Coming to Kansas City: Koe Wetzel, Descendents, Ben Folds. But Yallapalooza canceled

On sale Thursday, July 1

Descendents, Aug. 26, Liberty Hall. Ticket prices TBA.

On sale Friday, July 2

Koe Wetzel, Aug. 20, Kansas City Live! $30-$70

Country star Koe Wetzel will perform Aug. 20 at Kansas City Live! Tickets will go on sale July 2. Ashley Wirz File photo

Upcoming on sale

Darlene Love, Nov. 6, Yardley Hall. Ticket prices TBA. On sale Sept. 14.

Winterlude, Kansas City and All That’s Jazz, Nov. 7, Yardley Hall. Ticket prices TBA. On sale Sept. 14.

Susan Werner, Nov. 20, Yardley Hall. Ticket prices TBA. On sale Sept. 14.

Ana Gasteyer, Dec. 5, Yardley Hall. Ticket prices TBA. On sale Sept. 14.

Kansas City native Samantha Fish will play July 31 at the Missouri Wine & Jazz Festival at the Liberty Memorial. DORI SUMTER File photo

Just announced

Missouri Wine & Jazz Festival with Samantha Fish, Alex Bugnon and more, July 31, Liberty Memorial. $30-$150

Ben Folds with Kansas City Symphony, Oct. 5-6, Kauffman Center. $50-$150

Canceled: Yallapalooza featuring Morgan Wallen, Sept. 2, Azura Amphitheater

Singer-songwriter Ben Folds will perform with the Kansas City Symphony on Oct. 5-6 at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. JOE VAUGHN File photo

Also on sale

July

Fitz and the Tantrums with Livingston, July 1, Grinders. $35-$59

Hellazoppin Circus Sideshow Revue, July 2, Bottleneck. $20

Lindsey Stirling with Kiesza, July 3, Starlight. $39.50-$144.50

Blues Traveler and JJGrey & Mofro, July 8, Knuckleheads. $58.50-$79.50

Doctor P and FuntCase, July 9, The Truman. $18-$35

Plies, July 9, BLVD Nights. $40-$60

Steve Earle & The Dukes, July 9, Knuckleheads. $42.50-$65

#Assjamz, July 10, The Truman. $20

Amanda Miguel and Diego Verdaguer, July 10, Uptown. $52-$152

Dale Watson, July 10, Knuckleheads. $20

Los Dos Carnales, July 10, Memorial Hall. $60

American Aquarium with Morgan Wade, July 15, Knuckleheads. $20

Kolby Cooper, July 16, PBR Big Sky. $15-$75

Trampled Under Foot, July 16-17, Knuckleheads. $65.50-$188

For King & Country, July 17, Azura Amphitheater. $29.50-$79.50

The Phil Collins Experience with Switch, July 17, Uptown. $25-$45

Danny Cox with Lonnie McFadden, Joe Cartwright and more, July 18, Knuckleheads. $25

Summerland Tour with Everclear, Living Colour, Hoobastank and more, July 18, Grinders. $30-$50

Chubby Carrier & The Bayou Swamp Band, July 23, Knuckleheads. $20

Midland, July 23, KC Live! $25-$70

Poison Overdose with The M80s and Rebel Yell, July 23, Uptown. $20

Rich The Factor, J Stalin and J Diggs, July 23, BLVD Nights. $40-$80

Claude VonStroke, July 24, Uptown. $25-$50

Josh Abbott Band, July 24, PBR Big Sky. $25-$500

Eric Lindell and The Natural Mystics with Anson Funderburgh, July 25, Knuckleheads. $35

