From Kansas City studio, artist turns Barbie dolls and clay into videos for the stars

In her basement studio, Bona Bones adjusts the arms of a Barbie doll for a stop-motion animation TikTok dance video. Bones, who teaches at Kansas City Art Institute, creates videos for artists such as Blake Shelton and The Marías. syang@kcstar.com

As a kid, Bona Bones didn’t yearn to draw. She didn’t need to visually sort through her feelings or entertain herself in that particular way.

That is, until she was a teenager, in the height of her emo years — think dyed black hair, heavy eyeliner, extreme sensitivity.

“I was a ‘tortured soul.’ Not really, but I had a lot of teen angst and it was an outlet for me. I was really directionless,” says Bones, whose first name is pronounced BAH-nuh.

During a gap year between high school and college, Bones crafted puppets between answering phone calls at a hair salon in her native Oakland, California. After a while, it hit her that she need not look further for a direction — she’d found it.

Out of her emotional processing came a career in stop motion animation that’s already included videos for Blake Shelton and Jane’s Addiction, commercials for Ziploc and Purex, and TV shows “Robot Chicken” and “Crossing Swords.”

In her hands, she can make a pile of purple glitter swirl and prance, a clay rocket ship soar among shiny planets, tattoos come alive on writhing bodies. And, yes, she can simulate doll sex.

Bona Bones, a Kansas City Art Institute teacher, uses this workstation to build puppets and sets for her stop motion animation. Shelly Yang syang@kcstar.com

In September 2019, after finishing a fellowship at Dartmouth College, she moved to Westport to teach animation at the Kansas City Art Institute.

Bones had fallen in love with Kansas City a decade ago through a friend, so she’d visited several times before her move — a lucky thing she says, since her first months in town were about unpacking and settling into her new teaching position.

And, of course, right as she was ready to go out and about, the city closed.

“I’m just really excited to get more into the arts scene here and start really seeing what the music scene is like and what events around town are like,” Bones says, “because I feel like I missed out on so much of that.”

But having an old house with a basement has been a boon while she’s been confined. She just finished a video for hip-hop artists EarthGang and Wale’s song “Options.” She built and filmed it at home.

Bones says stop motion animation has very few limits, but space is one. “You can really do whatever you want, but the confines are really what your studio setup looks like.”

“Options” uses Barbie and Ken dolls, and their set is a manageable size. The video is the story of a relationship told with tiny cellphones, TV remotes and in romantic scenes on a balcony, in a limo and, graphically, in bed.

Bona Bones recently finished the stop-motion animation for a video for the song “Options” by hip-hop artists EarthGang and Wale. YouTube screenshot

Bones chuckles when she explains the associations she knows people have with her medium. “When you think of stop motion, a lot of people think of either raunchy adult humor or Christmas stories.”

Her new video doesn’t quite qualify as adult humor, but it is adult.

An upcoming animated HBO series called “Santa Inc.,” starring Sarah Silverman and Seth Rogen, will likely combine those two types of entertainment.

She already got into a demented Christmas spirit for a claymation video on “Blake Shelton’s Not So Family Christmas” special, where the country star and Larry the Cable Guy have a bloody run-in with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

But she says the form can do anything. One of her favorite projects was a music video for the song “Over the Moon” by pop band The Marías.

In that video, singer María Zardoya is sometimes a stop motion puppet on a clay rocket ship in space, and other times she’s herself.

“It might not be the most technically beautiful animation, but the combination of the voice with the visuals I think is so sweet,” Bones says.

She enjoys the versatility of her craft. “The creativity of it and the expression of it is really only limited by whatever the director thinks it can be. It’s less about what it can or cannot do and more about what a director is willing or not willing to do,” she says.

Beyond Barbies and clay figures like Mr. Bill and Rudolph, stop motion animators use whatever material is available to them. Her Ziploc commercial brought to life pipe cleaners and piles of glitter.

Of the Jane’s Addiction video for the song “End to the Lies” she says, “We were painting directly onto the bodies of these beautiful L.A. models, and photographing the animation on their bodies.”

And in a world of special effects that appears to be dominated by computer-generated images, she says plenty of room is still available for stop motion — CGI can’t completely imitate the look of it.

“I think there’s this idea that the mediums kind of battle, like 2D and stop motion and CGI are competing for the same kind of work, which is not entirely true, because the more technologically advanced we get, the more these things are becoming intertwined,” Bones explains.

Bona Bones uses a stop-motion program called Dragonframe on her laptop to turn shots of a Barbie doll into animation. Shelly Yang syang@kcstar.com

In her work on “Robot Chicken” and “Crossing Swords,” she says, digital elements give her medium a cleaner product. They can give the background greater breadth or depth than she could otherwise achieve.

The changing technology keeps Bones on her toes. She uses her breaks from teaching to grow her list of credits and push herself to learn more.

“My first film was on an 8 mm camera, and I had a little clicker where I’d advance it one frame at a time,” she says. “Now we’re using all DSLR (cameras). Everything’s digital; we have digital programs we use for filming. We use after-effects and stuff for compositing, so it’s definitely something you have to stay on top of.”

To create stop motion animation of TikTok dances, Bona Bones has to make incremental movements of the Barbie doll’s arms and hands before she takes each photo. Shelly Yang syang@kcstar.com

Her biggest challenges remain depicting her characters walking and running, Bones says. She makes them between 6 and 12 inches tall. When they’re too small, they’re hard to move around, but when they’re too big, they tend to fall over.

“You’re also battling physics. Walking and running are the most basic things that you do every day, and they’re so hard to animate always,” she says.

Bona Bones glues a shoe onto a Barbie doll foot in her studio. Bones said it’s important to be a “jack of all trades” as a stop-motion artist because the art form requires so many skills. Shelly Yang syang@kcstar.com

Bones is keeping her personal projects under wraps, except to say that she’s interested in exploring how to use TikTok to post short scenes that will likely involve more Barbies doing “cute stuff,” she says, like teacup dances.

Fortunately, no “teacup walk” is out there to trip her up.