Tickets on sale Nov. 22: Elton John again, plus Post Malone, Zac Brown, Prince Royce

On sale Friday, Nov. 22

Gatlin Brothers, Jan. 18, Kauffman Center. $39-$49

Post Malone with Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh, Feb. 5, Sprint Center. $53.50-$503.50

Dying in Designer, Feb. 6, Encore. Ticket prices TBA.

Dustin Lynch with Travis Denning, Feb. 14, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $30.50-$46

Rome & Duddy, Feb. 28, VooDoo. Ticket prices TBA.

Ryan Hurd with Adam Doleac and Joey Hyde, March 13, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $10.43-$20

Lil Mosey, March 19, Granada. Ticket prices TBA.

Welcome to Night Vale, March 21, Liberty Hall. Ticket prices TBA. Ticket prices TBA.

Hippie Sabotage, April 1, Uptown. Ticket prices TBA.

Mod Sun, April 1, Granada. $20

Here Come the Mummies with Tropidelic, April 2, VooDoo. Ticket prices TBA.

The Marshall Tucker Band, April 3, Ameristar. Ticket prices TBA.

Prince Royce, April 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $38-$65

Zac Brown Band with Amos Lee and Poo Bear, April 16, Sprint Center. Ticket prices TBA.

Mandy Moore with Madison Cunningham, April 21, Uptown. Ticket prices TBA.

“PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure,” April 25-26, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Ticket prices TBA.

Alan Doyle, May 7, Madrid. Ticket prices TBA.

Little River Band, May 9, Ameristar. Ticket prices TBA.

The Airborne Toxic Event, June 2, The Truman. $25-$30

Elton John, July 8, Sprint Center. $69.50-$224.50

On the way

“Baby Shark Live!” March 1, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Ticket prices TBA. On sale Dec. 6.

New and noteworthy

Thanksgiving Breakfast Dance Southern Blues Tour featuring Willie Clayton, Bigg Robb and Ms. Jody, Nov. 28, Scottish Rite Temple. $45-$60

E-40, Dec. 15, VooDoo. $38-$178

Trampled Under Foot, Dec. 21, Knuckleheads. $49.50-$250

Motionless in White & Beartooth with Stick to Your Guns and Nothing Left, Jan. 14, Granada. $29.50

Lyfe Jennings, Jan. 19, VooDoo. $42.50-$62.50

Tedeschi Trucks Band, Jan. 21, Music Hall. $24.50-$202.

Wale, Jan. 22, Uptown. $25

Casey Donahew with Josh Ward, Jan. 24, Granada. $21

Hairball, Jan. 31, VooDoo. $17.50-$27.50

Trippie Redd, Feb. 1, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $42-$48

Roddy Ricch, Feb. 13, Liberty Hall. $25-$100

Poppy, Feb. 16, Liberty Hall. $25.25-$35.25.

The High Kings, Feb. 19, Drexel Hall. $30-$60

Tennis with Molly Burch, Feb. 25, Madrid. $22-$34.50

Ekali, Feb. 27, RecordBar. $20-$25

Dave Mason, Feb. 29, VooDoo. $34.50-$188

Caamp with Bendigo Fletcher, March 5, The Truman. $22-$59

Blue Oyster Cult, March 6, Ameristar. $50-$125

The Lacs, March 7, Knuckleheads. $25

Bob Weir and Wolf Bros, March 14, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$99.50

Clint Black, March 14, Ameristar. $55-$175

“Disney Dance Upon A Dream” starring Mackenzie Ziegler, March 15, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$59.50

Allen Stone, March 18, The Truman. $25-$125

Cody Ko and Noel Miller, March 18, Uptown. $35-$142

The Eye featuring Dylan Matthew, March 19, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$40

Jim Jefferies, March 20, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$55

Oak Ridge Boys, March 21, Ameristar. $30-$110

Candlebox, March 27, Ameristar. $35-$85

Sturgill Simpson with Tyler Childers, April 1, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $80.50-$100.50

Koe Wetzel, April 10, Uptown. $25-$35

Real Estate with Palm, April 14, The Truman. $25

“Disney’s Aladdin,” April 15-26, Music Hall. $32-$98

Dance Gavin Dance with Animals As Leaders, Veil of Maya and Royal Coda, April 17, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $27.50-$35

Cher, April 18, Sprint Center. $46.95-$236.95

“The Dollop” with Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds, April 18, Uptown. $32-$77

John Mark McMillan, April 20, RecordBar. $21-$27

In This Moment with Ded and Raven Black, April 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$40

Iliza Shlesinger, April 24, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$65

Brian Culbertson, May 6, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$49.50

Kane Brown with Russell Dickerson and Chris Lane, May 9, Sprint Center. $35-$75

Jacob Collier, May 26, The Truman. $25-$85

Barns Courtney, June 2, Madrid. $25-$49.50

Awolnation with Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, June 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$59.50

David Gray, Aug. 8, Starlight. $45-$125

The Black Crowes, Aug. 26, Providence Medical Center Amphitheater. $29-$500

Also on sale

Chelsea Handler, Nov. 21, Uptown. $47-$182

Donna The Buffalo, Nov. 21, Knuckleheads. $24

Indigenous, Nov. 21, Knuckleheads. $20

Koe Wetzel, Nov. 21, PBR Big Sky. Sold out.

Mac Ayres, Nov. 21, Encore. $15

TisaKorean with Judiciary, Soul Craft and more, Nov. 21, RecordBar. $15

Bear Grillz, Nov. 22, The Truman. $15-$25

Emo Nite, Nov. 22, Riot Room. $15

Greyson Chance, Nov. 22, RecordBar. $15-$45

Kris Lager Band with Ben Miller Band, Nov. 22, Knuckleheads. $15

Nicole Miller, Nov. 22, S.D. Strong Distilling. $20

Rico Nasty, Nov. 22, Granada. $17

Sister Hazel, Nov. 22, Ameristar. $30-$90

Slushii, Nov. 22, Mosaic. $15-$55

Helmet, Nov. 23, Riot Room. $25-$30

Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers, Nov. 23, The Truman. $25

Kai Wachi with Sam Lamar, Nov. 23, Aura. $20

Lauren Anderson, Nov. 23, Knuckleheads. $15

Monolord with Blackwater Holylight, Nov. 23, Bottleneck. $16

Ronnie Milsap, Nov. 23, Knuckleheads. $47.50-$67.50

Shooting Star, Nov. 23, Ameristar. $15-$75

Space Laces with Must Die! Nov. 23, Granada. $15

Mannheim Steamroller, Nov. 24, Kauffman Center. $58-$83

Sloan, Nov. 24, Riot Room. $20

Issues with Polyphia, Lil Aaron and Sleep Token, Nov. 25, Granada. $25

Schoolboy Q, Nov. 25, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $42.50

Dreamers, Nov. 26, RecordBar. $17

Danielle Nicole Band, Nov. 27, Knuckleheads. $45

Give Me Love, A Tribute to the Music of George Harrison, Nov. 27, Knuckleheads. $15

Ha Ha Tonka with Olivia Fox and The Spring Standards, Nov. 27, RecordBar. $15

Shpongle and Android Jones, Nov. 27, Uptown. $35-$55

Ramon Ayala, Nov. 28, Blvd. $40

Pigface, Nov. 28, RecordBar. $25

Herobust with Slimez and Inf1n1te, Nov. 29, The Truman. $20-$28

Lionel Richie and Tina Turner Tribute, Nov. 29, Knuckleheads. $17.50

Oceano, Nov. 29, Riot Room. $17-$20

The Rainmakers, Nov. 29-30, RecordBar. $15

ATLiens, Nov. 30, Aura. $20

Dalton Domino, Nov. 30, Knuckleheads. $15

Four Fried Chickens and a Coke, Nov. 30, Knuckleheads. $15-$25

Kelly Hunt with Stas Heaney, Nov. 30, Knuckleheads. $15

Michael Ray and Carly Pearce, Nov. 30, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $20-$30

Steddy P, Nov. 30, VooDoo. $18.59-$26.12

Cautious Clay, Dec. 1, Riot Room. $20

Kim Petras, Dec. 1, The Truman. $31.50-$141.50

Night the Buzz Stole Xmas Night 1 featuring K.Flay, Meg Myers, Hembree and Mess, Dec. 1, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.65-$35

With Confidence with Seaway, Between You & Me and Doll Skin, Dec. 1, Bottleneck. $16

Romero Lubambo, Dec. 2-3, Lied Center. $19-$35

Lynda Randle Tait and Michael Tait, Dec. 3, Bell Cultural Events Center. $20-$60

Snails with Rusko and more, Dec. 3, Truman. $20-$35

Michael Martin Murphey, Dec. 4, Uptown. $25-$69

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Dec. 5, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $37-$92

Quebe Sisters, Dec. 5, Knuckleheads. $20

Styles & Complete, Dec. 5, RecordBar. $15-$20

Cattle Decapitation with Atheist Band, Primitive Man and more, Dec. 6, Granada. $22

Louis The Child, Dec. 6, Uptown. $31-$103

MC Chris, Dec. 6, Bottleneck. $20

Chase Rice, Dec. 7, Granada. $35

Julian Vaughn and Friends, “Gift Of Christmas,” Dec. 7, Gem Theater. $27.50

Katy Guillen and Stephanie Williams, Dec. 7, Knuckleheads. $20

The Phil Collins Experience, Dec. 7, Knuckleheads. $20

Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 7, Sprint Center. $56-$87

Velvet Acid Christ, Dec. 7, Riot Room. $15-$20

Waterparks with Yung Pinch and Kitten, Dec. 7, The Truman. $25

Funky Butt Brass Band, Dec. 8, Knuckleheads. $20

Lil Tjay, Dec. 8, Granada. $30-$100

Michael Londra, Dec. 8, Drexel Hall. $30

Southern Avenue, Dec. 8, Knuckleheads. $15

Victor Wainwright, Dec. 8, Knuckleheads. $18.50

CeeLo Green, Dec. 9, Knuckleheads. $39.50-$134.50

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “All Star Holidays,” Dec. 10, Kauffman Center. $32-$67

Keith Harkin, Dec. 10, Drexel Hall. $35-$75

Hot Club of Cowtown, Dec. 11, Knuckleheads. $20

Small Town Titans, Dec. 11, Aftershock. $15

Music of Presley, Perkins, Lewis and Cash, Dec. 12, Knuckleheads. $25-$39.50

Straight No Chaser, Dec. 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$57.50

Tenth Avenue North, Dec. 12, Folly. $30-$75

Bobby Rush and Band, Dec. 13, Knuckleheads. $25-$39.50

Boombox Cartel, Dec. 13, VooDoo. $25

Liverpool, Dec. 13, Ameristar. $12-$18

Brave Combo, Dec. 13, Knuckleheads. $15

Pedrito Martinez Group, Dec. 13, Folly. $20-$55

Ben Johnson, Dec. 14, Knuckleheads. $15

Big Band Christmas, Dec. 14, Liberty Hall. $20

Blackalicious, Dec. 14, RecordBar. $22-$25

The Dead South with The Legendary Shack Shakers, Dec. 14, The Truman. $25

Garry Mac and The Mac Truque with Atlantic Express, Dec. 14, Knuckleheads. $15-$22

Keys N Krates, Dec. 14, Aura. $20

Marshall Crenshaw, Dec. 14, Knuckleheads. $20

Tech N9ne, Dec. 14, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $34

Wynonna and Tanya Tucker, Dec. 14, Uptown. $25-$227

Steel Panther, Dec. 15, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$30

JD McPherson, Dec. 17, Bottleneck. $19

A Magical Cirque Christmas, Dec. 17, Music Hall. $29-$99

Wade Cota, Dec. 17, Aftershock. $15

Fritz Hutchison , The Black Creatures and Calvin Arsenia, Dec. 18, RecordBar. $15-$20

The Piano Guys, Dec. 18, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $45.50-$155.50

Barely Alive with Bandlez, Dec. 19, Granada. $15-$25

Night the Buzz Stole Xmas Night 2 featuring Angels & Airwaves, Badflower and Search & Seizure, Dec. 19, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.65-$35

88 Keys, Dec. 20, Knuckleheads. $20

Figure, Dec. 20, Riot Room. $15-$20

Night the Buzz Stole Xmas Night 3 featuring Cold War Kids, Lovelytheband, She Wants Revenge and Berwanger, Dec. 20, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.65-$35