The Lone Bello, July 27, Knuckleheads. $30

Lucero, July 27, Madrid. $22-$45

The Backseat Lovers, July 28, RecordBar. $15-$18

R.A. The Rugged Man, July 28, RecordBar. $20-$50

Icewear Vezzo with 2Gunn Kevi and Suli4q, July 29, BLVD Nights. $30-$300

The Quebe Sisters, July 29, Knuckleheads. $20

Sam Riggs, Country, July 29, Knuckleheads. $20

The Cadillac Three, July 31, Knuckleheads. $20

Pop Evil, July 31, The Truman. $20

Jo Koy, July 31-Aug. 1, Uptown. $52.50-$62.50

August

Gucci Mane with Lil Tjay, Yung Bleu and more, Aug. 1, Liberty Memorial North Lawn. $49.50-$150

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Aug. 3, Azura Amphitheater. $45-$99.50

Jason Mraz, Aug. 3, Starlight. $30.50-$99.50

AG Club, Aug. 5, RecordBar. $20

Foo Fighters with Radkey, Aug. 5, Azura Amphitheater. $49.50-$125

Greyson Chance, Aug. 5, Bottleneck. $25-$65

Paul Cauthen, Aug. 5, Knuckleheads. $25

Lady A, Aug. 6, Azura Amphitheater. $30-$395.50

Tanya Tucker with Erin Enderlin, Aug. 6, Knuckleheads. $48.50

The Decemberists, Aug. 7, Grinders. $35-$99

Dermot Kennedy, Aug. 7, Uptown. $35-$277

Garth Brooks, Aug. 7, Arrowhead Stadium. $94.95

Tech N9ne, Aug. 7, Kansas City Live! $27.50-$100

ZZ Top and Willie Nelson, Aug. 8, T Azura Amphitheater. $34.50-$274.50

Struggle Jennings with Brianna Harness and Caitlynne Curtis, Aug. 9, The Truman. $20-$40

My Baby, Aug. 10, Knuckleheads. $15

Shakey Graves with Tré Burt, Aug. 11, The Truman. $27-$54

Wilco and Sleater-Kinney, Aug. 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $35-$87.50

All Time Low with The Maine and Grayscale, Aug. 13, KC Live! $25-$85

Conrank, Aug. 13, Encore. $20

William Clark Green, Aug. 13, Knuckleheads. $29.50

Bryce Vine, Aug. 14, Liberty Hall. $30-$50

DaBaby, Aug. 14, Azura Amphitheater. $49.50-$199.50

Eddie Griffin, Aug. 14, Uptown. $39.50-$127

Mike Zito’s Big Damn Band with Tito Jackson, Aug. 14, Knuckleheads. $25

Maks & Val: Stripped Down Tour, Aug. 15, Kauffman Center. $39.50-$74.31

Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings, Aug. 18, Kauffman Center. $39.50

Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters, Aug. 20, Knuckleheads. $25-$45

Deicide and Kataklysm, Aug. 21, Riot Room. $25

Flyover 2021, Aug. 21, Azura Amphitheater. $49.50-$200

Head East with Goddesses of Rock, Aug. 21, Kearney Amphitheater. $20

Ozark Mountain Daredevils, Aug. 21, Ameristar. $35-$50

Between The Buried and Me, Aug. 22, Granada. $25

Helen Gillet, Aug. 25, 1900 Building. $25

David Allan Coe, Aug. 27, Knuckleheads. $37.50

Elvis Costello and The Imposters, Aug. 27, Uptown. $55-$150

The Fab Four, Aug. 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$45

Kansas City SummerFest, Aug. 27-29, Visions Reception Hall. $30-$100

Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee, Aug. 27, Ameristar. $35-$50

Moon Taxi, Aug. 27, The Truman. $29.50-$60

Beartooth with Wage War and Dragged Under, Aug. 28, The Truman. $28.50-$50

Jeanne Robertson, Aug. 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$54.50

Throwback Throwdown featuring Clint Black, Tracy Byrd and Neal McCoy, Aug. 28, Azura Amphitheater. $25-$60

Martina McBride with Hailey Whitters, Aug. 29, Kauffman Center. $39-$119

Louis The Child with Whethan, Aug. 30, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34-$45

Waxahatchee, Aug. 31, Knuckleheads. Sold out.

