Schoolboy Q, coming to KC, is depression-free and sentimental. It’s all thanks to golf

It’s been a rocky past couple years for Schoolboy Q, but being back on the road now for the gangsta rapper’s first headlining tour in nearly as long has him feeling sentimental.

“It was fun, man! I missed it so much,” the South Central, Los Angeles-raised MC said, calling from his home in Calabasas, California, the morning after a gig in Houston where he said the crowds were moshing so hard it reminded him of the raucous early shows around his 2012 breakout independent album, “Habits & Contradictions.”

“I wasn’t even really going to tour this year,” Q, who spent much of the past year raising his infant daughter, explained. “I was just going to wait until next year, put out another album and figure it out then. But I just had to get out there. I gotta get out the house and get my creative juices going.” The tour stops at Kansas City’s Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland on Monday.

Q admitted he’s the restless type – not so much unappreciative of his status as one of the more influential and commercially successful talents to emerge from Southern California’s fertile hip-hop scene this decade. But rather, he’s the sort to fade into himself if he should remain stagnant for too long.

To that end, hunkering down in his house then during the formative stages of what ultimately became this year’s “Crash Talk” LP left Q feeling emotionally drained. And downright depressed. To hear him tell it now, during this making of his latest album he often felt life was on an endless loop: wake up, head to the recording studio, return home feeling as though nothing creatively fulfilling had been accomplished.

“And still I didn’t have a clue why I was so depressed,” said Q, who is part of the dominant Top Dawg Entertainment crew that includes Kendrick Lamar and Jay Rock. “It wasn’t my career or nothing like that because I was never one of those type of dudes. My life was always looking good. It was more that I was just going through the motions. I just let it get to me. Next thing you know I’m in my house all depressed, waking up crying and doing weird a-- s---.”

Golf was what ultimately sprang him from his depression as well as inspired him to create what many consider the most well-rounded album of his already impressive career. Yes, golf. Upon being introduced to the game by a friend, the athletic Q quickly became obsessed. So much so that he began to see the game as an almost meditative and calming force in his life.

“And as I’m getting into golf, I’m meeting new people and I’m outside way longer than I’d normally be.” After finishing a round of 18 holes at his regular course, Calabasas County Club, and already having gotten a hefty dose of fresh air and made fast friends with some of the area’s most influential power brokers, he’d head to the studio. “And by then you’re happy, you done met somebody that gave you some game and you’re inspired.”

Most important to those who’d been waiting on new music from him since he released 2016’s “Blank Face,” a psychedelic, groovy and bruising second major-label album, Q’s near daily routine of hitting the links would nearly always ignite the rapper’s musical mind.

“Once I got in my groove and got comfortable I wound up finishing ‘Crash Talk’ in like four months. All new songs,” Q said of a creative process that dragged on for years and suddenly kicked into high gear. “I was in there scatterbrained for years and then out of nowhere” – whether from golf or boxing workouts or a more regimented diet that followed him kicking a drug habit that haunted him in the past – “I had it together. I had a little creative spark out of nowhere. And it was like a piece of cake. And I felt happy doing it. And it all felt right.”

The resulting “Crash Talk” features guest verses from Travis Scott, 21 Savage and Kid Cudi, and where his previous work found flexing his street muscle, the 33-year-old Schoolboy Q has never felt more at ease in his skin than on his latest work, whether a wizened street poet, family man or young-at-heart flyboy too confident to resist a breezy Cali slow jam. In discussing how he got here with his music, Q said it was as simple as refusing to let his past work define him.

“A lot of artists get real hot and super big and five years later they’re nothing. They’re not even able to put nothing out or go on tour,” he offered. “My thing is, if you’re a true artist, the only way you’re going to stay here is you reinvent yourself. Every artist reinvented themselves at some point in their career. Or at least tried. All the ones that stick around, anyway.”

It’s why Q says he’s already hard at work on a bold new sound for forthcoming as-yet-untitled fourth LP. He’s keeping details close to the chest for now, but he plans to release it next year and said, “I feel like I have to come a little different on the next one,” he says. “I just feel it in my stomach. I’m switching it up. I’m still rapping. I’m not about to retire or be close to quitting. I still got a lot left in me.”

Schoolboy Q in KC

8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland, with A’Sean. 816-283-9900. Tickets are $42.50 through arvestbanktheatre.com.