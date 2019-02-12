Music News & Reviews

Tickets on sale Feb. 15: Pentatonix, The Chainsmokers, Crossroads Beer Fest

By Dan Kelly dkelly@kcstar.com

February 12, 2019 11:35 AM

Matt Sallee, from left, Kirstin Maldonado, Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi and Kevin Olusola of Pentatonix attended the Grammys.
On sale Friday, Feb. 15

Los Tigres del Norte with Making Movies, April 14, Kauffman Center. $49-$119

Hunter Hayes, May 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $30

Toots and the Maytals, May 25, CrossroadsKC. Ticket prices TBA.

Crossroads Beer Fest featuring PetRock, June 29, CrossroadsKC. Ticket prices TBA.

Tenacious D, July 27, Starlight. Ticket prices TBA.

Pentatonix with Rachel Platten, Aug. 13, Starlight. $29.50-$129.50

Bianca Del Rio, Oct. 27, Folly. $39.50-$212

The Chainsmokers with 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella, Nov. 15, Sprint Center. Ticket prices TBA.

On the way

Rodney Crowell, May 3, Folly. $25-$55. On sale Feb. 22.

New and noteworthy

Socks in the Frying Pan, March 14, Drexel Hall. $25-$45

Adam Nussbaum’s Leadbelly Project, March 21, Knuckleheads. $25-$35

Lil Baby with Blueface and City Girls, March 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $39.50-$49.50

Young Nudy, April 6, The Truman. $20-$25

Earl Sweatshirt with Bbymutha, Nakel Smith and more, April 10, Granada. $30

We Three, April 11, Madrid. $25-$45

Failure and Swervedriver, April 12, Liberty Hall. $35-$55

John McCutcheon, April 12, All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church. $25

Central Standard with Harmonium, April 13, Folly. $15-$45

Preacher Lawson, April 13, The Truman. $25

Haley Reinhart, April 16, Granada. $25

Stokley, April 18, VooDoo. $51.50

B.J. Thomas, April 19, Knuckleheads. $45

La Dispute with Gouge Away and Slow Mass, April 26, Granada. $20

Omar Apollo, April 26, Encore. $16-$56

DMX, April 28, Granada. $35

Interpol with Foals, May 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $32.50-$47.50

Deer Tick, May 9, Knuckleheads. $25-$99

RBRM, May 9, Starlight. $39-$140

Sylar with Varials and GroundCulture, May 15, Granada. $16

Aaron Lewis, May 16, VooDoo. $43

Dr. Zhivegas, May 17, CrossroadsKC. $10-$40

Burton Cummings, May 19, Knuckleheads. $45-$65

Iration, May 19, Uptown. $25-$101

Great White, May 24, Ameristar. $25-$37

Grand Funk Railroad, June 1, Ameristar. $40-$55

Hozier, June 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $45-$55

Billie Eilish with Denzel Curry, June 7, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $45.19-$60.69

Sublime with Rome with SOJA and Common Kings, June 7, Providence Amphitheater. $35-$45

The Record Company, June 12, VooDoo. $26-$62

Third Eye Blind and Jimmy Eat World with Ra Ra Riot, June 23, Starlight. $29.50-$99.50

Delbert McClinton, June 28, Knuckleheads. $37.50-$55

Tab Benoit, July 19, Knuckleheads.$25-$45

Blood, Sweat & Tears, June 29, Ameristar. $35-$50

Snail Mail with Stella Donnelly, July 17, Granada. $17

Band of Horses, July 23, Liberty Hall. $36-$65

Long Beach Dub Allstars, Aug. 4, Madrid. $25-$40

The Faint, Aug. 13, Madrid. $25-$45

Kool & The Gang, Aug. 30, CrossroadsKC. $36.50-$85

John Mayer, Sept. 2, Sprint Center. $36-$159.50

Kacey Musgraves, Sept. 4, Starlight. $29.50-$65

Hot Tuna, Sept. 6, Knuckleheads. $35

Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain and Edgar Meyer, Oct. 9, Kauffman Center. $29-$89

Chris Stapleton with Brothers Osborne and Kendell Marvel, Oct. 26, Sprint Center. $39.75-$89.75

Also on sale

Biscuit Miller and The Mix, Feb. 14, Knuckleheads. $15

Charlie Wilson and Joe, Feb. 14, Municipal Auditorium. $42.50-$85.50

The Floozies with Too Many Zooz and Dreamer’s Delight, Feb. 14, Bottleneck. $25

Shane Smith & The Saints, Feb. 14, Knuckleheads. $15

Blake Shelton with Lauren Alaina, Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Trace Adkins, Feb. 15, Sprint Center. $49-$129

Cursive with Summer Cannibals and The Campdogzz, Feb. 15, Bottleneck. $21

Derek Warfield and the Young Wolfe Tones, Feb. 15, Drexel Hall. $20

Kandace Springs, Feb. 15, Folly. $20-$55

Pop Evil, Feb. 15, The Truman. $23

Rodney Carrington, Feb. 15-16, Ameristar. $60-$77

Subtronics and Blunts & Blondes with Zia, Feb. 15, Granada. $15-$20

627 Stomp, Feb. 16, Encore. $16

Sammy Miller and The Congregation, Feb. 16, Knuckleheads. $15

Walker Hayes, Feb. 16, PBR Big Sky. $20-$25

William Clark Green, Feb. 16, Knuckleheads. $15

Wiz Khalifa with Curren$y, Feb. 16, Granada. $45

As It Is, Feb. 17, Encore. $16

Ida McBeth, Feb. 16, Blue Room. $15

Michael Ledbetter Memorial Benefit with Dust Devil Choir, Danielle Nichole Band and more, Feb. 17, Knuckleheads. $25-$45

Rob Bell, Feb. 17, Uptown. $28

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, Feb. 17, Liberty Hall. $35-$75

Travis Scott, Feb. 17, Sprint Center. $30-$130

Bethel Music Victory Tour, Feb. 18, Music Hall. $30

Face To Face, Feb. 18, Riot Room. $20

Le Butcherettes, Feb. 18, RecordBar. $15

Saves The Day with Remo Drive and Mighty, Feb. 18, Granada. $19

Soulfly with Kataklysm, Incite and Alukah, Feb. 18, Riot Room. $25

2Cellos, Feb. 19, Sprint Center. $31.50-$69.50

I’m with Her with Mipso, Feb. 19, Folly. $45

Kodo, Feb. 19, Lied Center. $16-$45

Steve Earle, Feb. 19, Liberty Hall. $35-$95

Boombox Cartel, Feb. 20, The Truman. $20-$99

Victor & Penny, Feb. 20, Knuckleheads. $15

Brent Cobb, Feb. 21, Knuckleheads. $15

Space Jesus with Boku, ToadFace and Huxley Anne, Feb. 21, Madrid. $23

Turnpike Troubadours with Vincent Neil Emerson, Feb. 21, Granada. $35

Aaron Watson, Feb. 22, Uptown. $20

Bassjackers, Feb. 22, Mosaic. $15

Four Fried Chickens and a Coke, Feb. 22, Knuckleheads. $15

Lil Duval, Feb. 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $52-$75

Abbamania, Feb. 23, Uptown. $25-$60

Dana Cooper, Feb. 23, Knuckleheads. $15

Ethel and Robert Mirabal, Feb. 23, White Recital Hall. $25

Gene Watson, Feb. 23, Ameristar. $20-$35

The Lacs, Feb. 23, Knuckleheads. $22

Mae C, Feb. 23, Riot Room. $15

sFam with Ethan Glass, Feb. 23, Encore. $15-$20

Hot Club KC, Feb. 24, Polsky Theatre. $17-$20

BJ Barham, Feb. 25, Knuckleheads. $25

Donavon Frankenreiter, Feb. 25, RecordBar. $18

Yung Gravy, Feb. 26, Granada. $22

Cherry Glazerr, Feb. 27, RecordBar. $15

Ella Mai, Feb. 27, Granada. $27.50

Kiss, Feb. 27, Sprint Center. $49.50-$1,000

Kurt Vile and the Violators, Feb. 27, The Truman. $28.50-$30

Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz and Aoife O’Donovan: I’m with Her, Feb. 27, Knuckleheads. $45

Action Bronson, Feb. 28, Granada. $18

Julia Othmer, Feb. 28, Knuckleheads. $15

Travis Marvin Band, Feb. 28, Knuckleheads. $15

Anthony Gomes, March 1, Knuckleheads. $15

Bingo Players, March 1, Mosaic. $15

Charles The First, March 1, Riot Room. $15-$20

Eric Church, March 1-2, Sprint Center. $66-$125

Jayrock 14 featuring Jessica Paige and The Third Degree, March 1, Uptown. $15-$35

Lauren Daigle, March 1, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $27.50-$77.50