September

Halestorm with The Hu and Cory Marks, Sept. 3, Azura Amphitheater. $45-$75

The Phantom Blues Band featuring Kelly Finnigan, Sept. 3, Knuckleheads. $35-47.50

Sevendust with Tremonti and Lydia Can’t Breathe, Sept. 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $28.50-$38.50

Korn and Staind, Sept. 6, Azura Amphitheater. $29.50-$89.50

Nahko and Medicine for the People, Sept. 7, Liberty Hall. $30

Chris Renzema, Sept. 8, The Truman. $17-$34

Needtobreathe with Switchfoot and The New Respects, Sept. 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $32.50-$65

Dancefestopia, Sept. 9-12, Lacygne, Kansas. $199-$599

The Black Dahlia Murder with After The Burial, Carnifex and more, Sept. 10, Granada. $25

A Cowtown Revival with Danielle Nicole Band, Danny Cox & Friends and more, Sept. 10, Folly. $40-$60

Stephen Lynch, Sept. 10, The Truman. $35-$40

Adam Carolla, Sept. 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$45

Blue October, Sept. 11, The Truman. $35-$65

Shake The Lake Country Music Festival, Sept. 11, Longview Lake Swim Beach. $49-$149

Son Volt, Sept. 11, Knuckleheads. $25-$37.50

Big Thief, Sept. 12, Liberty Hall. $26-$50

Larry Carlton, Sept. 12, Yardley Hall. $35-$79

Amigo The Devil, Sept. 13, RecordBar. $20

The Doobie Brothers with The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Sept. 14, Starlight. $39-$175

Squeeze, Sept. 14, Uptown. $35-$277

Bill Burr, Sept. 15, Starlight. $35-$85

Dance Gavin Dance with Animals As Leaders and more, Sept. 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $27.50-$35

Kane Brown, Sept. 16, T-Mobile Center. $35-$75

Sub Urban and Bella Poarch, Sept. 16, RecordBar. $29-$35

John Pizzarelli Trio, Sept. 17, Folly. $20-$55

Sara Evans, Sept. 17, Ameristar. $55-$209

Albert Cummings, Sept. 18, Knuckleheads. $18.50

Grand Funk Railroad, Sept. 18, Ameristar. $40-$175

The Mountain Goats, Sept. 18, Granada. $24

Randy Rainbow, Sept. 18, Uptown.$39.50-$175

Alanis Morissette with Garbage and Liz Phair, Sept. 19, T-Mobile Center. $46-$426.50

Avatar, Sept. 20, The Truman. $28.50-$55

Rufus Wainwright and José González, Sept. 20, Uptown. $35-$79

The Allman Betts Band, Sept. 21, Knuckleheads. $28.50

Dinosaur Jr., Sept. 21, The Truman. $28

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Sept. 21, Uptown. $35-$49.50

Shinedown with The Struts and Zero 9:36, Sept. 21, Azura Amphitheater. $35-$124.50

Bianca Del Rio, Sept. 22, Folly. $39.50

Glass Animals, Sept. 22, Azura Amphitheater. $25-$39.50

Grouplove, Sept. 22, Liberty Hall. $30

Missouri and The Instamatics, Sept. 22, Knuckleheads. $15

New Found Glory and Simple Plan, Sept. 22, Uptown. $31-$40

The Wood Brothers, Sept. 23, Folly. $26-$39.50

Briarfest, Sept. 24-25, Knuckleheads. $39.50-$100

Little Big Town with Nightfall, Sept. 24-25, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $35-$115

Oak Ridge Boys, Sept. 24, Ameristar. $30-$110

Pecos & The Rooftops, Sept. 24, Granada. $13

Rock ’n’ Roll Dream Concert, Sept. 24, Azura Amphitheater. $20

America, Sept. 25, Lied Center. $21-$55

Don Felder, Sept. 25, Ameristar. $45-$170

Boney James, Sept. 26, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$49.50

