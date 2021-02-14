With Archway Homes, selling your home ‘as is’ never felt so good

When it comes to buying and selling homes, husband and wife team Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer with Archway Homes wrote the book on it. Literally! Go to Amazon to buy a copy or call their office for a FREE copy at 913-599-5000.

With roots in the Kansas City community for over 40 years, husband and wife team Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer with Archway Homes have wide-ranging experience buying homes in any condition: pretty houses needing little to no repair, houses needing everything repaired from leaking roofs to bad foundations, cluttered houses, or houses in need of cosmetic updating. And they can buy them quickly, in as little as three days for cash, in their “As Is” condition.

“One of the advantages of working with us is selling ‘As Is.’ That means you don’t have to do any extensive and expensive renovations to make your home appeal to today’s buyers,” said Jon. “or have the home ready to show at a moment’s notice, wait for the right buyer, wait for it to close, and then pay a real estate agent’s commission or seller’s closing costs.”

The ability to sell quickly to an established and reputable company has been the perfect solution for Kansas City area homeowners who needed to move because of illness, downsizing , job transfer, facing foreclosure, or other reason and decide not to go through the traditional home selling process.

For Carolyn Dolan, it was a matter of downsizing from her Overland Park home she shared with her husband after he passed away.

“My home was a ranch with a full basement, three-bedrooms, a family room and a formal dining room,” Dolan said. “I needed a smaller place with less upkeep.”

Dolan checked into several selling options, but found none to be feasible for her. However, previously she had saved something she had read about Archway Homes, and decided to give them a call.

“Jon came out, did his own inspection, and was very patient and kind. He took his time to talk to me and give me some honest observations,” recalled Dolan. “Let’s face it, the house was 60 years old and a home that old has problems. Jon was honest about those problems, so I figured he was really the one to sell to.”

According to Jon, a third-generation real estate investor, his extensive experience really makes a difference. “I’ve been buying houses, fixing them up and selling to homeowners in the metro area for close to 20 years,” he said. “We started doing this long before HGTV inspired the new investors in town. We even wrote the book on it. Literally! Home to Home Local Edition – Kansas City Metro outlines the steps homeowners can take to sell their home and our experiences helping people do just that.”

After reviewing Archway Home’s offer, Dolan talked it over with her daughter and son-in-law. “We agreed that it was worth it not to go through the usual long selling process,” she said. “That’s the main thing I wanted to avoid.”

Once they came to an agreement and Dolan started making arrangements to move, she was happy to learn there was another easy feature to the process.

“Jon also allowed me to leave furniture and other stuff in the basement that, I wouldn’t have been able to get out in time or on my own,” she said. “And he didn’t charge me for getting rid of it, which was amazing.”

“Selling a property can be a stressful process,” Stacy said, “so we feel like our job is to remove any obstacles and complications. Our clients tell us that one of the things that makes the process less stressful is the ability to just pack up what they want and walk away.”

In the end, Dolan was very pleased with the ease of it all.

“Contact Jon immediately, get the offer and move forward,” Dolan said. “There were no stumbles; no hick-ups. In a traditional sale, you always have something come up, but this went so smoothly.”

Because people have a personal attachment to their homes, the Bichelmeyers invited Dolan to see the house after they finished the renovations.

“They did such a marvelous job and had the same vision that [she and her husband] had for the house,” said Dolan. “We just didn’t have the time or the money to bring that vision to fruition. All the changes were beautiful, and the work was really top notch. I have recommended Jon to everyone I talk to who is thinking about selling!”

To that Stacy added, “That’s why with us, selling your house ‘As-Is’ never felt this good!”

Anyone who wants to sell a home quickly for cash should call Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or email him at jon@archwayhomesinc.com. Or they can visit Archway Homes’ website at www.archwaypropertieskc.com to fill out an online form or to get a free copy of our book Home to Home Local Edition – Kansas City Metro, Kansas and Missouri, call our office.

Archway Homes

Location: 15301 W. 87th St. Parkway, Suite B35 in the ANB Bank building

Contact: Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or jon@archwayhomesinc.com

Web: www.archwaypropertieskc.com