The Widdler, Dec. 20, Encore. $15-$22

Jackyl, Dec. 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $17-$22

Jeezy with Mozzy and OMB Peezy, Dec. 21, Uptown. $58-$100

Katy Guillen & The Drive, Dec. 21, Knuckleheads. $15

Chris Tucker, Dec. 27, Uptown. $49.50-$177

Dr. Zhivegas, Dec. 27, Kanza Hall. $15

The Rainmakers, Dec. 27, Knuckleheads. $15-$30

Samantha Fish with Jonathon Boogie Long, Dec 28, Knuckleheads. $30-$49.50

Lucas Parker Band with 3 Son Green and The Band of Light, Dec. 31, Granada. $15

Making Movies, Dec. 31, The Truman. $22

The Zeros, The Instamatics and Stone Cutters Union, Dec. 31, Knuckleheads. $40

American Aquarium with John Baumann, Jan. 2, Granada. $15

Hamilton Loomis, Jan. 5, Knuckleheads. $15

Claudia Oshry, Jan. 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $32.50-$35

Lanco, Jan. 9, Kanza Hall. $20

Cody Johnson, Jan. 11, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $39-$104

The Greeting Committee, Jan. 11, Uptown. $20

Jantsen, Jan.11, Encore. $15-$20

Kathleen Madigan, Jan. 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$40

Sleeping With Sirens with Set It Off, Belmont and Point North, Jan. 12, Granada. $29.50

Cory Wong, Jan. 16, Madrid. $25-$50

Hillbenders, Jan. 16, Knuckleheads. $15

Stoney LaRue, Jan. 17, Knuckleheads. $20-$35

Eboni Fondren, Jan. 19, Polsky Theatre. $12-$25

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, Jan. 21, RecordBar. $15

George Strait with Asleep at the Wheel, Jan. 25-26, Sprint Center. $75-$250

Martha Redbone, Jan. 26, Lied Center. $11-$30

Magic City Hippies, Jan. 28, RecordBar. $17.50

Aaron Watson, Jan. 30, Granada. $25

Cirque Du Soleil, “Axel,” Jan. 30-Feb. 2, Sprint Center. $44-$125

Ambrosia with Peter Beckett, Jan. 31, Ameristar. $30-$95

Subtronics, Jan. 31, Uptown. $20-$99

Squirrel Nut Zippers and The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Feb. 1, Kauffman Center. $29-$49

YBN Cordae, Feb. 1, Granada. $20

Miranda Lambert, Feb. 6, Sprint Center. $38.75-$113.75

Lorrie Morgan and Mark Wills, Feb. 7, Ameristar. $38-$135

Run River North, Feb. 7, Encore. $17

Miniature Tigers, Feb. 8, Riot Room. $17

Queensryche with John 5 and Eve to Adam, Feb. 8, Knuckleheads. $35-$60

Bobby McFerrin and Gimme5, Feb. 9, Yardley Hall. $32-$125

Dr. Dog, Feb. 9, The Truman. $25

Michael Feinstein with Storm Large, Feb. 9, Kauffman Center. $49-$109

Joseph, Feb. 11, Madrid. $22-$99

Trixie Mattel, Feb. 11, The Truman. $59.50-$202

The New Pornographers with Diane Coffee, Feb. 12, The Truman. $30-$35

Elliot Moss, Feb. 13, Encore. $16

Spag Heddy, Feb. 13, Granada. $15-$20

Jimmy Webb, Feb. 14, Knuckleheads. $35

King Princess, Feb. 14, The Truman. $27.50-$30

Rodney Carrington, Feb. 14-15, Ameristar. $60-$175

William Duvall, Feb. 15, RecordBar. $20

Tender, Feb. 16, Encore. $15

Martin Sexton, Feb. 17, Knuckleheads. $25-$45

Matoma and Two Friends, Feb. 18, Granada. $25

Chris Thile, Feb. 19, Lied Center. $19-$50

Eric Johnson, Feb. 19, Madrid. $35-$85

Electric Guest with Soleima, Feb. 19, Granada. $20

Jim Gaffigan, Feb. 20, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $49-$99

Nghtmre with Kompany, Wavedash and Black A.M., Feb. 20, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $23-$35

