there are no fees or commissions to pay.

The ability to sell quickly, in lieu of the traditional, lengthy home selling process, to an established and reputable company has been the perfect solution for numerous homeowners all over the Kansas City area. For many homeowners, the Bichelmeyer’s close ties to the community stood out as being very important.

A third-generation real estate investor with roots in the Kansas City community for over 40 years, his extensive experience really makes a difference. “I’ve been buying houses, fixing them up and selling to homeowners in the metro area for over 20 years,” he said. “We started doing this long before HGTV inspired the new investors in town.” Archway Homes has been the perfect solution for numerous homeowners all over the Kansas City area. “We even wrote the book on it. Literally! Home to Home Local Edition – Kansas City Metro outlines the steps homeowners can take to sell their home and our experiences helping people do just that,” Jon said.

Jon said, “Not all the other companies are as personally invested here as I am. My sellers know that I’ve been investing in our community my entire adult life and I continue to do so. I stand by my word. No one deal is more important than my name and reputation. We work hard to make sure it’s a win-win for both parties.”

Dan P. recently worked with Jon to sell his mother’s home in South Kansas City. The house was dated and needed repairs in order to sell. Dan and his family contacted four direct-buy companies but decided to go with Archway.

“Some of the other companies sent a salesman to meet with me, but with Jon, I was meeting with the owner of the company. He was very hands-on. Jon’s offer was reasonable, and I felt comfortable that Archway had the assets to complete the deal,” Dan said. “The process was smooth and completed quickly. I would definitely recommend Archway to others who need to sell a house quickly.”

Jon has also had sellers contact him after they signed a contract with another company, but the other cash buyer has failed to close for whatever reason. He offered a few tips when considering selling your home to an investor:

Be sure you know who you are working with.

Check out how long they have been in business.

Check them out with the Better Business Bureau.

Look for testimonials from past clients.

Archway has purchased homes in all sorts of situations. Sometimes the properties need extensive repairs. Archway Homes will buy the home and make the needed repairs, relieving the sellers of the hassle and expense. “We are committed to working with sellers, even in difficult situations, to find a solution for all,” Stacy said.

Archway Homes features a no-obligation offer process. The first step is to call the office at 913-599-5000 to schedule an appointment. Jon will then walk through the home and can provide an offer price within 24 hours. Archway Homes can pay cash and close in as fast as three days. However, some sellers need the opposite approach, needing a delayed closing several months away. They may need time to find their next home, or they are building a home and need time for it to be completed. Coordinating closing schedules in a traditional sale can be challenging. Archway Homes sets a closing date that will meet the sellers’ needs.

Jon wants sellers to know that there are three main advantages to working with Archway Homes:

We purchase homes as-is, without formal inspections, appraisals or surveys. We buy houses for ourselves. We don’t buy for other people, so we personally purchase every house. Our over 20 years of experience and relationships guarantee that the selling process is smooth and stress-free.

“We love helping sellers,” Stacy said. “The ease of selling to us can make a difficult time of transition worry-free.”

Anyone who wants to sell a home quickly for cash should call Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or email him at jon@archwayhomesinc.com. Or they can visit Archway Homes’ website at www.archwaypropertieskc.com to fill out an online form or to get a free copy of our book Home to Home Local Edition – Kansas City Metro, Kansas and Missouri, call our office.

Archway Homes

Location: 15301 W. 87th St. Parkway, Suite B35 in the ANB Bank building.

Contact: Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or jon@archwayhomesinc.com.

Web: www.archwaypropertieskc.com