Lauren Daigle, Sept. 26, T-Mobile Center. $26.50-$122

Samia with Savannah Conley, Sept. 26, RecordBar. $15

The Brook & The Bluff, Sept. 27, RecordBar. $15-$18

Future Islands, Sept. 29, Liberty Hall. $26-$30

Jukebox the Ghost, Sept. 29, The Truman. $20-$25

Kevin Gates, Sept. 29, Uptown. $45-$99.50

Mt. Joy and Trampled by Turtles, Sept. 29, Grinders. $34.50-$134

Amir El Saffar and the Two Rivers Ensemble, Sept. 30, Lied Center. $14-$25

October

The Avett Brothers, Oct. 1, Azura Amphitheater. $44.50-$69.50

Chase Atlantic, Oct. 1, Granada. $22.50

Slaughter with La Guns, Oct. 1, Ameristar. $27-$140

Machine Gun Kelly, Oct. 3, Azura Amphitheater. $68-$237

Toadies with Reverend Horton Heat and Frankie and The Witch Fingers, Oct. 5, Knuckleheads. $25-$30

Pitbull with Iggy Azalea, Oct. 6, Starlight. $39.95-$149.95

City Morgue, Oct. 7, Granada. $20

Heather Land, Oct. 7, The Truman. $27-$99

Marc Rebillet, Oct. 7, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $23-$33

Michael W. Smith, Oct. 7, Folly. $25-$75

St. Vincent, Oct. 7, Uptown. $35-$75

He$H with Bommer and Zia, Oct. 8, Granada. $15-$25

Jason Aldean with Hardy and Lainey Wilson, Oct. 8, T-Mobile Center. $50-$325

Jelly Roll, Oct. 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$30

Nikki Glaser, Oct. 8, Uptown. $39.75

Japanese Breakfast with Luna Li, Oct. 9, Granada. $25

Karrin Allyson, Oct. 9, Folly. $20-$55

Marc Anthony, Oct. 9, T-Mobile Center. $64-$184

Primus with Wolfmother, Oct. 9, Grinders. $37.50-$97

Beach Fossils and Wild Nothing with Hannah Jadagu, Oct. 10, Granada. $25

Carbon Leaf, Oct. 10, Encore. $20

Local H, Oct. 11, RecordBar. $15

Rod Wave, Oct. 12, Uptown. $39.50-$69.50

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Oct. 13, The Truman. $35-$70

Flipturn, Oct. 13, Riot Room. $15

Gojira with Knocked Loose and Alien Weaponry, Oct. 13, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $25-$50

The Front Bottoms, Oct. 14, Granada. $28

Satsang with Tim Snider and Wolfgang Timber, Oct. 15, Knuckleheads. $15

Tim O’Brien with Jan Fabricius, Oct. 13, 1900 Building. $15-$25

Legends of Hip Hop, Oct. 15, Municipal Auditorium. $61-$1127

Vicki Lawrence and Mama, Oct. 15, Ameristar. $40-$145

Almost Kiss and KC/DC, Oct. 16, Aztec. $20

Andrea Bocelli, Oct. 16, T-Mobile Center. $80-$1,500

Pokey LaFarge, Oct. 16, Knuckleheads. $29.50

Preacher Lawson, Oct. 16, Ameristar. $20-$35

Winterlude, Bob Bowman, Oct. 17, Yardley Hall. $25

August Burns Red with Fit for a King, Erra and Like Moths to Flames, Oct. 19, The Truman. $27.50-$50

Black Label Society, Oct. 19, Uptown. $35-$45

In This Moment with Ded and Raven Black, Oct. 19, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$40

Jake Miller, Oct. 19, RecordBar. $20

Judas Priest, Oct. 19, Cable Dahmer Arena. $39.50-$298

Watkins Family Hour, Oct. 19, Knuckleheads. $39.50

Nurse Blake, Oct. 20, Liberty Hall. $34.50-$59.50

Bahamas with Sam Weber, Oct. 21, The Truman. $25-$50

Dirt Monkey with Ravenscoon and Kumarion, Oct. 21, Granada. $20-$25

Mat Kearney, Oct. 21, Liberty Hall. $30-$50

Skillet, Oct. 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$40

Trey Kennedy, Oct. 21, Uptown. $35-$99

Aaron Lewis, Oct. 22, Ameristar. $57-$75

Johnnyswim with Katelyn Tarver, Oct. 22, The Truman. $30-$55

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra with Hanover, Germany, Big Band, Oct. 22, Yardley Hall. $35-$45

Dr. Dog, Oct. 23, The Truman. $27-$49

Kawehi, Oct. 23, Granada. $18

Ron White, Oct. 23, Ameristar. $70-$100

San Holo, Oct. 23, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $23-$40

Bleachers, Oct. 24, Uptown. $35

The Westerlies, Oct. 24, Lied Center. $16-$30

“Yesterday and Today” — The Interactive Beatles Experience, Oct. 24, Yardley Hall. $25-$35

David Foster and Katharine McPhee, Oct. 25, Kauffman Center. $39-$109

Ruston Kelly with Margaret Glaspy, Oct. 26, Knuckleheads. $20-$25

Black Violin, Oct. 27, Kauffman Center. $29-$59

Jimmie Vaughan, Oct. 28, Knuckleheads. $29.50

Grupo Firme, Oct. 29, T-Mobile Center. $49.50-$139.50

Omar Apollo, Oct. 29, Liberty Hall. $25-$50

Todd Snider, Oct. 29, Folly. $35-$45

We Came as Romans with The Devil Wears Prada and Dayseeker, Oct. 29, Granada. $25

Dayglow, Oct. 30, The Truman. $20-$25

Florida Georgia Line with Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina and Redferrin, Oct. 30, T-Mobile Center. $36.50-$146.50

Josh Turner, Oct. 30, Ameristar. $55-$170

MercyMe, Oct. 30, Cable Dahmer Arena. $30-$165

Dude Perfect, Oct. 31, T-Mobile Center. $28-$202

November

Crumb, Nov. 1, Granada. $25

Theory of a Deadman with 10 Years, Nov. 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $15-$20

Coin with Valley, Nov. 3, The Truman. $25-$75

Cory and the Wongnotes featuring Antwaun Stanley, Nov. 3, Madrid. $25

Brett Young with Maddie & Tae and Filmore, Nov. 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $39.50-$59.50

Jinjer with Suicide Silence, Nov. 4, Granada. $25-$133

K.U. Symphony Orchestra with Tiempo Libre, Nov. 4, Lied Center. $14-$25

The Brian McKnight 4, Nov. 5, Lied Center. $19-$50

Leonid & Friends, Nov. 5, Ameristar. $20-$120

Commodores, Nov. 6, Ameristar. $57-$160

Robbie Fulks, Nov. 7, Lied Center. $16-$30

Tauren Wells with Riley Clemmons and Andrew Ripp, Nov. 7, Sheffield Family Life Center. $14.95-$60

Emmet Cohen Trio, Nov. 8, Lied Center. $19-$35

John Mark McMillan, Nov. 8, RecordBar. $25

X Ambassadors with Scarypoolparty and Taylor Janzen, Nov. 8, The Truman. $25-$50

The Monkees, Nov. 10, Uptown. $45-$79

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong with Magic Beans, Nov. 10, The Truman. $25-$30

Silverstein with The Plot in You and Can’t Swim, Nov. 10, Granada. $25

Brothers Osborne with Travis Denning and Tenille Townes, Nov. 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$59.50

Chuck Prophet, Nov. 12, Knuckleheads. $20

Queensryche, Nov. 12, Ameristar. $35-$55

Sleigh Bells, Feb. 12, The Truman. $30-$60

“Whose Live Anyway,” Nov. 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $39.50-$79.50

Newsboys, Nov. 13, Cable Dahmer Arena. $15-$89.75

Revolucion De Amor, Nov. 13, Knuckleheads. $15

Sam Baker Trio, Nov. 13, Folly. $15-$50

Abbamania, Nov. 14, Uptown. $25-$60

Dan and Shay, Nov. 14, T-Mobile Center. $39.50-$79.50

Scribble Showdown, Nov. 14, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $35-$55

