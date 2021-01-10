KC Property Group is your trusted source for a guaranteed cash offer

Nick Barela and Brooks Mosier of KC Property Group, local Kansas City cash house buyers.

Set a new year’s resolution to simplify your life and get back to what you enjoy most. Have an unwanted house that needs costly repairs? KC Property Group has an easy answer that lets owners simply walk away from the burden, cash in hand, for a fair and reasonable price without any hidden fees or expenses.

KC Property Group buys properties as-is and revitalizes them. As professional, local, and experienced home buyers, they will make it simple for you to turn your property into cash. KC Property Group was founded on integrity, fairness, and a sense of community. Long-time area residents Nick Barela and Brooks Mosier spend the time to determine what a seller’s needs are and guide them through a smooth transaction.

As a locally owned company, they don’t have franchise fees or high overhead like some of their competitors, and so they can pass the savings on to the seller. Sellers will not have to pay any realtor commissions, home warranty fees, or any of the extra closing costs associated with listing it. There is no staging, no open houses, and none of the disruptions when listing through a typical real estate agent. With complete transparency and honesty, they determine a property’s condition, estimated market value after repairs, and calculate the price accordingly to make it a win-win scenario.

“We truly cater to people’s needs. The whole premise of selling your house fast through a home buying company is to get a reasonable price and a fast closing date - it’s what separates cash home buyers from the more traditional real estate route,” said Brooks. “We go the extra mile, and want people to feel they have been treated fairly. Our reputation is important to us.”

If you have an unwanted house that you have been considering selling, call today for a no-obligation property assessment. They understand the need to get all the information you can regarding a quick cash sale and encourage you to do your research to see all the 5-star reviews and testimonials sellers are leaving them. They’re happy to take the time to talk with you at whatever length you need to make a decision that’s right for you. If you decide not to move forward, there is no commitment and no hard feelings.

“My wife did not want to put any money into the house to sell, so I got a hold of KC Property Group. We sold as-is, and everything went great. From start to finish it was an easy process for us,” said Phil B. KC Property Group has many additional positive reviews and testimonials from satisfied customers. Find additional online reviews on Google.

“If a seller is in a tough situation, we can help them find a way out. We even have someone to help clean out a property. Whether it’s a lifetime of accumulated memories, or even a hoarding situation, we can handle it,” noted Nick. “Sellers are able to take what they want with them and leave behind the rest.”

KC Property Group is your trusted source for quick home sales in Kansas City and the surrounding areas. They’ve been doing it for years. With an easy process, fair cash offers, and no closing costs, you’ll be able to sell your home fast and move on without any headaches. For more information or a cash offer on your property, call 816.286.4204 or visit them online.

KC Property Group

Contact: 816.286.4204

Website: www.kcpropertygroup.com