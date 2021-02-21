With Archway Homes, selling your home ‘as is’ never felt so good

When it comes to buying and selling homes, husband and wife team Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer with Archway Homes wrote the book on it. Literally! Go to Amazon to buy a copy or call their office for a FREE copy at 913-599-5000.

For those desiring to sell their home quickly, whether due to downsizing, a job transfer, death of a loved one, illness, facing foreclosure, or they just don’t want to go through a traditional selling process, a local husband and wife team are providing an easy solution.

Archway Homes, owned by Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer, buys houses “As Is” in any condition: houses needing little to no repair, houses needing everything repaired from leaking roofs to bad foundations, cluttered houses, or those in need of cosmetic updating. They provide a no-obligation offer within 24 hours, can pay cash and close within three days or on a future date of the seller’s choice, and there are no fees or commissions to pay.

The ability to sell quickly, in lieu of the traditional, lengthy home selling process, to an established and reputable company has been the perfect solution for numerous homeowners all over the Kansas City area. For many homeowners, the Bichelmeyer’s close ties to the community stood out as being very important. A third-generation real estate investor with roots in the Kansas City community for over 40 years, Jon’s extensive experience really makes a difference. “I’ve been buying houses, fixing them up and selling to homeowners in the metro area for over 20 years,” he said.

“Jon and I go to the same church and I saw an advertisement in the church bulletin,” noted Dan L. “My wife and I inherited my father-in-law’s house in Kansas City, Kansas. After my wife also passed away, I contacted Jon and a few other companies about selling it. The house needed some work, but Jon was very honest and fair about what needed to be done and how much he could offer. I immediately felt comfortable working with Jon; there was no pressure. They are just good, down-to-earth people.”

“My family took a few things from the house but was able to leave the rest. We felt good that Jon would be donating to charity anything that could still be used. The whole process went very smoothly, only taking about two weeks start to finish. I would absolutely recommend Archway to others, I was very pleased,” he added.

Archway has purchased homes in all sorts of situations. Sometimes the properties need extensive repairs. Archway Homes will buy the home and make the needed repairs, relieving the sellers of the hassle and expense. Sellers can even leave the unwanted contents, saving time and expense. “We are committed to working with sellers, even in difficult situations, to find a solution for all,” Stacy said.

They strive to make the difficult process of selling a home as stress-free as possible, especially in these challenging times. “We even wrote the book on it. Literally! Home to Home Local Edition – Kansas City Metro outlines the steps homeowners can take to sell their home and our experiences helping people do just that,” Jon said.

“We’ve seen some great times, we lived through the real estate crash in 2008-2010 and have come through the other side. We plan to be working with sellers during these uncertain times and after the world and economy is back on its feet again,” said Jon. “I know people are being cautious and careful and think there is no way to sell their home, but we are using smart technology and every health precaution to be able to proceed through this new normal.”

Archway Homes features a no-obligation offer process. The first step is to call the office at 913-599-5000 to schedule an appointment. Jon will then walk through the home and can provide an offer price within 24 hours. Archway Homes can pay cash and close in as fast as three days. However, some sellers need the opposite approach, needing a delayed closing several months away. They may need time to find their next home or they are building a home and need time for it to be completed. Coordinating closing schedules in a traditional sale can be challenging. Archway Homes sets a closing date that will meet the sellers’ needs.

Anyone who wants to sell a home quickly for cash should call Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or email him at jon@archwayhomesinc.com. Or they can visit Archway Homes’ website at www.archwaypropertieskc.com to fill out an online form or to get a free copy of our book Home to Home Local Edition – Kansas City Metro, Kansas and Missouri, call our office.

Archway Homes

Location: 15301 W. 87th St. Parkway, Suite B35 in the ANB Bank building

Contact: Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or jon@archwayhomesinc.com

Web: www.archwaypropertieskc.com