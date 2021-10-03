Drummer gathers some of KC’s best to honor loved ones lost and ‘the Kansas City sound’

“His disgust hung in the air like a thought bubble.”

That’s how John Armato remembers the encounter that would lead to his latest album, “The Drummer Loves Ballads,” featuring a who’s who of Kansas City jazz musicians.

In the summer of 1981, Armato was a senior at Winnetonka High School, playing drums at his first jazz festival at Crown Center. Amid the workshops, clinics and student performances, a jam session arose.

“I was sort of deluded in thinking it was going to be a musical experience,” Armato recalls. “But as any jazz player can relate to, what happens is like an old-fashioned cutting contest with everyone trying to show off. It’s all about higher, louder and faster.”

After pounding through the upbeat standard “Cherokee,” the sax player who was in charge of the jam turned to the band and asked, “What do you guys want to play next?”

“No one said anything, so I said, ‘How about a ballad?,’” Armato says. “He just stared at me and then said, ‘What’s the matter, man? Are you tired?’”

Yet this drummer wasn’t tired — or joking — he just genuinely loved ballads.

John Armato, who grew up in Kansas City, recorded “The Drummer Loves Ballads” with his 1964 Ludwig. Andy Amyx

The story proved so critical that not only did it form the album title but Armato actually includes a spoken-word, percussion-backed version of the tale on the opening track.

“The album began as a moment of rejection. But it eventually became an album of reflection,” the 57-year-old KC native says.

“I wanted to showcase a range of styles that all loosely orbit around the notion of ballads: light bossa nova, French cafe waltz, big sweeping orchestral numbers, really melancholy things. It was important for me to display how the drums not only can shout, they can whisper.”

The disc’s 16 tracks showcase 34 musicians, including many of Kansas City’s finest and some guest imports as well. Pianist Wayne Hawkins, guitarist Rod Fleeman and bassist Gerald Spaits make up the core band. Other notables include Lisa Henry, Brett Jackson, Doug Talley, Lynn Zimmer, Lucy Wijnands, Houston Person, Steffen Drabek and the late Molly Hammer.

The album contains Armato’s first foray into songwriting, “At the Trocadero,” a composition shared with Hawkins. The track is a tribute to his parents, Frank and Millie Armato, who both died within eight months of each other while the project was being recorded.

“Growing up, whenever my folks would hear a sultry type of ballad — especially with a great tenor sax — they would always say the same thing: ‘That’s the kind of music we used to hear at the Troc,” he says of the bygone Club Trocadero at 39th and Main streets.

“They were married, (and) 63 years later and for six decades they were saying, ‘That’s the kind of music …’”

Glowing with light / The Club Trocadero

Cocktails and jazz / That cool ‘50s craze

Dancing was tight / In front of the trio

Music so smooth / Just room to sway

“As a songwriter, I studied his lyrics for several weeks and after several tries, I realized that I could use every bit of his text, almost verbatim,” says pianist Hawkins, who composed the music.

“I was touched by the story of his parents’ favorite club. We wrote that song as they were both declining in health, so it felt like a final message of love to them.”

This album cut wasn’t the only one dedicated to late loved ones.

Saxophonist Kerry Strayer, an original member of the Kansas City Jazz Orchestra and its former artistic director, died in 2013 of prostate cancer. File photo by Tim Janicke The Kansas City Star

“Memories of You” is a tribute to horn player Steve Patke, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2005. “Night Lights” honors bandleader and saxophonist Kerry Strayer, who died of prostate cancer in 2013.

“Kerry and Steve were important players and friends for me in my coming-up years in the ’80s,” Armato says. “They were people I really liked and spent a lot of time playing with, and I just had very emotional reactions to their early deaths. I also associated each one of them strongly with a particular piece of music.”

Armato met Strayer while studying at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where both were working on their degrees (undergrad and grad, respectively).

