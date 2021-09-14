Music News & Reviews
Coming to Kansas City: The Kid Laroi, War, Jane Lynch/Kate Flannery, Gabriel Iglesias
On sale Friday, Sept. 17
Peekaboo with Buku, Mize and more, Oct. 29, The Truman. $25-$55
The Floozies, Dec. 18, Uptown. $25-$45
Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 29, T-Mobile Center. Ticket prices TBA.
Gabriel Iglesias, Feb. 3, Cable Dahmer Arena. $48-$79
The Wombats, Feb. 5, The Truman. $25-$50
The Kid Laroi, Feb. 15, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$50
War, March 11, Ameristar. $45-$60
Steve Vai, March 18, Uptown. Ticket prices TBA.
Killer Queen, March 26, Ameristar. $30-$45
Just announced
Folly Frolic with Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery, Nov. 20, Folly. $40-$125
Postponed from Sept. 18, Randy Rainbow, Jan. 15, Uptown. $39.50-$175
Postponed from Sept. 23, Andy Mineo, fall 2022, Uptown. $25-$46
Postponed from Oct. 22, Johnnyswim with Katelyn Tarver, April 22, The Truman. $30-$55
Also on sale
September
Dance Gavin Dance, Sept. 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $27.50-$35
Kane Brown, Sept. 16, T-Mobile Center. $35-$75
Here Come the Mummies, Sept. 17, Knuckleheads. $35
John Pizzarelli Trio, Sept. 17, Folly. $20-$55
Level Up, Sept. 17, Encore. $25
Sara Evans, Sept. 17, Ameristar. $55-$209
Trina and Tink, Sept. 17, BLVD Nights. $40-$60
Albert Cummings, Sept. 18, Knuckleheads. $18.50
The Cold Stares, Sept. 18, Knuckleheads. $25
Grand Funk Railroad, Sept. 18, Ameristar. $40-$175
The Mountain Goats, Sept. 18, Granada. $24
Alanis Morissette with Garbage, Sept. 19, T-Mobile Center. $46-$426.50
Avatar, Sept. 20, The Truman. $28.50-$55
Dead Sara, Sept. 20, RecordBar. $15-$18
Rufus Wainwright and José González, Sept. 20, Uptown. $35-$79
The Allman Betts Band, Sept. 21, Knuckleheads. $28.50
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Sept. 21, Uptown. $35-$49.50
Shinedown with The Struts and Zero 9:36, Sept. 21, Azura Amphitheater. $35-$124.50
Bianca Del Rio, Sept. 22, Folly. $39.50
Glass Animals, Sept. 22, Azura Amphitheater. $25-$39.50
Grouplove, Sept. 22, Liberty Hall. $30
Missouri and The Instamatics, Sept. 22, Knuckleheads. $15
New Found Glory and Simple Plan, Sept. 22, Uptown. $31-$40
The Wood Brothers, Sept. 23, Knuckleheads. $26
Briarfest with The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Sept. 24-25, Knuckleheads. $39.50-$100
Faith No More, Sept. 24, GrindersKC. $47-$100
Jameson Rodgers, Sept. 24, The Truman. $15-$30
Little Big Town with Nightfall, Sept. 24-25, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $35-$115
Oak Ridge Boys, Sept. 24, Ameristar. $30-$110
Pecos & The Rooftops, Sept. 24, Granada. $13
Rock ’n’ Roll Dream Concert, Sept. 24, Azura Amphitheater. $20
America, Sept. 25, Lied Center. $21-$55
Don Felder, Sept. 25, Ameristar. $45-$170
Sam Grow, Sept. 25, Bottleneck. $20
Tacos & Tequila Festival with Ludacris, Twista, Mario and more, Sept. 25, Legends Field. $39-$99
Boney James, Sept. 26, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$49.50
Grupo Laberinto, Sept. 26, Carril Los Amigos. $50
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, Sept. 26, Black Box. $20-$30
Lauren Daigle, Sept. 26, T-Mobile Center. $26.50-$122
Samia with Savannah Conley, Sept. 26, RecordBar. $15
The Brook & The Bluff, Sept. 27, RecordBar. $15-$18
Future Islands, Sept. 29, Liberty Hall. $26-$30
Jukebox the Ghost, Sept. 29, The Truman. $20-$25
Kevin Gates, Sept. 29, Uptown. $45-$99.50
Mt. Joy and Trampled by Turtles, Sept. 29, GrindersKC. $34.50-$134
311 with Iya Terra, Sept. 30, GrindersKC. $45-$99
Amir El Saffar and the Two Rivers Ensemble, Sept. 30, Lied Center. $14-$25
Madeleine Peyroux and Paula Cole, Sept. 30, Kauffman Center. $39-$69
October
The Avett Brothers, Oct. 1, Azura Amphitheater. $44.50-$69.50
Chase Atlantic, Oct. 1, Granada. $22.50
Slaughter with La Guns, Oct. 1, Ameristar. $27-$140
Brasstracks, Oct. 2, RecordBar. $17-$20
Dirty Heads and Sublime with Rome, Oct. 2, GrindersKC. Sold out.
Machine Gun Kelly, Oct. 3, Azura Amphitheater. $68-$237
Badflower with Dead Poet Society and Teenage Wrist, Oct. 5, Granada. $22
Ben Folds with Kansas City Symphony, Oct. 5-6, Kauffman Center. $50-$150
Rival Sons, Oct. 5, The Truman. $29.50-$60
Toadies with Reverend Horton Heat and Frankie and The Witch Fingers, Oct. 5, Knuckleheads. $25-$30
Birds Aren’t Real, Oct. 6, Granada. $30-$75
Pitbull with Iggy Azalea, Oct. 6, Starlight. $39.95-$149.95
City Morgue, Oct. 7, Granada. $20
Heather Land, Oct. 7, The Truman. $27-$99
Mac Sabbath, Oct. 7, Knuckleheads. $18
Marc Rebillet, Oct. 7, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $23-$33
Michael W. Smith, Oct. 7, Folly. $25-$75
Spafford, Oct. 7, Bottleneck. $20
St. Vincent, Oct. 7, Uptown. $35-$75
He$H with Bommer and Zia, Oct. 8, Granada. $15-$25
Jason Aldean with Hardy and Lainey Wilson, Oct. 8, T-Mobile Center. $50-$325
Jelly Roll, Oct. 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$30
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Bird Lives!” Oct. 8, Kauffman Center. $33.50-$68.50
Motley Crucial and Poison Overdose, Oct. 8, Knuckleheads. $15
Nikki Glaser, Oct. 8, Uptown. $39.75
Found a Job, Oct. 9, Knuckleheads. $15
Japanese Breakfast with Luna Li, Oct. 9, Granada. $25
Just What I Need and Rock Steady, Oct. 9, Knuckleheads. $15
Karrin Allyson, Oct. 9, Folly. $20-$55
Marc Anthony, Oct. 9, T-Mobile Center. $64-$184
Primus with Wolfmother, Oct. 9, GrindersKC. $37.50-$97
Beach Fossils and Wild Nothing with Hannah Jadagu, Oct. 10, Granada. $25
Carbon Leaf, Oct. 10, Encore. $20
Local H, Oct. 11, RecordBar. $15
Erykah Badu, Oct. 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$170
Rod Wave, Oct. 12, Uptown. $39.50-$69.50
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Oct. 13, The Truman. $35-$70
Flipturn, Oct. 13, Riot Room. $15
Gojira with Knocked Loose and Alien Weaponry, Oct. 13, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $25-$50
Tim O’Brien with Jan Fabricius, Oct. 13, 1900 Building. $15-$25
The Front Bottoms, Oct. 14, Granada. $28
Maverick City, Oct. 14, Connection Point Church. Sold out.
Eli Young Band, Oct. 15, Knuckleheads. $35
Legends of Hip Hop, Oct. 15, Municipal Auditorium. $61-$1127
Satsang with Tim Snider and Wolfgang Timber, Oct. 15, Knuckleheads. $15
Steel Panther, Oct. 15, The Truman. $27.50-$55
Vicki Lawrence and Mama, Oct. 15, Ameristar. $40-$145
Alina Baraz, Oct. 16, Uptown. $30-$149
Almost Kiss and KC/DC, Oct. 16, Aztec. $20
Andrea Bocelli, Oct. 16, T-Mobile Center. $80-$1,500
Pokey LaFarge, Oct. 16, Knuckleheads. $29.50
Preacher Lawson, Oct. 16, Ameristar. $20-$35
Crystal Bowersox, Oct. 17, Knuckleheads. $20
Winterlude, Bob Bowman, Oct. 17, Yardley Hall. $25
August Burns Red with Fit for a King, Erra and Like Moths to Flames, Oct. 19, The Truman. $27.50-$50
Black Label Society, Oct. 19, Uptown. $35-$45
In This Moment and Black Veil Brides with Ded and Raven Black, Oct. 19, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$40
Jake Miller, Oct. 19, RecordBar. $20
Judas Priest, Oct. 19, Cable Dahmer Arena. $39.50-$298
Watkins Family Hour, Oct. 19, Knuckleheads. $39.50
Marcus Lewis Big Band, Oct. 20, Black Box. $20-$30
$uicideboy$, Oct. 20, Azura Amphitheater. $49.50-$59.50
LiveJazzKC Big Band, Oct. 20, The Warwick. $15-$65 livejazzkc.com
Nurse Blake, Oct. 20, Liberty Hall. $34.50-$59.50
Bahamas with Sam Weber, Oct. 21, The Truman. $25-$50
Dirt Monkey with Ravenscoon and Kumarion, Oct. 21, Granada. $20-$25
Mat Kearney, Oct. 21, Liberty Hall. $30-$50
Trey Kennedy, Oct. 21, Uptown. $35-$99
Aaron Lewis, Oct. 22, Ameristar. $57-$75
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra with Hanover, Germany, Big Band, Oct. 22, Yardley Hall. $35-$45
Nelly with Blanco Brown, Oct. 22, Azura Amphitheater. $35-$125
Zomboy with Herobust, Tvboo and Eazybaked, Oct. 22, Uptown. $32.50-$55
A Cowtown Revival with Danielle Nicole Band, Danny Cox & Friends and more, Oct. 23, Folly. $40-$60
Dr. Dog, Oct. 23, The Truman. $27-$49
Kawehi, Oct. 23, Granada. $18
Ron White, Oct. 23, Ameristar. $70-$100
San Holo, Oct. 23, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $23-$40
Bleachers, Oct. 24, Uptown. $35
¡Mayday!, Oct. 24, Riot Room. $20
Terri Clark, Oct. 24, Knuckleheads. $38.50-$58.50
The Westerlies, Oct. 24, Lied Center. $16-$30
“Yesterday and Today” — The Interactive Beatles Experience, Oct. 24, Yardley Hall. $25-$35
Walk the Moon, Oct. 25, The Truman. $38-$70
Blackberry Smoke, Oct. 26, Uptown. $35-$79
Pink Martini featuring China Forbes, Oct. 26, Kauffman Center. $39-$79
Ruston Kelly with Margaret Glaspy, Oct. 26, Knuckleheads. $20-$25
Strand of Oaks, Oct. 26, RecordBar. $18
Black Violin, Oct. 27, Kauffman Center. $29-$59
Jimmie Vaughan, Oct. 28, Knuckleheads. $29.50
Grupo Firme, Oct. 29, T-Mobile Center. $49.50-$139.50
Omar Apollo, Oct. 29, Liberty Hall. $25-$50
Todd Snider, Oct. 29, Folly. $35-$45
We Came as Romans with The Devil Wears Prada and Dayseeker, Oct. 29, Granada. $25
Asleep at the Wheel, Oct. 30, Kauffman Center. $39-$59
Dayglow, Oct. 30, The Truman. $20-$25
Josh Turner, Oct. 30, Ameristar. $55-$170
MercyMe, Oct. 30, Cable Dahmer Arena. $30-$165
Strictly Alice and Almost Kiss, Oct. 30, Knuckleheads. $15
Dude Perfect, Oct. 31, T-Mobile Center. $28-$202
November
Crumb, Nov. 1, Granada. $25
Doug Stone & The Stone Age Band, Nov. 1, Knuckleheads. $25-$40
Theory of a Deadman with 10 Years, Nov. 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $15-$20
BeauSoleil with Michael Doucet, Nov. 3, Knuckleheads. $24.50
The Cactus Blossoms, Nov. 3, Knuckleheads. $20
Coin with Valley, Nov. 3, The Truman. $25-$75
Cory and the Wongnotes featuring Antwaun Stanley, Nov. 3, Madrid. $25
Gary Allan, Nov. 3, Uptown. $45-$99
Brett Young with Maddie & Tae and Filmore, Nov. 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $39.50-$59.50
Jinjer with Suicide Silence, Nov. 4, Granada. $25-$133
K.U. Symphony Orchestra with Tiempo Libre, Nov. 4, Lied Center. $14-$25
Natalie Grant and Charlotte Gambill, Nov. 4, New Life Church, Oak Grove. $24.99-$49.99
Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Nov. 5, Uptown. $25-$75
The Brian McKnight 4, Nov. 5, Lied Center. $19-$50
Leonid & Friends, Nov. 5, Ameristar. $20-$120
Willie Watson, Nov. 5, Knuckleheads. $20
Commodores, Nov. 6, Ameristar. $57-$160
Darlene Love, Nov. 6, Yardley Hall. $35-$45
David Cross, Nov. 6, Liberty Hall. $41-$75
Robbie Fulks, Nov. 7, Lied Center. $16-$30
Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute, Nov. 7, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$59
Winterlude, Kansas City and All That’s Jazz, Nov. 7, Yardley Hall. $25
Emmet Cohen Trio, Nov. 8, Lied Center. $19-$35
John Mark McMillan, Nov. 8, RecordBar. $25
X Ambassadors with Scarypoolparty and Taylor Janzen, Nov. 8, The Truman. $25-$50
Twiddle, Nov. 9, RecordBar. $22
The Monkees, Nov. 10, Uptown. $45-$79
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong with Magic Beans, Nov. 10, The Truman. $25-$30
Silverstein with The Plot in You and Can’t Swim, Nov. 10, Granada. $25
Brothers Osborne with Travis Denning and Tenille Townes, Nov. 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$59.50
Chuck Prophet, Nov. 12, Knuckleheads. $20
Katt Williams, Nov. 12, T-Mobile Center. $59-$250
Queensryche, Nov. 12, Ameristar. $35-$55
Umphrey’s McGee, Nov. 12, The Truman. $35-$70
“Whose Live Anyway,” Nov. 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $39.50-$79.50
Newsboys, Nov. 13, Cable Dahmer Arena. $15-$89.75
Poppy, Nov. 13, The Truman. $25-$50
Revolucion De Amor, Nov. 13, Knuckleheads. $15
Sam Baker Trio, Nov. 13, Folly. $15-$50
Abbamania, Nov. 14, Uptown. $25-$60
Dan and Shay, Nov. 14, T-Mobile Center. $39.50-$79.50
Scribble Showdown, Nov. 14, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $35-$55
Cloud Nothings, Nov. 15, RecordBar. $17-$20
Julien Baker with DEHD and Katie Malco, Nov. 15, Granada. $25
Louis C.K., Nov. 15-17, Uptown. $32-$77
Madison Beer, Nov. 15, The Truman. $27.50-$55
Smallpools, Nov. 16, Encore. $22
Surfaces with Khai Dreams and Public Library Commute, Nov. 16, The Truman. $27-$50
Goose, Nov. 17, The Truman. $25-$50
Roger Clyne and The Peacemakers, Nov. 17, Knuckleheads. $17.50
Straight No Chaser, Nov. 17, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $37.95-$63
Caribou with Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Nov. 18, Granada. $27
The Happy Fits, Nov. 18, RecordBar. $15
Stephen Curtis Chapman, Nov. 18, Folly. $26-$75
Al Franken, Nov. 19, Uptown.$47-$167
Geoff Tate, Nov. 19, Knuckleheads. $27.50
Steep Canyon Rangers, Nov. 19, Lied Center. $14-$35
Aaron Watson, Nov. 20, Uptown. $20-$40
Bob Jovi and Just What I Needed, Nov. 20, Aztec. $20
Colt Ford, Nov. 20, MO Country. $20-$30
The Guess Who, Nov. 20, Ameristar. $35-$150
Ice Nine Kills with Bad Omens, Currents and Fame on Fire, Nov. 20, Granada. $30
Keith Sweat with Bell Biv DeVoe, Bobby Brown and more, Nov. 20, T-Mobile Center. $66-$175
Mayer Hawthorne, Nov. 20, The Truman. $25-$30
Susan Werner, Nov. 20, Yardley Hall. $25-$35
Lovelytheband and Sir Sly with Cannons, Nov. 21, The Truman. $29.50-$35
Richard Thompson, Nov. 21, Folly. $15-$50
Neck Deep, Nov. 22, The Truman. $27.50
Trampled Under Foot, Nov. 24, Knuckleheads. $45-$65
The Schwag, Nov. 25, Uptown. $15
Carmichael Musiclover and more, Nov. 26, Scottish Rite Temple. $40-$125
Elton Dan and Friends, Nov. 27, Uptown. $20-$25
Playboi Carti, Nov. 28, Cable Dahmer Arena. $29.95-$74.95
Waterparks, Nov. 29, we The Truman. $28.50-$55
Noah Kahan, Nov. 30, The Truman. $22-$45
Purity Ring, Nov. 30, Granada. $26-$50
December
