Jason Sudeikis and ‘Ted Lasso’ scored 20 Emmy nods but can win ‘only’ 9. Here’s why

Jason Sudeikis, who grew up in Overland Park, created and stars in the acclaimed Apple TV+ series “Ted Lasso.”

“Ted Lasso,” starring Kansas City’s own Jason Sudeikis as the ever optimistic Kansas football coach turned British soccer coach, is favored to score big during Sunday’s 73rd Emmy Awards telecast (7 p.m., CBS).

Sudeikis and the show already pulled in statuettes at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Writers Guild Awards, among others. This past week, “Ted Lasso” dominated the Television Critics Association awards, winning three top honors for Outstanding New Program, Outstanding Achievement in Comedy and Program of the Year.

That might just be foreshadowing for the Emmys. “Ted Lasso” season one was showered with 20 nominations, the most ever for a new comedy (“Glee” held the previous record with 19 in 2010).

“The cast shines, the writing crackles, and it pairs the rhythm of a classic sitcom with the heart of a sports movie,” Seth Meyers, Sudeikis’ fellow “Saturday Night Live” alum, wrote in an essay published this past week for Time magazine’s “The 100 Most Influential People of 2021.” “It’s hard to make something this good look so easy.”

There’s no way “Ted Lasso” can win all 20 Emmy Awards because in some cases it was nominated multiple times in the same category. Also, several awards were announced last weekend at the Creative Arts Emmys.

TV_-_Emmy_Predictions_40975.jpg
The actors playing the “Ted Lasso” coaches, from left, Nick Mohammed, Jason Sudeikis, and Brendan Hunt, are all nominated for Emmy Awards. Apple TV+

At this point, the most it could win is nine awards. Here’s what’s at stake:

