Hallmark’s ‘When Calls the Heart’ set to continue without star Lori Loughlin

The world of Hope Valley may have turned upside down, but it will continue on without Lori Loughlin.
The arrest of the actress and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, last week in connection with a national college cheating scam left her upcoming projects in doubt.
The Hallmark Channel severed all ties with Loughlin, who had been a face of the network, most notably starring in the series “When Calls the Heart.” Loughlin’s other Hallmark credits include “Meet My Mom” and “Garage Sale Mystery.”
“We are saddened by the recent allegations surrounding the college admissions process,” Kansas City-based Hallmark Cards Inc., parent company of the Crown Media Family Networks umbrella group that includes the Hallmark Channel, said in a statement last Thursday.
“We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin” and have stopped development of all productions with the actress for Crown Media channels, the statement said.
With Loughlin gone, the future of “When Calls the Heart” was up in the air until an update was posted on the show’s Instagram account Sunday.
The post – attributed to producer Brian Bird – features two photos, the first of which reads, “Hope Valley will return soon. The show must go on.”
The second photo includes a statement from Bird in which he addressed the news about Loughlin, writing, “Everyone involved with ‘When Calls the Heart’ was surprised by these developments.”
He went on to say, “Let us reassure you, ‘When Calls the Heart’ has always been bigger than the sum of its parts, and it HAS NOT BEEN CANCELED. With the full support of the network, we have gone on a creative hiatus to do some retooling on the remaining Season 6 episodes. That process has already begun. Hope Valley will return to your TV screens as soon as we can bring the episodes to you.”
Loughlin’s career and the Hallmark Channel were deeply intertwined. She’s been among its so-called “Christmas queens” who topline a slate of popular holiday movies, and also starred in the ongoing “Garage Sale Mysteries” movies and the series “When Calls the Heart.”
“It’s a feel-good, family values-type channel, and obviously scandal is the opposite of that,” said Atlanta-based market strategist Laura Ries.
There was more at stake than image. “When Calls the Heart” tapes in Canada, and a judge ordered Loughlin’s passport to be surrendered in December after grudgingly allowing her to cross the border for work until then.
Loughlin’s publicist declined comment on Hallmark’s decision to drop her.
The actress isn’t exclusive to Hallmark. She’s reprised her role as Aunt Becky for Netflix’s “Fuller House” reboot of the popular series that originated in 1987 on ABC. There is speculation that Loughlin may not return to that show.
But the sitcom represents a fraction of Netflix’s flood of programs, while Loughlin has occupied an increasing amount of Hallmark real estate since she starred in “Meet My Mom” in 2010.
She’s proved a reliable performer. Her 2018 holiday movie, “Homegrown Christmas,” was the most-watched non-sports cable program the week it aired. In February, the season six premiere of “When Calls the Heart” was watched by a series-best 2.5 million viewers, putting it behind only “The Walking Dead” in Sunday night cable dramas.
“They definitely have a formula and you do have to follow the formula. And if you don’t, they rein you back in and say, ‘You have to follow. This is our format, this is what we do,’” Loughlin said of the Christmas movies last year in an interview with The Associated Press.
She said the rigidity chafes a bit but called the result “heartwarming,” adding, “You go to bed and you don’t have any bad dreams.”
The New York City native with a sunny smile proved a good fit for the channel that specializes in romantic dramas and comedies with a wholesome touch, while her media-friendly personality allowed her to expertly tout her shows on her website and in TV appearances.
Then came last week’s bombshell government allegation that Loughlin and her husband were among more than 30 parents who paid a consultant to ensure their offspring’s place in college with bribes and falsified exams. Prosecutors allege the couple paid $500,000 to have their daughters labeled as crew-team recruits at the University of Southern California, although neither is a rower.
Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives,” “American Crime”) was among the other prominent parents, including a lawyer, doctor and hedge fund manager, indicted in the scam.
Includes reporting by The Associated Press.