Cloud Nothings, Nov. 15, RecordBar. $17-$20

Julien Baker with DEHD and Katie Malco, Nov. 15, Granada. $25

Madison Beer, Nov. 15, The Truman. $27.50-$55

Smallpools, Nov. 16, Encore. $22

Surfaces with Khai Dreams and Public Library Commute, Nov. 16, The Truman. $27-$50

Goose, Nov. 17, The Truman. $25-$50

Roger Clyne and The Peacemakers, Nov. 17, Knuckleheads. $17.50

Straight No Chaser, Nov. 17, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $37.95-$63

Caribou with Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Nov. 18, Granada. $27

The Happy Fits, Nov. 18, RecordBar. $15

Stephen Curtis Chapman, Nov. 18, Folly. $26-$75

Al Franken, Nov. 19, Uptown.$47-$167

Geoff Tate, Nov. 19, Knuckleheads. $27.50

Steep Canyon Rangers, Nov. 19, Lied Center. $14-$35

Bob Jovi and Just What I Needed, Nov. 20, Aztec. $20

The Guess Who, Nov. 20, Ameristar. $35-$150

Lovelytheband and Sir Sly with Cannons, Nov. 21, The Truman. $29.50-$35

Neck Deep, Nov. 22, The Truman. $27.50

The Schwag, Nov. 25, Uptown. $15

Elton Dan and Friends, Nov. 27, Uptown. $20-$25

Waterparks, Nov. 29, The Truman. $28.50-$55

Noah Kahan, Nov. 30, The Truman. $22-$45

Purity Ring, Nov. 30, Granada. $26-$50

December

Kip Moore with Gabe Lee, Dec. 2, Uptown. $35-$159

“The Price is Right” Live! Dec. 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$65

Monophonics, Dec. 3, RecordBar. $15-$20

Patton Oswalt, Dec. 3, Uptown. $47-$201

Travis Tritt, Dec. 3, Ameristar. $59.50-$89.50

Beabadoobee with Christian Leave, Dec. 4, The Truman. $20-$25

Carrot Top, Dec. 4, Ameristar. $30-$105

Disney Princess: The Concert, Dec. 5, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $29.50-$80

Atreyu with Crown the Empire, Tetrarch and more, Dec. 6, The Truman. $25-$50

Gwar with Napalm Death and Eyehategod, Dec. 8, Granada. $30

Anderson East, Dec. 10, Madrid. $25-$89

David Benoit, Dec. 10, Folly. $20-$55

The Driver Era, Dec. 10, The Truman. $25-$154

Home Free, Dec. 10, Uptown. $24.50-$87

Ridin’ the Storm Out, Dec. 11, Aztec. $20

Taylor Tomlinson, Dec. 11, Uptown. $29.75-$139.75

Tony Orlando, Dec. 11, Ameristar. $35

Lindsey Buckingham, Dec. 15, Uptown. $35-$125

Gary Gulman, Dec. 16, Madrid. $25-$35

Impractical Jokers, Dec. 18, T-Mobile Center. $52.50-$153

Tommy Emmanuel with Andy McKee, Dec. 18, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$65

Charley Crockett, Dec. 31, Granada. $30-$100

January

Jeff Lorber Fusion Trio, Jan. 15, Folly. $20-$55

Little River Band, Jan. 15, Ameristar. $45-$145

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Jan. 18, Lied Center. $19-$55

The Man in Black: Tribute To Johnny Cash, Jan. 22, Ameristar. $15-$105

Motion City Soundtrack, Jan. 25, Granada. $34.50

Dillon Francis and Yung Gravy with Kittens, Jan. 26, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$48

Herman’s Hermits, Jan. 28, Ameristar. $35-$50

#Imomsohard, Jan. 29, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $40-$90

