KC Property Group is your trusted source for a guaranteed cash offer

Professional, local, and experienced home buyers Andy Lightfoot, Nick Barela and Brooks Mosier. KC Property Group buys properties as-is and revitalizes them.

If you have an unwanted house that you have been considering selling, call KC Property Group today for a no-obligation property assessment. They make it simple to turn a house into cash, hassle-free and on your own time. They have an easy answer that lets homeowners simply walk away from the burden, cash in hand, for a fair and reasonable price without any hidden fees or expenses. As direct cash buyers, they buy properties as-is and revitalize them, either for resale or as a rental property.

Professional, local, and experienced home buyers, KC Property Group was founded on integrity, fairness, and a sense of community. Long-time area residents Nick Barela, Andy Lightfoot and Brooks Mosier spend the time to determine what a seller’s needs are and guide them through a smooth transaction.

“We get to know our clients,” noted Andy. “We go the extra mile, and want people to feel they have been treated fairly. Our reputation is important to us.”

As a locally owned company, they don’t have franchise fees or high overhead like some of their competitors, and so they can pass the savings on to the seller. Sellers will not have to pay any realtor commissions, home warranty fees, or any of the extra costs associated with listing it. There is no staging, no open houses, and none of the disruptions when listing through a typical real estate agent. With complete transparency and honesty, they determine a property’s condition, estimated market value after repairs, and calculate the price accordingly to make it a win-win scenario.

“Whether you want to sell next week or six months from now, KC Property Group offers a flexible close date driven by your individual situation. We are continuing to work with sellers during these uncertain times, including virtual appointments,” said Brooks.

They understand the need to get all the information you can regarding a quick cash sale and encourage you to do your research to see all the 5-star reviews and testimonials sellers are leaving them. They’re happy to take the time to talk with you at whatever length you need to make a decision that’s right for you. If you decide not to move forward, there is no commitment and no hard feelings.

“Brooks and his associates made selling our home and downsizing virtually painless during the process,” said client Sharon W. “We would not hesitate to recommend them to others who have this coming up in their lives.” KC Property Group has many additional positive reviews and testimonials from satisfied customers. Find online reviews at https://www.topratedlocal.com/kc-property-group-reviews and on Google.

“If a seller is in a tough situation, we can help them find a way out. We even have someone to help clean out a property. Whether it’s a lifetime of accumulated memories, or even a hoarding situation, we can handle it,” noted Nick. “Sellers are able to take what they want to take with them, and leave behind the rest.”

KC Property Group is your trusted source for guaranteed cash offers and quick home sales in Kansas City and the surrounding areas. They’ve been doing it for years. With an easy process, fair cash offers, and no closing costs, you’ll be able to sell your home fast and move on without any headaches. For more information or a cash offer on your property, call 816.286.4204 or visit them online.

KC Property Group

Contact: 816.286.4204

Website: https://www.kcpropertygroup.com/