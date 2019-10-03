The Park at Staley Hills offers a limited number of oversized homesites

Surrounded by trees and green space, Staley Hills is a new home community that offers a retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

The Park at Staley Hills is now open and includes 18 oversized homesites situated along the community’s south entrance at N. Olive Avenue and NE Shoal Creek Parkway. The homesites each average nearly half an acre in size and offer unobstructed views of neighborhood-maintained greenspace and one of two community water features.

Deb DiPonio, ReeceNichols agent who markets the community with Sara Stucker, anticipates the size and optimal location of the homesites will appeal to prospective buyers.

“The Park at Staley Hills provides a rare opportunity to build a new home on a larger lot without sacrificing location or neighborhood amenities,” explains Deb. “Buyers can now have the extra space they desire and also live within an excellent school district and quick commute to KCI Airport, downtown Kansas City, and many other area attractions.”

Those interested in building a home in the new phase can reserve a homesite for 30 days with a $1,000 earnest deposit that’s fully refundable. The 30-day period allows time to choose a floor plan and work with the homebuilder on adjustments to the plan and pricing.

The Park at Staley Hills will also include a new neighborhood park and play area designed to incorporate elements from the natural landscape with traditional playground equipment. Located adjacent to the walking trail and water feature on the east side of N. Olive Avenue, the 1.7-acre park will include rolling hills, stepping stumps, balance beams, swings, benches, and a covered picnic pavilion bordered by trees and landscaping.

“We’re excited to add a park and play area to the list of incredible amenities offered in Staley Hills,” said Deb. “It will be fun to see families enjoying the new space once it’s complete next Spring.”

Surrounded by trees and green space, Staley Hills is a master-planned community of over 360 single family homes and 38 maintenance provided villas in Kansas City, Missouri. With two dramatic water features bordering the community entrance and stone-clad homes lining the streets, it is clear from first impressions that Staley Hills takes pride in its appearance and its amenities. Features such as a crystal-clear swimming pool, scenic walking trails, and a new park and play area allow residents to enjoy nature and spend quality time with friends and family close to home. Staley Hills is within walking distance from state-of-the-art Staley High School and Bell Prairie Elementary School and is within the highly-rated North Kansas City School District.

In addition to its optimal location, prospective buyers may select from a variety of homes constructed by an experienced team of builders including Aspen Homes, Ernst Brothers Construction, Integrity Homebuilders, McFarland Custom Builders, New Mark Homes, Olympus Custom Homes, and Patriot Homes.

“For those wanting or needing to move soon, we have one completed home and a selection of reverse, ranch, 2-story and 1 1/2-story homes in various stages of construction that will be move-in ready before the end of the year,” explains Deb.

There are three homes open to tour 11 am to 6 pm daily now through October 13 during the Fall Parade of Homes, including: Tour #44 by Aspen Homes, Tour #45 by New Mark Homes, and Tour #46 by Patriot Homes. Ranging from approximately 2,400 to over 3,000 square feet, the homes feature three to four bedrooms, three car garages, and start in the mid $300,000s.

“The onsite community information center is open seven days per week and by appointment and we encourage anyone interested in building or buying a new home to come by, ask questions, and get information about our current inventory homes and upcoming phases.” said Deb.

Staley Hills is developed by Hunt Midwest, an industry leader in master planned community development for more than 25 years. Hunt Midwest is owned by the family of legendary sports pioneer, Lamar Hunt, also owners of the Kansas City Chiefs.

STALEY HILLS

Prices: From the $300,000s

Directions: MO -152 East to Maple Woods Pkwy, north on Maple Woods Pkwy, past Staley Farms Golf Course to Shoal Creek Pkwy, east to community.

Hours: 11am-6pm daily through October 13

Contact: Deb DiPonio or Sara Stucker, 816.942.5486

Web: staleyhills.huntmidwestkc.com