Neal Morse Band, March 1, Granada. $30

Nothing More, March 1, The Truman. $26-$150

Boogie Wonderland, March 2, Knuckleheads. $15

Color Me Badd with Tone Loc, March 2, Ameristar. $25-$40

The Glorious Sons with Liily, March 2, RecordBar. $15

Hippie Sabotage, March 2, Uptown Theater. $22

Morbid Angel, March 2, The Truman. $25-$30

Russ Liquid, March 2, Riot Room. $15-$18

Sarah Borges and The Broken Singles, March 2, Knuckleheads. $15

Spafford, March 2, Bottleneck. $18.50-$79

Strfkr, March 2, Granada. $22

Lords of Acid with Orgy, Genitorturers and more, March 3, Granada. $25

Noname, March 4, Granada. $25

Metallica, March 6, Sprint Center. $65-$135

Smoke of Hell and La Mano Cornuda, March 6, Knuckleheads. $15

Disney’s DCappella, March 7, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $19.50-$54.50

Jacob Banks, March 7, RecordBar. $22-$72

Turkuaz with Paris Monster, March 7, Granada. $15

Andrew McMahon, March 8, The Truman. $35

Boogie T.Rio with Mersiv and Vampa, March 8, Granada. $15-$25

Crucifix and Hard Target, March 8, Aftershock. $20

The Lil Smokies, March 8, Knuckleheads. $15

Luca Lush, March 8, Mosaic. $15

Niyaz, March 8, Polsky Theatre. $21-$25

Rivers of Nihil with Entheos, Conjurer and more, March 8, Riot Room. $15

Amy Lavere and Will Sexton, March 9, Knuckleheads. $15

Casey Donahew, March 8, PBR Big Sky. $20-$25

Clint Black, March 9, Ameristar. $50-$70

Grandson, March 9, RecordBar. $15

Kill Paris, March 9, Aura. $15

Kurt Elling Quintet, March 9, Folly. $20-$55

Descendents, March 10, Liberty Hall. $35-$45

Leeds with Brent Windler, March 10, Riot Room. $20

Roberto Tapia Y Regulo Caro, March 10, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39-$129

Ruston Kelly, March 10, Knuckleheads. $15

Max Frost and Mikey Mike, March 11, Riot Room. $15-$50

The Expendables with Ballyhoo! March 12, Granada. $18

Flogging Molly, March 12, VooDoo. $35-$40

The Aces with Tishmal, March 13, RecordBar. $15

Anoushka Shankar, March 13, Kauffman Center. $39-$89

Citizen Cope, March 13, The Truman. $33.50-$36

Matt Nathanson, March 13, Madrid. $35-$55

Tyler Hilton, March 13, Knuckleheads. $15-$50

John Mellencamp, March 14, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $42.50-$129.50

The Browning, March 15, Aftershock. $15

Cypress Hill and Hollywood Undead, March 15, Uptown. $34.50

Dion Timmer and Dubloadz, March 15, Granada. $15-$25

Jerrod Nieman, March 15, Knuckleheads. $15

John McEuen and the String Wizards, March 15, Folly. $25-$55

Manic Focus, March 15, Riot Room. $15

Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope, March 15, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$39.50

Attila and Escape the Fate, March 16, Aftershock. $20

Chubby Carrier, March 16, Knuckleheads. $15

Jukebox the Ghost and The Mowgli’s, March 16, The Truman. $9.65-$25

Rockstar: A Rock ’n’ Roll Lover’s Dream Show, March 16, Knuckleheads. $15

Seckond Chaynce, March 16, Riot Room. $20-$30

Sinbad, March 16, Ameristar. $35-$125

Wet and Kilo Kish, March 16, Granada. $23

Zomboy, March 16, Uptown. $25

Cubanisms, March 17, Polsky Theatre. $17-$20

DJ Pauly D, March 17, Kansas City Live! $35-$100

Tyler Carter, March 17, Bottleneck. $15

Ian Moore, March 14, Knuckleheads. $15

Sara Gazarek Duo, March 18-19, Lied Center. $19-$35

Zhu, March 18, The Truman. $31.50-$35

Leikeli47, March 19, Encore. $15

The Bright Light Social Hour, March 20, RecordBar. $15

Getter, March 20, Granada. $15-$25

Michael Bublé, March 20, Sprint Center. $68-$142.50

Casting Crowns with Zach Williams and Austin French, March 21, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $34-$84

Justin Timberlake, March 21, Sprint Center. $49.50-$228

Metric, March 21, The Truman. $19.65-$149

Sam Riggs, March 21, Knuckleheads. $15

Swallow The Sun, March 21, Aftershock. $15

Havana Cuba All-Stars, March 22, Yardley Hall. $21-$35

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Spring Fever,” March 22, Kauffman Center. $25-$60

Keller Williams and The Hillbenders, March 22, Knuckleheads. $34.50

“My Favorite Murder” Live, March 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$59.50

Red Sun Rising with Goodbye June and Dirty Honey, March 22, Granada. $15

Atmosphere with Dem Atlas, The Lioness and Dj Keezy, March 23, Granada. $25

Jordan Davis, March 23, The Truman. $21.50-$25

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, March 23, Ameristar. $40-$60

