With Archway Homes, selling your home ‘as is’ never felt so good

When it comes to buying and selling homes, husband and wife team Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer with Archway Homes wrote the book on it. Literally! Go to Amazon to buy a copy or call their office for a FREE copy at 913-599-5000.

Like many newly retired couples, Linda and Mark Sneed were ready to enjoy the next phase of their life, which included moving out of town. They initially planned to update their current home, but after stumbling upon a house they really liked they decided they wanted to move very quickly.

That’s when they called Archway Homes.

“My husband had read an article about Archway Homes in the paper, and they sounded like a fair company, and that selling to them would be no hassle,” said Linda. “When we met them, we just got the vibe that they are very honest. Sometimes you have a concern that people could be dishonest with you, but we never had that worry with them.”

Husband and wife team Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer possess almost 20 years of experience buying homes in all conditions, and they do it quickly without the often painful and stressful selling process.

“We have lived in the community for over 40 years, and I’ve been buying houses, fixing them up and selling to homeowners in the metro area for close to 20 years,” said Jon, a third-generation real estate investor. “We started doing this long before HGTV inspired the new investors in town. It’s important for people to know that I’ve been investing in our community for my entire adult life.”

Archway Homes can buy your home in as little as three days for cash or close on a future date to fit your current needs. When you work with them you don’t have to do any extensive and expensive renovations to make your home appeal to today’s buyers, have the home ready to show at a moment’s notice, wait for the right buyer to come along, wait even longer for it to close, or pay a real estate agent’s commission or seller’s closing costs.

Being able to sell their home quickly and in its “As-Is” condition, was very attractive to the Sneeds.

“When Jon came out, he walked our property inside and out and said he would get back with us shortly with an offer,” said Mark. “In two days, he called and said that he had a couple of different options for us.”

After meeting at the Archway Homes offices, the Sneeds effortlessly chose the offer that worked best for them “It was the smoothest transaction I think I’ve ever done in terms of real estate,” Linda said, “Jon and Stacy are very nice and so pleasant to work with.”

Retirement is not the only reason why many people contact Archway Homes.

“Whether someone is moving due to illness or loss, facing foreclosure, a job transfer, they have a difficult home to sell, or don’t want to go through a traditional selling process, we can help,” Stacy said.

The Sneeds were also happy to learn that Archway Homes would take care of any items they did not, or could not, take with them.

“We had a couple of large pieces of furniture in the basement that were going to be difficult for us to move out,” Mark said. “But Jon told us that whatever we left, they would try to donate to local charities when appropriate, and we thought that was a great thing.”

“Jon was so very accommodating and very willing to do whatever we needed, and everything just worked out so well,” added Linda. “He and Stacy are just so kind and caring, and they wanted to make [our sale] work the best for us and for them.”

Archway Homes buys homes in any condition: pretty houses needing little to no repair, houses needing everything repaired from leaking roofs to bad foundations, cluttered houses, or houses in need of cosmetic updating. The company can also work with an owner’s real estate agent to ensure a smooth process that benefits everyone. “We even wrote the book on it. Literally! Home to Home Local Edition – Kansas City Metro outlines the steps homeowners can take to sell their home and our experiences helping people do just that,” Jon said.

“Selling a property can be a stressful process and it is our job to remove the obstacles and complications,” Stacy said. “With us, selling your house ‘As-Is’ never felt this good!”

Anyone who wants to sell a home quickly for cash should call Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or email him at jon@archwayhomesinc.com. Or they can visit Archway Homes’ website at www.archwaypropertieskc.com to fill out an online form or to get a free copy of our book Home to Home Local Edition – Kansas City Metro, Kansas and Missouri, call our office.

Archway Homes

Location: 15301 W. 87th St. Parkway, Suite B35 in the ANB Bank building

Contact: Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or jon@archwayhomesinc.com

Web: www.archwaypropertieskc.com