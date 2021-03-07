Archway Homes: Selling your house “As Is” never felt so good.

When it comes to buying and selling homes, husband and wife team Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer with Archway Homes can buy your property in as little as three days or the date of your choice.

Whether someone desires to move due to a job transfer, downsizing, they have a difficult home to sell, are facing foreclosure, or don’t want to go through a traditional selling process, Archway Homes can help.

Archway Homes buys homes in any condition: pretty houses needing little to no repair, houses needing everything repaired from leaking roofs to bad foundations, cluttered houses, or houses in need of cosmetic updating, and they can do it with cash in as little as three days or close on a future date of your choice. Archway Homes has been the perfect solution for numerous homeowners all over the Kansas City area. “We even wrote the book on it. Literally! Home to Home Local Edition – Kansas City Metro outlines the steps homeowners can take to sell their home and our experiences helping people do just that,” Jon said.

Lynda Thornbury’s desire to sell was due to a personal loss.

“My father had built the house and it had been my childhood home,” Thornbury shared. “After both of my parents were gone, my brother took it over and lived in it until he passed away. And since I have no other siblings, and my husband and I have our own house, I had no need for it anymore.”

When a relative showed Thornbury an article about Archway Homes in the newspaper, she decided to give them a call.

“My husband and I had tossed around the idea of rehabbing it ourselves, and know we could have made more money on it. But I liked the idea that Archway Homes was [run by] a local couple, and that they would buy at a fair and reasonable price, and with a quick closing.

Owners and husband and wife team Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer possess almost 20 years of experience buying homes in all conditions, and they do it quickly without the often painful and stressful selling process.

“We have lived in the community for over 40 years, and I’ve been buying houses, fixing them up and selling to homeowners in the metro area for close to 20 years,” said Jon, a third-generation real estate investor. “We started doing this long before HGTV inspired the new investors in town. It’s important for people to know that I’ve been investing in our community for my entire adult life.”

In addition to buying your home in as little as three days for cash, or closing on the date of your choice, with Archway Homes you don’t have to do any extensive and expensive renovations to make your home appeal to today’s buyers.

“That can add a lot of stress to the home selling process,” Stacy said. “Plus, needing to have the home ready to show at a moment’s notice, waiting for the right buyer to come along, waiting even longer for it to close, or paying a real estate agent’s commission or seller’s closing costs. With us you can avoid all of that hassle.”

Thornbury agrees. Before contacting Archway Homes, she had checked into several options.

“I talked to a property management company, and they wanted to either sell it for me to an investor, or rent it out and I would collect a monthly income,” she recalled. “But I didn’t want to be a landlord and have the headache of renting it out. I wanted just to get the money out of it in one lump sum, and I felt like Jon gave me a fair price for the house considering the work that needed to be done.”

Thornbury said she is happy everything flowed so smoothly.

“Jon was very nice and it pleased me how punctual he was in showing up right on time,” she said. “We closed on the day he said we would, and the money was wired to my bank the next day. I was just very pleased.”

Archway Homes can also work with an owner’s real estate agent to ensure a smooth process that benefits everyone.

“We feel like our job is to remove any obstacles and complications involved with the home selling process,” Stacy said, “and our clients tell us that one of the things that makes the process less stressful is the ability to sell their home in its current condition. That’s why we tell people that with us, selling your house ‘As-Is’ never felt this good!”

Archway Homes can be reached at 913-599-5000 or jon@archwayhomesinc.com.

Archway Homes

Location: 15301 W. 87th St. Parkway, Suite B35 in the ANB Bank building

Contact: Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or jon@archwayhomesinc.com

Web: www.archwaypropertieskc.com