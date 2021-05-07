What’s new with Bieber? After delay, here’s when you can expect a KC performance

Justin Bieber’s concert in Kansas City has been postponed for the second time. File photo

Justin Bieber fans will have to wait nearly a full year to see the pop sensation perform in Kansas City.

Citing COVID-19 restrictions in some states, Bieber has postponed the start of his Justice World Tour until next year, pushing his date at the T-Mobile Center to May 4, 2022. He had been scheduled to play here June 16.

The T-Mobile Center’s Facebook page said tickets sold for June 16 will be honored on the new date.

Bieber’s tour will now include 52 shows, beginning Feb. 18 in San Diego.

“We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet,” Bieber said in a statement. “I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again.”

The Justice World Tour’s original Kansas City stop was July 6, 2020, before the pandemic intruded. Bieber previously performed here in 2010, 2012 and 2016.