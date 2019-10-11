Shawnee one-level maintenance-provided community wins Silver Pick of the Parade Award!

The gourmet kitchens at The Greens of Chapel Creek Townhomes offer upgraded appliances and plenty of workspace.

The Greens of Chapel Creek Townhomes is a maintenance-provided community on an amazing 27-hole golf course that offers luxurious finishes and a convenient location, all at an affordable price! High quality construction, energy efficient designs and ample amenities make it one of the best housing values in the Kansas City region. Their model home at 6617 Barth Road won an HBA Fall Parade of Homes Pick of the Parade Silver Award this past week!

Located in western Shawnee near 67th and Barth, the homes are built by award-winning custom homebuilder Kevin Stallings of Dreams & Design Building, a design/build firm. As a Certified Green Professional with over 28 years of industry experience, Kevin has garnered several prestigious building awards, including winning Parade of Homes Awards annually from 2014 through 2019.

Interest has been strong through the summer with nine townhomes recently under contract. Several homes are in various stages of construction, and buyers who act quickly may still choose their finishes. Twelve homes are under construction with eight nearly complete for those who want or need to move soon, including four homes scheduled for completion in less than 30 days. For those buyers who can close in less than 60 days, the builder is offering a Savings Bonus of $5,000 to be used as the buyer chooses!

Each of the new townhomes offer over 2,500 square feet of finished space, with an oversized double car garage and a large storage area in the basement. The main level includes luxury features such as soaring 12-foot ceilings and an open floorplan with tall stair landing mirrors, taking advantage of the golf course views available on many of the homes.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Starting at $336,900 with two to four-bedroom options, all townhomes include a vaulted master bedroom on the main level, and two to three full bathrooms. The spacious master bath features dual shower heads and controls in the oversized shower with a marble seat, elegant quartz master double sink vanities and humidity sensing exhaust fans.

The open living room was thoughtfully designed with a built-in entertainment system and floor to ceiling stone fireplace. The gourmet kitchen features soft-close cabinets, a unique storage area for small appliances, chef friendly Bosch appliances with gas stove, microwave, quartz countertop, prep island, double basin granite sink and disposal. There’s a large walk-in pantry with motion sensing lights and a grocery door that is accessible from the garage to the pantry. Another thoughtful convenience includes a mud bench at the garage entry.

“I have been selling for over 28 years. I promise you will not find a better-quality new home community in this price range anywhere in Johnson County,” states Kevin Straub, sales manager. He goes on to describe the floorplan as, “It offers large open space with everything you need on the main level. Additionally, there is an amazing lower level complete with a family room, two bedrooms, full bathroom, and huge storage area. Under the stairs you will find an amazing hideaway play area with a Dutch door - and even a cable outlet - perfect for the children or grandchildren to enjoy. We do have daylight and a couple walkout basements still available.”

“Having the living room, kitchen, master bedroom, second bedroom or office, two full baths and laundry room all on the main level is very important to our owners who are looking for one-level living,” said area sales representative Doug Pearce. “The master bedrooms are located on the opposite ends of the townhome next door, which adds to the quiet serenity owners feel inside. When you walk into one of our townhomes you immediately sense a higher degree of quality.”

Superintendent and project manager Zach Kern added, “Kevin Stallings takes great pride in his work and it shows. Quality construction and attention to detail is extremely important in all homes built by Dreams & Design Building. We will go out of our way to accommodate our buyers’ requests. This is a great opportunity to get in now and make it your own! Also, Stallings’ knowledge for energy efficient designs has made him one of the top Midwest builders of Energy Star 3.1 certified homes, offering homeowners substantial utility savings.”

Perfect for busy professionals and active adults, the community is just minutes away from grocery stores, restaurants, retail, hospital, post office, and schools with convenient access to Highways K-7, I-435, I-35, and K-10 for a quick commute to the airport or anywhere in the metro area and Lawrence. A huge selling point is the proximity to Shawnee Golf & Country Club, which offers not only one-of-a-kind views but also affordable club memberships for both families and individuals.

As a maintenance-provided community, the Homeowner’s Association takes care of snow removal above two inches, all lawn and landscaping maintenance, water and sewer, trash and recycling, exterior maintenance including roof and building insurance. It’s a true lock-and-leave lifestyle for anyone who doesn’t want the constraints of property maintenance and is looking for the freedom to enjoy other aspects of life. The lock-and-leave option is also attractive to those who travel, regardless of age or life stage. Many residents are snowbirds, heading to warmer climates during part of the year.

Although the Fall Parade of Homes ends today, you can still schedule a private tour of the award-winning model home by contacting Doug Pearce at 913-422-3779 or Kevin Straub at 913-558-8000.

The Greens of Chapel Creek Townhomes

Model address: 6617 Barth Road, near Shawnee Mission Pkwy. and K-7 in Western Shawnee

Prices: From $336,900

Marketed by: Keller Williams Key Partners LLC. Contact Doug Pearce at 913-422-3779 or Kevin Straub at 913-558-8000

Website: www.GreensOfChapelCreekTownhomes.com