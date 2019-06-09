Big exposure for Kansas City’s Big Slick: Al Roker and the ‘Today’ show

Patrick Mahomes and Paul Rudd hit home runs at Big Slick softball game Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, in Royals jersey, got the loudest cheer at the Big Slick softball game Friday night. Watch how Patrick Mahomes played against celebrities including Ant-Man Paul Rudd and Selena Gomez. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, in Royals jersey, got the loudest cheer at the Big Slick softball game Friday night. Watch how Patrick Mahomes played against celebrities including Ant-Man Paul Rudd and Selena Gomez.

As a guest of Big Slick Celebrity Weekend, Al Roker got to be an umpire at the softball game at Kauffman Stadium and stand center stage at the Sprint Center to auction off a trip to visit him on the “Today” show in New York.

But in between those outings, he was doing his job, putting together a story about the annual fundraiser that benefits Children’s Mercy Hospital. That segment will air at 9 a.m. Monday, June 10, during the third hour of the show on NBC.

Roker sat down with Big Slick’s five hometown hosts — Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Rob Riggle, Eric Stonestreet and David Koechner — and visited patients and staff at the hospital’s Cancer Center.

Expect to also see scenes from Friday’s softball game, the Saturday morning bowling tournament at Pinstripes in Overland Park and the Saturday night auction.

The 10th annual benefit set another record this year, $2.5 million, bringing the total raised to over $10 million since the fundraiser began.

This marks the fourth year in a row that “Today” has featured Big Slick.

“Today” show host Al Roker, who served as umpire, calls Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt safe after a play at home plate with Eric Stonestreet, standing, and David Koechner. Ryan Weaver Special to The Star