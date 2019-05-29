‘Stranger Things,’ Roger Ailes, Veronica Mars: Here’s what to watch on TV this summer

“Stranger Things” returns for a third season July 4. Netflix

More more more. However you like it, television has it this summer: “Four Weddings and a Funeral” reinterpreted by Mindy Kaling, Meryl Streep joining the beach party on “Big Little Lies,” new adventures from “Stranger Things,” continuing horrors on “The Handmaid’s Tale” and – for those with specialized tastes – a barely recognizable Russell Crowe playing Roger Ailes in “The Loudest Voice.”

From more than 50 new and old shows premiering over the next three months, here are 22 to check out, in my own order of anticipation – beginning with a new chapter of a modern classic that made our list of the best dramas since “The Sopranos.” All dates subject to change.

‘Veronica Mars’

Good TV shows follow Kristen Bell around: Between seasons of “The Good Place,” she fit in this eight-episode revival of the beloved beach-town mystery series last seen on CW in 2007. (A feature film, also starring Bell, came out in 2014.) An adult Veronica, still paired up with Logan Echolls (Jason Dohring) and now the principal of Mars Investigations, goes after a serial killer, joined by much of the original cast, including her dad Keith (Enrico Colantoni), and her buddy Wallace (Percy Daggs III). (July 26, Hulu)

‘Stranger Things’

With “Game of Thrones” gone and “The Walking Dead” stumbling, the Duffer Brothers’ nostalgic amalgam of science-fiction and horror is the buzziest show left standing. In Season 3, set in 1985, the Indiana town that’s the unwitting gateway to a threatening alternate dimension gets a new mall – perhaps a strategic adjustment to the reality that the show’s young stars are now in their midteens. (July 4, Netflix)

‘The Loudest Voice’

Whatever else is said about this miniseries based on Gabriel Sherman’s biography “The Loudest Voice in the Room,” Russell Crowe’s transformation for the role of the Fox News Channel architect and Republican-president whisperer Roger Ailes is remarkable. (June 30, Showtime)

That’s Russell Crowe as Roger Ailes in Showtime’s “The Loudest Voice.” Jojo Whilden Showtime

‘Los Espookys’

The most singular new show of the summer is probably this otherworldly, deadpan comedy about a group of friends and horror aficionados who figure out how to monetize their fandom. Made under the aegis of Lorne Michaels and Fred Armisen, who has a recurring role, it’s a Spanish-language production filmed in Mexico City. Ana Fabrega (the woods-dwelling temptress Esther on “At Home With Amy Sedaris”) and “Saturday Night Live” writer Julio Torres star and do the bulk of the writing. (June 14, HBO)

‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’

This miniseries based on the much-beloved 1994 film does not have Hugh Grant, or Duckface, or Mr. Bean, or the writing of Richard Curtis. But it was created by Mindy Kaling and her “Mindy Project” collaborator Matt Warburton, so there’s reason to watch. And it does have Andie MacDowell. (July 31, Hulu)

‘The Boys’

Some of the team behind AMC’s “Preacher” – the writer-producers Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen and the comic-book writer Garth Ennis – are involved in this serio-comic, “Watchmen”-lite satire of superhero teams. (“Preacher,” one of the most purely enjoyable shows on TV, begins its final season Aug. 4.) Karl Urban plays a non-supe investigating debauched celebrity heroes; a very winning Jack Quaid plays his new recruit. Eric Kripke (“Supernatural”) is the showrunner. (July 26, Amazon)

‘Years and Years’

Emma Thompson hasn’t been on TV a whole lot since the 1980s, so it’s exciting to see her in this ambitious, “Black Mirror”-ish miniseries written by Russell T. Davies (“Queer as Folk,” “Doctor Who”), which sets the domestic drama of a British extended family against increasingly dire world events. Thompson plays a polarizing member of Parliament, and the impressive cast also includes Rory Kinnear, Russell Tovey and Jessica Hynes. (June 24, HBO)

‘When They See Us’

The five actors playing the wrongly convicted teenagers in Ava DuVernay’s four-part dramatization of the Central Park jogger case aren’t well known, but they’re surrounded by a strong ensemble that includes Aunjanue Ellis, Michael K. Williams, John Leguizamo, Vera Farmiga, Kylie Bunbury, Niecy Nash and Joshua Jackson. The casting also provides an unexpected talking point now that Felicity Huffman, who plays the central role of the prosecutor Linda Fairstein, has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud in the college-admissions scandal. (May 31, Netflix)

In “When They See Us,” Jharrel Jerome plays Korey Wise, one of the wrongly convicted teens in the Central Park jogger case. Netflix

‘Tales of the City’

Back in 1994, the charm of “Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City” on PBS was inextricably bound up with an instant nostalgia for the San Francisco of the 1970s and ‘80s. That city is long gone, but Laura Linney and Olympia Dukakis are back as Mary Ann Singleton and Anna Madrigal – celebrating her 90th birthday – in the fourth miniseries based on Maupin’s breezy, wistful novels. (June 7, Netflix)