Fortune Feimster, Jan. 29, Uptown. $29.50-$92

February

Elton John, Feb. 1, T-Mobile Center. $66-$1,038

Iliza Shlesinger, Feb. 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$65

The Beach Boys, Feb. 9, 2022, Kauffman Center. $54-$104

Beth Hart, Feb. 10, Uptown. $35-$227

Lee Brice, Feb. 11, Ameristar. $78-$95

Anat Cohen Quartetinho, Feb. 12, Folly. $20-$55

Rosanne Cash, Feb. 12, Lied Center. $19-$50

Erasure, Feb. 15, Uptown. $39.50-$89.50

Cautious Clay, Feb. 16, Riot Room. $20-$25

Manchester Orchestra, Feb. 17, Uptown. $28

Eric Church, Feb. 18, T-Mobile Center. $39-$169

Tommy Cash, Feb. 19, Encore. $15

The Weeknd, Feb. 19, T-Mobile Center. $29.75-$425.75

Terry Fator, Feb. 22, Ameristar. $62-$225

David Archuleta, Feb. 24, Knuckleheads. $25-$140

Louis Tomlinson, Feb. 26, Uptown. Sold out.

March

K.Flay, March 1, The Truman. $21.50-$27

Everclear, March 4, Ameristar. $35-$115

Dennis Deyoung, March 5, Ameristar. $40-$60

Hiss Golden Messenger, March 7, RecordBar. $22

Crystal Gayle, March 12, Ameristar. $35-$50

Paquito D’Rivera Quintet, March 12, Folly. $20-$55

Candlebox, March 18, Ameristar. $35-$95

Kaleo, March 18, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $42-$62

We Banjo 3, March 19, The Truman. $15-$30

Yakov Smirnoff, March 25, Ameristar. $28

Alton Brown, March 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$69.50

The Airborne Toxic Event, March 28, The Truman. $25-$30

Girl in Red, March 29, The Truman. $24.50-$50

April

Brockhampton with Jean Dawson, Paris Texas and HVN, April 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $39.50-$75

Girl Talk, April 9, The Truman. $25-$30

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, April 10, Kauffman Center. $35-$139

John Gorka, April 10, Lied Center. $16-$30

Aly & AJ, April 14, The Truman. $28.50-$55

Eliane Elias, April 16, Folly. $20-$55

Alan Doyle, April 21, Madrid. $25-$35

LP with Nick Leng, April 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$135

T.G. Sheppard, April 23, Ameristar. $20-$35

Amy Speace, April 24, Lied Center. $16-$30

May

Justin Bieber, May 4, T-Mobile Center. $50.50-$116

OMD, May 8, The Truman. $32.50-$59.50

Russ, May 17, Cable Dahmer Arena. $39.95-$59.95

They Might Be Giants, May 17, The Truman. $27-$30

Molchat Doma, May 18, RecordBar. $18-$20

Rage Against The Machine, May 18, T-Mobile Center. $125-$578

Jacob Collier, May 19, The Truman. $30

Brian Regan, May 20, Uptown. $45-$178

June-September 2022

AJR, June 1, Starlight. $29.50-$69.50

Brit Floyd, June 18, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $45-$79.50

Matchbox Twenty, June 21, 2022, Starlight. $39.50-$129.50

Barenaked Ladies with Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket, June 29, 2022, Starlight. $25-$150

Aldous Harding, July 2, 2022, Granada. $22

Kenny Chesney, July 2, 2022, Arrowhead Stadium. $40-$455

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe with Poison and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, July 19, 2022, Kauffman Stadium. $49.50-$945

Goo Goo Dolls, Aug. 1, 2022, Starlight. $18.75-$249.50

The Dead South, Aug. 5, 2022, Grinders. $25-$75

Ted Nugent, Aug. 6, 2022, Ameristar. $60-$240

David Gray, Aug. 7, 2022, Starlight. $45-$125

Alicia Keys, Aug. 24, 2022, Starlight. $39.50-$249.50

Roger Waters, Sept. 3, 2022, T-Mobile Center. $32-$384

Compiled by Dan Kelly, dkelly@kcstar.com