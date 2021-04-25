With Archway Homes, Selling Your House “As Is” Never Felt So Good!”

When it comes to buying and selling homes, husband and wife team Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer with Archway Homes wrote the book on it. Literally! Go to Amazon to buy a copy or call their office for a FREE copy at 913-599-5000.

When it comes to buying and selling homes, husband and wife team Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer with Archway Homes have a long and successful track record working with homeowners who want to sell quickly in lieu of the traditional, lengthy home selling process, whether due to illness, downsizing, facing foreclosure, a job transfer, death of a loved one, or other reasons.

The company buys homes “As Is” in any condition: pretty houses needing little to no repair, houses needing everything repaired from leaking roofs to bad foundations, cluttered houses, or houses in need of cosmetic updating. They do so by providing a no-obligation offer within 24 hours, can pay cash and close within three days or on a future date of the seller’s choice, and there are no fees or commissions to pay. “We wrote the book on it. Literally! Home to Home Local Edition – Kansas City Metro outlines the steps homeowners can take to sell their home and our experiences helping people do just that,” Jon said.

Jon is a third-generation real estate investor with roots in the Kansas City community for over 40 years, “I’ve been buying houses, fixing them up and selling to homeowners in the metro area for close to 20 years. We started doing this long before HGTV inspired the new investors in town.”

When Nancy C’s father-in-law passed away, she was faced with selling his home.

“The house needed a number of repairs and it was abundantly clear that it wasn’t in good enough shape to be presented for sale,” said Nancy, who is also a realtor. “It just wouldn’t have caught anybody’s eye.”

After reading an article in the newspaper about Archway Homes, she decided to call them in addition to several other investment companies in town.

“I think what’s critical is, there are a lot of investors out there who will give you an offer within two days. But that offer has to be evaluated very carefully,” she said. “And the other most important thing was, how fast could they close? What impressed me about Archway Homes was because of the volume [of purchases] they have in the KC area, they have a title company that works practically full-time with them, and we had a specific timeline regarding our needs to close.”

Taking care of all title company closing work, switching over the utilities, and everything in between is one of the things that many sellers have said they appreciated when selling to Archway Homes.

“Once we sign a contract with them, we take care of the rest,” Jon said. “The whole process is in our hands, so the homeowner can concentrate on other things that are important to them.”

When asked about her overall experience with Jon and Stacy, Nancy said that in addition to their ability to close quickly, she was extremely impressed with their professionalism and the terms and quality of the contract.

“I have an advantage being a realtor, so I know it’s not just how much somebody is going to give you for your house,” she said. “When I saw the contract, I knew right off the top that all the questions were answered, like proof of funds, the closing, timeline and so forth.”

But that wasn’t what ultimately led to Nancy’s decision to choose Archway Homes.

“I was also extremely impressed with how much they seemed to care,” she recalled. “I just went through a big loss and the way they treated me was more than, ‘I’m sorry for your loss, now let me see your house.’ They were just very caring and kind, and I don’t take that for granted. Sometimes you meet people and you just know that they are good people.”

The Bichelmeyers are truly humbled by the wonderful testimonials they receive.

“We do really care about everyone we meet, and their personal situations and stories touch our hearts,” said Stacy. “We are very happy and proud that our efforts to alleviate any stress or hassles for the homeowners affect them so profoundly. That is why we say, ‘Selling your house As-Is never felt this good!”

Archway Homes

Location: 15301 W. 87th St. Parkway, Suite B35 in the ANB Bank building.

Contact: Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or jon@archwayhomesinc.com.

Web: www.archwaypropertieskc.com