Chance The Rapper, Feb. 22, Sprint Center. $59.50-$129.50

Stacey Kent, Feb. 22, Folly. $20-$55

Dashboard Confessional, Feb. 23, The Truman. $35

Kathy Mattea, Feb. 23, Lied Center. $21-$40

Sax & Violins, Feb. 23, Polsky Theatre. $12-$25

Saint Motel, Feb. 25, The Truman. $25-$88.88

Anna of the North, Feb. 27, Encore. $16

Cowboy Mouth, Feb. 27, Knuckleheads. $20

Dennis DeYoung, Feb. 28, Ameristar. $40-$60

Destroyer with Eleanor Friedberger, Feb. 28, Granada. $20

Mike Epps, Sommore, Lavell Crawford and Gary Owen, Feb. 28, Municipal Auditorium. $61-$127

Dweezil Zappa, Feb. 29, The Truman. $35-$75

Gene Watson, Feb. 29, Ameristar. $20-$110

Opeth, March 1, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$40

Fitz and the Tantrums, March 4, Uptown. $29.50-$132

Cult of Luna, March 5, Granada. $22

Flor, March 5, Encore. $17

Y&T, March 5, VooDoo. $15-$25

Courtney Patton Band, March 7, Knuckleheads. $15

Danú, March 7, Yardley Hall. $17-$85

Justin Moore and Tracy Lawrence, March 7, Uptown. $49.50-$174.50

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Havana to Ipanema,” March 7, Kauffman Center. $32-$67

Luciana Souza, March 7, Folly. $20-$55

Murder by Death, March 7, Liberty Hall. $20-$32

TobyMac, March 8, Sprint Center. $15-$69.75

Colony House, March 9, RecordBar. $16

While She Sleeps, March 9, Aftershock. $18

“Dancing with the Stars” Live,” March 10, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$85

“The Bachelor” Live on Stage, March 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $38.50-$68.50

Young Dolph and Key Glock, March 12, Uptown. $35-$150

Nate Nall Quintet, March 15, Polsky Theatre. $12-$25

Gary Gulman, March 19, Madrid. $25-$45

Hot Water Music, March 19-20, RecordBar. $35

Devin Townsend with The Contortionist and Haken, March 20, Granada. $29

The Lone Bellow with Early James and The Latest, March 20, Knuckleheads. $28-$89

MercyMe with Jeremy Camp and David Leonard, March 20, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $30-$165

We Banjo 3, March 20, The Truman. $15

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, March 21, Uptown. $35-$197

Houston Person and Emmet Cohen, March 23-24, Lied Center. $19-$35

Del McCoury Band, March 26, Knuckleheads. $38.50-$63.50

Disney On Ice “Road Trip Adventures,” March 26-29, Sprint Center. $23-$88

Roadshow Tour, March 26, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $20-$75

Railroad Earth, March 27, Knuckleheads. $28.50

“Whose Live Anyway?” March 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$79.50

Dan Deacon, March 30, Granada. $18

The Reminders, April 2, Polsky Theatre. $17-$35

Silverstein with Four Year Strong and I The Mighty, April 5, The Truman. $25-$28

Dan and Shay, April 9, Sprint Center. $39.50-$79.50

The Secret Sisters Band with Logan Ledger, April 9, Knuckleheads. $20

Coin with Sure Sure, April 11, The Truman. $25-$75

“Letterkenny Live!” April 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$225

Peter Mulvey, April 19, Lied Center. $16-$30

The Driver Era, April 20, The Truman. $25-$30

Beth Hart, April 23, Uptown. $35-$227

John Pizzarelli Trio, April 24, Folly. $20-$55

Kevin Morby, April 25, RecordBar. $20

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Hallelujah! I Love Her So!” May 1, Kauffman Center. $32-$67

Adam Ant, May 3, Uptown. $35-$199

Mavericks, May 7-9, Knuckleheads. $42.50

NF, May 12, Starlight. $29.50-$59.50

Judy Collins, May 14, Knuckleheads. $58.50-$78.50

David Foster and Katharine McPhee, May 19, Kauffman Center. $39-$109

Ray Wylie Hubbard, May 22-23, Knuckleheads. $20

Southern Culture on the Skids, May 23, Knuckleheads. $20

Lauren Daigle with Johnnyswim, May 28, Sprint Center. $26.50-$122

Ozzy Osbourne, June 26, Sprint Center. $29.50-$250

Kenny Chesney, July 11, Arrowhead. $40-$375

Vampire Weekend, Sept. 29, Starlight. $39.50-$79.50