‘Pennyworth’

A new series on the edges of the Batman universe: Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), an angry young man in postwar Britain, works as a bouncer while trying to set up the security business that will save him from following his father into domestic service. We know that despite his best efforts, he’s going to be a butler. Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon developed the show, which has the dark-pop atmosphere of their previous Batman-adjacent series, “Gotham.” (July 28, Epix)

‘Legion’

Mainstream TV’s trippiest show (or its nerdiest? Is there a difference?) leans even more heavily into psychedelic puzzlement in the early stages of its third and final season. Lauren Tsai joins the cast, making her dramatic acting debut after playing herself in “Terrace House: Aloha State.” (June 24, FX)

‘Jett’

Carla Gugino nearly always deserves better than the material she gets (or chooses). That may turn out to be true of this series created by her life partner, Sebastian Gutierrez, with whom she’s made six movies in the past 12 years. But the chance to see her in the lead of a noirish crime drama – the first one she’s done on TV since the underrated “Karen Sisco” in 2004 – is intriguing nonetheless. She plays a master thief just out of jail and focused on her young daughter, and Giancarlo Esposito is the crime boss trying to pull her back in. (June 14, Cinemax)

‘Swamp Thing’

If there were a pound-for-pound ranking for streaming services, DC Universe would be a contender – its first three original series are all above-average examples of their genre (the comic-book adaptation) and this, the fourth, looks like another. How closely will it hew to the plot points and poetics of Alan Moore’s hugely influential run as a writer of the comic book? (Including, crucially, where Swamp Thing falls on the human-to-vegetable spectrum?) It’s an unfair question that will determine, to an even greater extent than usual, how comics fans respond to the series. (May 31, DC Universe)

‘The Terror: Infamy’

The second season of AMC’s horror anthology tells an Asian-American story with a predominantly Asian cast. Unlike another high-profile series with similar bona fides, Cinemax’s “Warrior,” “Infamy” also has an Asian-American showrunner (Alexander Woo, a writer and producer for “True Blood” and “Manhattan”) and, for extra authenticity, George Takei as a performer and historical consultant. Like “Warrior,” it’s a period piece set in an Asian enclave, a Japanese fishing village in Southern California in the ominous year of 1941. Apparently a tong war (or, in this case, some meddling dark spirits from the old country) still gives an Asian story a better chance of getting on-screen. (Aug. 12, AMC)

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

It’s an inescapable truth that each new season of “Handmaid’s Tale,” in which a religious dictatorship oppresses and sexually enslaves women in a near-future America, gains extra resonance from what’s happening in the country around it. The passage of anti-abortion laws in Alabama and Georgia has increased the buzz around Season 3, in which Elisabeth Moss’ June resumes her servitude after giving up on an escape attempt. (June 5, Hulu)

‘South Side’

Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle, writers for “Late Night With Jimmy Fallon” and “The Last O.G.,” and Sultan Salahuddin created and star in this amiable comedy about a pair of big-dreaming community college graduates in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood. (July 24, Comedy Central)

‘Lodge 49’

Jim Gavin’s sunny Southern California fable about the members of a faded, highly fanciful fraternal order gets a second season. Give thanks for TV’s ravenous appetite for content, and AMC’s good taste. (Aug. 12, AMC)

‘Black Mirror’

A short fifth season consisting of three longish episodes (61, 67 and 70 minutes). “Striking Vipers,” starring Anthony Mackie and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as friends brought together by a video game, is the one people will be talking about. “Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too,” a twist on a devil-doll horror story with Miley Cyrus, is the one that’s really fun. (June 5, Netflix)

‘Burden of Truth’

Shot in Manitoba, this legal drama has the Canadian hallmarks of modesty, proportion and characters who behave, and make decisions, like rational human beings. In Season 2, it has the grit to show how the class-action lawsuit its lawyer heroes, Joanna and Billy (Kristin Kreuk and Peter Mooney), won in the first season has negatively affected their rural hometown. (June 2, CW)

‘Das Boot’

This German series is a sequel to the 1981 film of the same title that’s often named the best submarine movie of all time. Taking place nine months after the sinking of the U-boat U-96 in the film, it focuses on the crew of a new boat, U-612, as well as the activities of the French Resistance in the port of La Rochelle. (June 17, Hulu)

‘Big Little Lies’

Meryl Streep joins the cast of the Emmy and Golden Globe winner for best miniseries (oops!) as the mother of Perry, the abusive husband (Alexander Skarsgard) pushed to his death in Season 1’s finale. (June 9, HBO)

‘City on a Hill’

There’s a self-consciously epic feel to this racially inflected crime drama set in 1990s Boston, whose executive producers include Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. But the sprawling cast is full of appealing performers, including Michael O'Keefe, Jill Hennessy, Kevin Chapman, Rory Culkin, Cathy Moriarty, Gloria Reuben and Kevin Dunn, not to mention the stars, Kevin Bacon as a larger-than-life FBI agent and Aldis Hodge as an ambitious prosecutor. (June 16, Showtime)