“Selling Your House ‘As Is’ Never Felt So Good!”

One of the best testimonials any business can receive is a repeat customer. And that is what happened between Sally Haun and Archway Homes.

Archway Homes buys properties in any condition: pretty houses needing little to no repair, houses needing everything repaired from leaking roofs to bad foundations, cluttered houses, or houses in need of cosmetic updating. And they can buy them quickly, in as little as three days for cash, in their “As Is” condition. Archway Homes has been the perfect solution for numerous homeowners all over the Kansas City area. “We even wrote the book on it. Literally! Home to Home Local Edition – Kansas City Metro outlines the steps homeowners can take to sell their home and our experiences helping people do just that,” Jon said.

The first home Haun sold to the company belonged to her parents who had a house full of possessions from their 65-year marriage, plus items from another relative’s estate.

“My parents had lived in their house for 30 years,” Haun said. “It needed new windows, total redecorating, a new fence, driveway, you name it.”

After contacting a realtor, she was given a laundry list of things that would need to be done to make it aesthetically pleasing for a potential buyer.

“To do what the realtor said would need to be done, would have been several thousand dollars,” she recalled. “I took that into consideration, and knew we weren’t going to get what we asked. And, I would have to pay a commission.”

Despite the condition of the home, Haun had a rough idea of the value of the lot. So, she also contacted a couple of companies that buy, renovate and resell homes, but didn’t like their approach.

“They started out really low, and when I told them I already had a much higher bid, they immediately said they would stretch it and give me $500 more,” said Haun. “I think they just wanted to get it and tear it down.”

That is when she called Archway Homes.

“I had read about Archway Homes in the newspaper, looked them up in the Better Business Bureau, and they had such a high rating, I decided it couldn’t hurt to call,” Haun said.

With roots in the Kansas City community for over 40 years, husband and wife team Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer with Archway Homes offers Kansas City area homeowners the ability to sell quickly, whether they need to move because of illness, downsizing, job transfer, facing foreclosure, or some other reason.

According to Jon, a third-generation real estate investor, his extensive experience really makes a difference. “I’ve been buying houses, fixing them up and selling to homeowners in the metro area for close to 20 years,” he said. “We started doing this long before HGTV inspired the new investors in town. We work hard to make sure it’s a “win, win” for both parties.”

When Haun met with Jon, she remembers an instant comfort factor.

“I just felt like I trusted him,” she said. “He sat with me and my parents at their kitchen table, and told us he would take care of all the repairs, transferring the utilities, and the closing costs, and we liked that he was going to donate the furniture we didn’t want. At closing, it went exactly like he said. We got our check and walked out. There was not one iota that changed.”

Stacy said that selling a property can be a stressful process. Their goal is to remove as many obstacles and complications as possible. “Our clients tell us that one of the things that makes the process less stressful is the ability to just pack up what they want and walk away.”

When the time came for Haun’s mother-in-law to move into assisted living, she called Archway Homes again.

“You can take Jon at his word,” Haun said. “He’s honest and it’s just an easy thing to do during a difficult time. I told my husband, ‘I wish I could do this all the time,’ It was just so pleasant!”

To that Stacy added, “That’s why with us, selling your house ‘As-Is’ never felt this good!”

