Selling your home ‘as-is’ never felt so good with hometown couple, Archway Homes

When it comes to buying and selling homes, husband and wife team Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer with Archway Homes wrote the book on it. Literally! Go to Amazon to buy a copy or call their office for a FREE copy at 913-599-5000.

The holidays are over, and the start of the new year is the perfect time to finally sell an unwanted house. Archway Homes helps sellers who want or need to sell a house without going through the often drawn out and sometimes painful traditional selling process. Real estate investors Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer, owners of Archway Homes, buy homes in any condition: houses needing little to no repair, houses needing everything repaired from leaking roofs to bad foundations, cluttered houses, or those in need of cosmetic updating. They strive to make the difficult process of selling a home as stress-free as possible, especially in these challenging times. “We even wrote the book on it. Literally! Home to Home Local Edition – Kansas City Metro outlines the steps homeowners can take to sell their home and our experiences helping people do just that,” Jon said.

The ability to sell quickly, in lieu of the traditional, lengthy home selling process, to an established and reputable company has been the perfect solution for numerous homeowners all over the Kansas City area. For many homeowners, the Bichelmeyer’s close ties to the community stood out as being very important. A third-generation real estate investor with roots in the Kansas City community for over 40 years, Jon’s extensive experience really makes a difference. “I’ve been buying houses, fixing them up and selling to homeowners in the metro area for over 20 years,” he said.

Ken B. and his wife recently sold a house in Independence to Archway. “We had lived in our home for 28 years. We enjoyed living there, and it provided a stable environment for our son to grow up, but he has since graduated college and gotten married. I was transitioning to a new career in a new location,” Ken said.

“The house had some warts, and we knew we did not want to do the work or invest the money that would be needed to sell the traditional way. We read about Archway and the good work Jon has done, so we met with him. He was cordial and gracious, yet candid and honest. Everything went smoothly, it was as painless and effective of a process as possible,” he noted. “We were even able to leave some things in the house that we were not taking with us. I have nothing but good things to say. Selling to Archway gave us a positive start to the next phase of our life, and I would definitely recommend Archway to others.”

Archway has purchased homes in all sorts of situations. Sometimes the properties need extensive repairs. Archway Homes will buy the home and make the needed repairs, relieving the sellers of the hassle and expense. Sellers can even leave the unwanted contents, saving time and expense. “We are committed to working with sellers, even in difficult situations, to find a solution for all,” Stacy said.

“We’ve seen some great times, we lived through the real estate crash in 2008-2010 and have come through the other side. We plan to be working with sellers during these uncertain times and after the world and economy is back on its feet again,” said Jon. “I know people are being cautious and careful and think there is no way to sell their home, but we are using smart technology and every health precaution to be able to proceed through this new normal.”

Archway Homes features a no-obligation offer process. The first step is to call the office at 913-599-5000 to schedule an appointment. Jon will then walk through the home and can provide an offer price within 24 hours. Archway Homes can pay cash and close in as fast as three days. However, some sellers need the opposite approach, needing a delayed closing several months away. They may need time to find their next home or they are building a home and need time for it to be completed. Coordinating closing schedules in a traditional sale can be challenging. Archway Homes sets a closing date that will meet the sellers’ needs.

Anyone who wants to sell a home quickly for cash should call Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or email him at jon@archwayhomesinc.com. Or they can visit Archway Homes’ website at www.archwaypropertieskc.com to fill out an online form, or to get a free copy of their book Home to Home Local Edition – Kansas City Metro, Kansas and Missouri, call their office.

Archway Homes

Location: 15301 W. 87th St. Parkway, Suite B35 in the ANB Bank building

Contact: Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or jon@archwayhomesinc.com

Web: www.archwaypropertieskc.com