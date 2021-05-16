Sell Your Home in as little as 7 Days with Cash for House KC

Whether you are you going through a divorce, facing foreclosure, inherited an unwanted property, or don’t have the money and/or time to fix up your home, Cash for House KC buys homes in any condition.

Selling a home can be a stressful experience, even if you have done it many times before. With Cash for House KC, the process is very simple:

Call or fill out a form online with the details about your home.

If it meets their buying criteria, you will be contacted to set up a quick, no cost appointment.

You will be presented with a fair, written, no-obligation offer.

A closing is scheduled at a local reputable title company.

The homeowner receives cash in their hands in as little as 7 days.

In a traditional real estate sale, which often takes 90 days or longer to close, the property owner has to continue making any mortgage, insurance, tax, utility, or other payments. However, having the ability to sell fast for cash alleviates all of those headaches.

Owner John Bennetts possesses over 35 years of experience in the real estate industry. “Our company is a full-service professional home buying firm that helps property owners in a way that most other companies can’t,” he explained. “When you sell to us, you don’t have to do anything. Just take your check and walk away with whatever possessions you want to keep. It’s just that easy.”

Whether you are you going through a divorce, facing foreclosure, inherited an unwanted property, have little or no equity and need to sell, don’t have the money and/or time to fix up your home, need to relocate quickly, or simply want to avoid paying realtor fees or commissions, Cash for House KC buys homes in any condition.

The most rewarding aspect of his job, Bennetts said, is helping people solve their home ownership problems. To illustrate, Bennetts shared the story of an elderly couple who lived in a once beautiful home built in the 1940s.

“The house was in a good neighborhood and had a lot of character, but due to their age, they hadn’t made any improvements to it for a long time, nor could they afford to hire someone to take care of it,” he said. “There were foundation issues, termites, and overall the entire house needed to be updated.”

At that stage of their life the couple really needed to move in with family members, but their hands were tied until they could sell their home, which seemed very unlikely given its condition.

“We are specialists in solving real estate problems, especially ones that pose a financial burden on you, the homeowner,” said Bennetts. “And we give you the full value of your home AS IS.”

Unlike some cash home buying companies out there, Cash for House KC is locally owned. “We don’t just buy homes all over the Kansas City Metro Area,” Bennetts said, “we live here and support the community here. That is important to us and especially important to our clients as well.”

No realtor fees or commissions. No repairs needed. No need to arrange for a showing. Close in as little as 7 days. That’s what makes selling your home to Cash for House KC a sought-after company.

“Homeowners and I are on the same side,” said Bennetts. “They want to get the most money they can out of their house, and I want to give them the most money that we can. In the end, it’s a win-win for everybody.”

For more information about selling your home quickly for cash, call Cash for House KC at 816-462-3864 or visit their website: www.cashforhousekc.com

Cash for House KC

Location: 1104 W 100th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64114.

Call: 816-462-3864

Web: www.cashforhousekc.com