Jesse McCartney, Dec. 1, The Truman. $30-$60
Trailer Park Boys, Dec. 1, Uptown. $29.50-$202
Kip Moore with Gabe Lee, Dec. 2, Uptown. $35-$159
“The Price is Right” Live! Dec. 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$65
Monophonics, Dec. 3, RecordBar. $15-$20
Patton Oswalt, Dec. 3, Uptown. $47-$201
Travis Tritt, Dec. 3, Ameristar. $59.50-$89.50
Beabadoobee with Christian Leave, Dec. 4, The Truman. $20-$25
Carrot Top, Dec. 4, Ameristar. $30-$105
Tech N9ne, Dec. 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$45
Ana Gasteyer, Dec. 5, Yardley Hall. $35-$45
Disney Princess: The Concert, Dec. 5, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $29.50-$80
James Taylor & His All-Star Band with Jackson Browne, Dec. 5, T-Mobile Center. $62.50-128
The Joy Formidable, Dec. 5, Riot Room. $23-$25
Atreyu with Crown the Empire, Tetrarch and more, Dec. 6, The Truman. $25-$50
David Sedaris, Dec. 6, Kauffman Center. $58.21-$69.57
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Hallelujah Holidays,” Dec. 7, Kauffman Center. $33.50-$68.50
Gwar with Napalm Death and Eyehategod, Dec. 8, Granada. $30
Illenium, Dec. 9, Cable Dahmer Arena. $40.50-$50.50
Anderson East, Dec. 10, Madrid. $25-$89
David Benoit, Dec. 10, Folly. $20-$55
The Driver Era, Dec. 10, The Truman. $25-$154
Home Free, Dec. 10, Uptown. $24.50-$87
Ridin’ the Storm Out, Dec. 11, Aztec. $20
Tanya Tucker with Erin Enderlin, Dec. 11, Knuckleheads. Sold out.
Taylor Tomlinson, Dec. 11, Uptown. $29.75-$139.75
Jim Brickman, Dec. 14, Folly. $35-$75
Lindsey Buckingham, Dec. 15, Uptown. $35-$125
Maggie Rose, Dec. 15, Knuckleheads. $20
Gary Gulman, Dec. 16, Madrid. $25-$35
Samantha Fish, Dec. 16, The Truman. $25-$50
Eileen Ivers, “A Joyful Christmas,” Dec. 17, Folly. $15-$50
Jackyl Family Reunion, Dec. 17, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $17-$22
Impractical Jokers, Dec. 18, T-Mobile Center. $52.50-$153
Making Movies, Dec. 18, The Truman. $25-$40
Tommy Emmanuel with Andy McKee, Dec. 18, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$65
Charley Crockett, Dec. 31, Granada. $30-$100
January
Jeff Lorber Fusion Trio, Jan. 15, Folly. $20-$55
Little River Band, Jan. 15, Ameristar. $45-$145
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Jan. 18, Lied Center. $19-$55
Kacey Musgraves with King Princess and Muna, Jan. 21, T-Mobile Center. $35.50-145.50
Andrew Santino, Jan. 22, Uptown. $35-$177
The Man in Black: Tribute To Johnny Cash, Jan. 22, Ameristar. $15-$105
Motion City Soundtrack, Jan. 25, Granada. $34.50
Dillon Francis and Yung Gravy with Kittens, Jan. 26, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$48
Herman’s Hermits, Jan. 28, Ameristar. $35-$50
#Imomsohard, Jan. 29, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $40-$90
Fortune Feimster, Jan. 29, Uptown. $29.50-$92
February
Elton John, Feb. 1, T-Mobile Center. $66-$1,038
Augustana, Feb. 4, Granada. $22
The Beach Boys, Feb. 9, 2022, Kauffman Center. $54-$104
Beth Hart, Feb. 10, Uptown. $35-$227
Everything Is Terrible! Feb. 10, RecordBar. $15
Lee Brice, Feb. 11, Ameristar. $78-$95
Anat Cohen Quartetinho, Feb. 12, Folly. $20-$55
Rosanne Cash, Feb. 12, Lied Center. $19-$50
Sleigh Bells, Feb. 12, The Truman. $30-$60
Erasure, Feb. 15, Uptown. $39.50-$89.50
Cautious Clay, Feb. 16, Riot Room. $20-$25
Manchester Orchestra, Feb. 17, Uptown. $28
Eric Church, Feb. 18, T-Mobile Center. $39-$169
Tommy Cash, Feb. 19, Encore. $15
Tyler, The Creator, Feb. 19, Cable Dahmer Arena. $39.50-$99.50
The Weeknd, Feb. 19, T-Mobile Center. $29.75-$425.75
Terry Fator, Feb. 22, Ameristar. $62-$225
Crash Test Dummies, Feb. 24, Madrid. $45.50-$79.50
David Archuleta, Feb. 24, Knuckleheads. $25-$140
Louis Tomlinson, Feb. 26, Uptown. Sold out.
