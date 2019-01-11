Fox4 back on the air for KC-area Spectrum customers, in time for NFC playoff games

Fox4 is back on the air in the homes of Spectrum cable customers in the Kansas City area after more than a week’s absence.

Spectrum’s parent company, Charter Communications, and Fox4’s parent, Tribune Media, were locked in a standoff over contract terms that disrupted service across 24 markets.

Fox4 is scheduled to broadcast NFC divisional playoffs games Saturday and Sunday. Spectrum customers missed last weekend’s game between the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys.

The contract dispute centered on how much Charter would pay to carry Tribune Media’s 33 stations. Each side courted consumers’ support, with Charter saying Tribune Media wanted too much and Tribune Media saying Charter had refused to negotiate.

News of a settlement appeared on Fox4’s website early Friday. It said the companies did not disclose terms of their new agreement.