“We recorded a demo at the UMKC studio that included ‘Night Lights.’ I’d never heard the song before, and it became one of those moments where it’s like, ‘This tune is gorgeous, and it just overwhelmed me.”

Kansas City jazz singer Molly Hammer died in November after a long struggle with breast cancer. “The Drummer Loves Ballads” includes one of her final recordings. P.S. Linden

The album also includes “Moonlight,” a duet between singer Ron Gutierrez and Molly Hammer, who died of breast cancer last year. (Ron’s sister Lisa is a reporter at The Star.)

“It may very well be one of Molly’s final recordings,” he says. “It was the last session of the project, which would have been Sept. 19, 2019, just three days after my mom had died.”

When pressed to name his favorite cuts on the album, Armato cites the cover of Henry Mancini’s “Shadows of Paris.”

“As sort of a full-on production, it’s cinematic in scope. I love the orchestration from Paul Roberts. We have several guest artists, and Lucy (Wijnands) does this incredible vocal performance. I like the feeling that gives as sort of a sweeping moment,” he says.

“For just a quartet moment where the core of us are playing, I really enjoy ‘Making Rainbows.’ That’s designed to feature Wayne Hawkins on piano. It was the first thing we recorded, so it’s got some good memories for me,” he adds, noting it’s getting airplay around his current home base of Sacramento.

The drummer’s first memory of ballads came courtesy of network television.

“I have a memory of watching ‘The Tonight Show’ with some singer doing some slow piece of music, and I remember being sort of impatient as a little kid. I wanted to hear Doc and the band roar. So I don’t know that I fell in love with ballads early, but when I fell in love with them, I fell in love with them hard,” he says.

Upon graduating UMKC in 1987, Armato continued pursuing music but also found a harmonizing career in communications. He eventually became director of media relations at Avila College. A job opportunity took him to New York City in 2004. He relocated to San Francisco four years later. He’s currently a senior partner at the global PR agency FleishmanHillard.

“I’m a wannabe Renaissance man,” he confesses. “I’ve always had a lot of diverse interests. My first love is music. But as a writer, I’ve always loved words. I’m a public speaker. I like telling stories. I’ve done some voice-over work. I started my career right out of college as a freelance graphic designer. And I love the aesthetics of really well-designed communication.”

John Armato, from left, in session for “The Drummer Loves Ballads” with guitarist Rod Fleeman and pianist Wayne Hawkins. Courtesy of John Armato

The elaborate packaging and website components (including an animated video) for “The Drummer Loves Ballads” reflect his abundant talents. As does a booklet boasting “Libations for Listeners” of cocktails created specifically for the record. He recruited a friend from his agency who is a “wonderful mixologist” to create drinks inspired by the songs, such as the Trocadero Sour and Moonlight Mule.

“I’m not much of a wine or beer guy. My preference is a cocktail. But that idea literally came from a line in ‘At the Trocadero’ that says, ‘Cocktails and jazz / That cool ’50s craze.’ It’s just trying to paint a picture of this almost ‘Mad Men’-like era. You know, go into the little jazz club and enjoy a cocktail.”

Armato considers the album a showcase (and collision) of all his skills. It also represents a true exhibition of the city’s signature sound.

“When I was growing up on the Kansas City scene, I underestimated the value or the notion that there really is such a thing as a Kansas City sound. The town loves to talk about Charlie Parker and Count Basie, and I just kind of figured that’s our publicity as a town,” Armato says.

“But when I played in New York or certainly here in Sacramento, there would be moments I would be playing a shuffle or a real straight-ahead swing to where I’d get somebody looking back at me with a little smile, and they’d say, ‘You’re not from here, are you?’

“I’d tell them I’m from Kansas City,” he says.

“They’d say, ‘Yeah, I can hear it.’”

Jon Niccum is a filmmaker, freelance writer and author of “The Worst Gig: From Psycho Fans to Stage Riots, Famous Musicians Tell All.”