The Villas of Leabrooke Town Manor Grand Opening Celebration

Spring is right around the corner and this quaint subdivision, nestled in southern Leawood at 148th and Kenneth Road, is ready to celebrate. You’re invited to their grand opening this Thursday, March 7, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Meet the builders, enter for a chance to win prizes, and enjoy delicious food catered by Karen Watts and cold beverages, all while viewing our model homes at 2405 W. 146th Street and 2401 W. 146th St..
As part of the grand opening, our celebrated builders — Allure Luxury Homes with Rocky Rhodes and Lindy Rhodes, and Dan Taylor of Taylor Sterling Construction — are kicking off their “Make Your Life Easy” promotion. Complete a contract on a home currently under construction by March 31 and the builder will give you up to a $10,000 value in concessions. These include (but aren’t limited to) staging your home to help you receive top dollar, packing and moving costs, hauling away unwanted items from your current home, buyer closing costs and/or HOA dues for one year from the closing date. To see a complete list of items that buyers can choose from, please visit our website LTMVILLAS.com or our Facebook page, Villas of Leabrooke Town Manor.
Marketed exclusively by ReeceNichols, each lot at the Villas of Leabrooke Town Manor is situated within gently winding cul-de-sac streets and carefully designed to accommodate a variety of generous, three-car, reverse 1-1/2-story floor plans, many of which are available in daylight and walkout lower levels.
Inside each home, buyers will find spacious open living and high ceilings featuring a variety of handcrafted finishes. To meet the increased demand for “one-floor living,” the design teams have captured the art of luxury and convenience, creating an uncompromised interior flow that flawlessly connects all of the major living components.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
Each unique villa plan has been thoughtfully designed around 2,000 square feet of generous main-level living space, including a private master bedroom complete with a luxurious en-suite bathroom with a zero-entry shower, spacious closet and laundry room. In addition, each plan includes a private, main-level flex room that can be used as a second bedroom or an office depending on the needs of the buyer. The main floor also boasts a gourmet kitchen with an island, stainless steel appliances including a gas cooktop with vented hood, and an abundantly sized living room centered on a hand-laid fireplace, all of which is enveloped by soaring floor-to-ceiling windows and doors leading to an outdoor oasis complete with a covered living space.
All plans include additional lower level living space with a family room, bedroom and private bathroom. The extensive lower level space affords the ability to easily expand and add a fourth bedroom, an entertaining space including a bar, a theater, an exercise room or whatever the buyer may desire. The Norwood floor plan allows the buyer the ability to add fourth and fifth bedrooms in the lower level if additional living space is preferred.
Residents here are also just footsteps away from Leabrooke’s desirable amenities, which include a clubhouse with workout room, swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, a stocked fishing pond and walking trails that wind through natural scenery. Plus, the community is only minutes from fine shopping, hospitals and award-winning Blue Valley schools.
Allure Luxury Homes has been building and developing in many fine neighborhoods throughout the metro area for years. Taylor Sterling Construction is the builder behind the now completed and sold out new construction section of Leabrooke Town Manor townhomes. Together they offer several homes that encompass an array of floor plans in various phases of construction, along with several lots, so that prospective buyers can choose a home that best fits their timeline. Buyers are encouraged to act quickly while interest rates are still at historic lows.
The Villas of Leabrooke Town Manor offers one of the last places to build in Leawood and is the newest and final addition to the charming, highly sought-after neighborhood of Leabrooke. Make plans to visit during the March 7 grand opening and experience everything that the Villas of Leabrooke Town Manor has to offer.
Villas of Leabrooke Town Manor
Location : Kenneth Road (State Line) and 148th St. in Leawood.
Prices: Starting at $566,400
Hours: Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday or by appointment
Contact: Marketed exclusively by ReeceNichols, 913-851-7300. Call Patty Hummel at 913-636-1868 or Tricia Foil at 913-375-4685 with questions or to request a private showing.
Web: ltmvillas.com
Comments