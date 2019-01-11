TV News & Reviews

Fox4 back on the air for KC-area Spectrum customers, in time for NFC playoff games

By Mark Davis

January 11, 2019 10:24 AM

Spectrum cable customers in the Kansas City area lost access to Fox4 broadcasts for more than a week as two media giants battled over contract terms.
Fox4 is back on the air in the homes of Spectrum cable customers in the Kansas City area after more than a week’s absence.

Spectrum’s parent company, Charter Communications, and Fox4’s parent, Tribune Media, were locked in a standoff over contract terms that disrupted service across 24 markets.

Fox4 is scheduled to broadcast NFC divisional playoffs games Saturday and Sunday. Spectrum customers missed last weekend’s game between the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys.

The contract dispute centered on how much Charter would pay to carry Tribune Media’s 33 stations. Each side courted consumers’ support, with Charter saying Tribune Media wanted too much and Tribune Media saying Charter had refused to negotiate.

News of a settlement appeared on Fox4’s website early Friday. It said the companies did not disclose terms of their new agreement.

