‘The stage looks absolutely insane’: Chainsmokers promise energetic show in KC

The Chainsmokers will perform at the Sprint Center on Friday.

Sinking album sales have forced most bands to make the bulk of their income through touring, so it makes sense for them to put more effort than ever into their live shows.

The Chainsmokers appear to have gone well above and beyond the call of duty for the first tour in support of the duo’s latest album, “World War Joy.”

As Andrew “Drew” Taggart and Alex Pall — the musicians who make up the Chainsmokers — explained in a recent phone interview, several months of work went into creating not only the stage set, but some bold new wrinkles in their music as well for this tour, which stops in Kansas City on Friday.

“There have been a lot of really impressive shows this past year that we’ve been paying attention to, and I feel like a lot of artists are taking production to the next level, and we knew it was time for us to like step up,” Taggart said. “We wanted to do something that matched the energy of our show, which is a very high energy, fun party, almost. We wanted to build something that complemented the feel of what our music does. So we built something that’s super fun.”

The main stage is made up of three sections that form what Taggart and Pall call the Triad.

“They’re all suspended and they can lift up and then lift down and form the triad shape and then they can lift up in the air with pyro, and then on one staircase it has this reflective shield that you can blow light into,” Taggart said. “The stage looks absolutely insane. I really think we created something that like, just from a visual standpoint – forget about the music – that’s going to be pretty breathtaking and just amazing to see move on stage. It’s really going to complement what we do really well.”

There are other bells and whistles, too, including an array of special effects and plenty of room on the main stage for Taggart and Paul to move, plus a floating second stage that will be placed toward the back of the arenas. And let’s not forget the Globe of Death.

“Probably like midway through the show, we have these dirt bikes that show up on stage and get into the Globe of Death and they start spinning circles while we’re performing some of our more like intense songs,” Taggart said. “It’s really going to take those songs to the next level, just the adrenaline. Even the sound of the motors is going to be really powerful.”

There will also be surprises with the music, as Taggart and Pall will be joined by Matt McGuire on drums, helping to move the music toward more of a live band sound.

“There’s this really great flow to the show. When we were creating it, we came up with like four different moods as the show progressed. So there’s a happy mood, there’s a dark mood, there’s like a high energy section and there’s like an intimate section because having a show, it’s really important to have those different dynamics,” Taggart said. “We’ve spent a lot of time over the last six months thinking (up and) making unique edits of all of our songs, building new remixes and new sections to kind of tie it all together.

“We reimagined pretty much everything,” he said. “You get all of our more popular songs, and kind of like a lot of them will start like how you’ve heard them on the radio or whatever and they start to get reimagined as they go on. We had a lot of fun with it, and there’s definitely stuff you’ll hear on this tour that you’ll only be able to hear on this tour.”

Creating elaborate live shows is nothing new for the Chainsmokers, who first toured arenas in 2017, including the Sprint Center, after making regular visits to the top of dance/electronic singles chart.

The duo came together in 2012 after Pall split with DJ Rhett Bixler. His manager, Adam Alpert, introduced him to Taggart as a potential replacement.

Pall and Taggart clicked, and they started out by doing remixes of songs by indie bands before beginning to create original material, often collaborating with other artists from the EDM and pop worlds. An early single, 2013’s “#Selfie,” became a hit on dance/electronic charts.

Over the next year, more singles arrived, including “Kanye,” “Let You Go (a collaboration with the group Great Good Fine OK) and “Good Intentions,” before the song “Roses,” arrived in June 2015 and went multi-platinum in several countries.

The Chainsmokers broke even bigger in summer 2016 with the song “Closer,” which featured Taggart doing his first lead vocal, in a duet with Halsey. “Closer” spent 12 weeks atop “Billboard” magazine’s all-genre Hot 100 singles chart, and it set the stage for the duo’s first full-length album, “Memories Do Not Open,” in April 2017.

The album debuted at No. 1 on the “Billboard 200” album chart and was certified platinum that August, having spawned the hit singles “Something Just Like Us” (a collaboration with Coldplay) and “The One.” A second album, “Sick Boy,” followed in 2018. It produced a half dozen dance hits (including “This Feeling,” “Side Effects” and “Everybody Hates Me”), and the Chainsmokers were ranked by “Billboard” as the top dance music act of 2018.

Up next will be “World War Joy.” The full album is expected to arrive by the end of the year.

The singles that have been released so far move the group’s sound in more of a pop direction, such as the top 5 dance/electronic hits “Call You Mine” (featuring Bebe Rexha), “Takeaway” (featuring Illenium and Lennon Stella) and “Who Do You Love” (featuring 5 Seconds of Summer).

“Takeaway” and “Who Do You Love” will be easy enough to perform on tour since 5 Seconds of Summer and Stella are opening for the Chainsmokers. But Taggart and Pall have something special in mind for songs that feature other female guest vocalists.

“We have created this character that will exist and transform and evolve over the course of the show, that is enough of a presence where you’re kind of like, it doesn’t feel like ‘OK, where is the singer,’ which is something we’ve definitely found challenging over the last two years when you’re performing songs where the singer is not there,” Pall said. “So she kind of takes the role of the frontman in the cases where there’s like a female lead (vocal).”

Friday

The Chainsmokers perform Friday, Nov. 15, at the Sprint Center. 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $39.50-$129.50 through sprintcenter.com. 816-949-7100.