March
K.Flay, March 1, The Truman. $21.50-$27
Everclear, March 4, Ameristar. $35-$115
The Staves, March 4, RecordBar. $25
Dennis Deyoung, March 5, Ameristar. $40-$60
Hiss Golden Messenger, March 7, RecordBar. $22
Eric Johnson, March 9, Madrid. $35-$55
Crystal Gayle, March 12, Ameristar. $35-$50
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Just the Two of Us,” March 12, Kauffman Center. $33.50-$68.50
Paquito D’Rivera Quintet, March 12, Folly. $20-$55
Tom Segura, March 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $45-$99
Deafheaven, March 16, Granada. $22
Tones and I, March 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$45
Candlebox, March 18, Ameristar. $35-$95
Kaleo, March 18, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $42-$62
We Banjo 3, March 19, The Truman. $15-$30
Hasan Minhaj, March 22, Music Hall. $44.50-$94.50
Trixie and Katya, March 25, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $41.75-$147.50
Yakov Smirnoff, March 25, Ameristar. $28
Alton Brown, March 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$69.50
The Airborne Toxic Event, March 28, The Truman. $25-$30
Girl in Red, March 29, The Truman. $24.50-$50
Hippo Campus, March 29, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $26-$28
KU Jazz Ensemble with special Camila Meza, March 29, Lied Center. $14-$25
Yola, March 29, Uptown. $27.50-$65
April
Brockhampton with Jean Dawson, Paris Texas and HVN, April 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $39.50-$75
New Morse Code, April 3, Lied Center. $16-$30
Iliza Shlesinger, April 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$65
Girl Talk, April 9, The Truman. $25-$30
Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, April 10, Kauffman Center. $35-$139
John Gorka, April 10, Lied Center. $16-$30
Aly & AJ, April 14, The Truman. $28.50-$55
Greyson Chance, April 14, Bottleneck. $25-$65
Eliane Elias, April 16, Folly. $20-$55
Alan Doyle, April 21, Madrid. $25-$35
LP with Nick Leng, April 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$135
T.G. Sheppard, April 23, Ameristar. $20-$35
Amy Speace, April 24, Lied Center. $16-$30
Leon Bridges, April 30, Uptown. $59.50-$85
May
Justin Bieber, May 4, T-Mobile Center. $50.50-$116
OMD, May 8, The Truman. $32.50-$59.50
Sherman Irby Duo, May 9, Lied Center. $19-$35
Flyover 2021, May 14, Azura Amphitheater. $49.50-$200
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Roaring KC,” May 14, Kauffman Center. $33.50-$68.50
Russ, May 17, Cable Dahmer Arena. $39.95-$59.95
They Might Be Giants, May 17, The Truman. $27-$30
Eels, May 18, Liberty Hall. $30-$55
Molchat Doma, May 18, RecordBar. $18-$20
Rage Against The Machine, May 18, T-Mobile Center. $125-$578
Jacob Collier, May 19, The Truman. $30
Brian Regan, May 20, Uptown. $45-$178
June-September 2022
AJR, June 1, Starlight. $29.50-$69.50
Brit Floyd, June 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $45-$79.50
Matchbox Twenty, June 21, Starlight. $39.50-$129.50
Barenaked Ladies with Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket, June 29, Starlight. $25-$150
Aldous Harding, July 2, Granada. $22
Kenny Chesney, July 2, Arrowhead Stadium. $40-$455
Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe with Poison and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, July 19, Kauffman Stadium. $49.50-$945
Goo Goo Dolls, Aug. 1, Starlight. $18.75-$249.50
The Dead South, Aug. 5, GrindersKC. $25-$75
Ted Nugent, Aug. 6, Ameristar. $60-$240
David Gray, Aug. 7, Starlight. $45-$125
Alicia Keys, Aug. 24, Starlight. $39.50-$249.50
Roger Waters, Sept. 3, 2022, T-Mobile Center. $32-$384
Compiled by Dan Kelly, dkelly@kcstar.com