Sebastian Maniscalco, March 23, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $48-$70

Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, March 23, Yardley Hall. $25-$40

Tori Kelly, March 24, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $27.50-$45

Amos Lee, March 26, Uptown. $39.50-$69.50

Novo Amor, March 26, RecordBar. $15

Weezer and Pixies, March 26, Sprint Center. $22-$122

Dilly Dally, March 27, Bottleneck. $15-$17

Julia Michaels, March 27, Madrid. $20-$35

St. Paul & The Broken Bones, March 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $27

3 Doors Down, March 29, Ameristar. $60-$215

Porter Union Band with Better Than Nothin’ Band, March 29, Knuckleheads. $15

Skerryvore, March 29, Polsky Theatre. $21-$25

Switchfoot, March 29, Uptown. $30.50-$70

Blue October, March 30, The Truman. $29.50-$32.50

Gallagher, March 30, Ameristar. $15-$35

The Manhattan Transfer and Take 6, March 30, Kauffman Center. $49-$99

Ray Wylie Hubbard, March 30, Knuckleheads. $20

Smino, March 30, Granada. $22

Catfish and the Bottlemen, March 31, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35

Caamp, April 1, Bottleneck. $15

Ghost Light, April 2, Knuckleheads. $15

Laura Jane Grace and the Devouring Mothers, April 3, Riot Room. $22

SOB x RBE with Sneakk and Peacoat Gang, April 3, Granada. $20

Kero Kero Bonito, April 4, Granada. $16

KU Jazz Ensemble I with pianist Renee Rosnes, April 4, Lied Center. $14-$25

Yheti, April 4-5, Encore. $15-$22

Albert Cummings, April 5, Knuckleheads. $18

Black Moth Super Rainbow, April 5, Granada. $17

Nataanii Means, April 5, Lied Center. $14-$25

Plini with Mestis and Dave Mackay, April 5, Bottleneck. $20-$23

Randy Rainbow, April 5, Uptown. $37-$49

Chita Rivera, April 6, Yardley Hall. $35-$49

Kathleen Madigan, April 6, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$36.50

Mitski with Jay Som, April 6, Knuckleheads. Sold out.

Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band, April 6, Knuckleheads. $20

We Came As Romans and Crown The Empire with Erra and Shvpes, April 6, Granada. $22

Broods, April 7, The Truman. $18-$20

Jo Koy, April 7, Uptown. $37-$47

Lucy Kaplansky, April 7, Lied Center. $16-$30

Mom Jeans, April 7, Bottleneck. $15-$17

Tesla, April 7, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $40.50-$75

Copeland, April 9, Bottleneck. $20-$25

Ryan Bingham, April 9, Madrid. $35

Conan Gray, April 10, RecordBar. $20

Leo Kottke, April 10, Liberty Hall. $25-$75

Mandolin Orange, April 10, Madrid. $25-$49.50

Flatland Calvary, April 11, Knuckleheads. $15

Joshua Redman Trio, April 11, Folly. $20-$55

Joy Zimmerman and Jimmy Dykes, April 11, Knuckleheads. $15

The Oak Ridge Boys, April 12, Missouri Theatre. $35-$95

Wishbone Ash with Fast Johnny Ricker, April 12, Knuckleheads. $30

Almost Kiss, April 13, Knuckleheads. $15-$25

Big Smo, April 13, Bottleneck. $16-$18

Jessie James Decker, April 13, Uptown. $34.50-$39.50

Jesse McCartney, April 13, Granada. $15

Kansas Music Hall of Fame 2019 Induction Ceremony, April 13, Granada. $35

Nick Schnebelen Band with Mike Finnigan, April 13, Knuckleheads. $20

Tropidelic and Rdgldgrn, April 14, Encore. $15

Red Elvises, April 16, Knuckleheads. $15

Damian McGinty, April 17, RecordBar. $35-$100

Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers with Whitney Rose, April 17, Knuckleheads. $20

Chris Tomlin, April 18, Sprint Center. $21-$92.50

Igor and The Red Elvises, April 18, Knuckleheads. $15

Robin Trower, April 19, VooDoo. $39.50-$49.50.

Ella Vos, April 20, Granada. $20

Found a Job, April 20, Knuckleheads. $20

Son Volt, April 23, Knuckleheads. $25

Jodee Lewis, April 25, Knuckleheads. $15

Michael Carbonaro, April 25, Music Hall. $42-$62

Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles, April 25, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$65

Veil Of Maya and Intervals with Strawberry Girls and Cryptodira, April 25, Granada. $18

Adventure Club with Bear Grillz and more, April 26, Uptown. $25-$35

The Mavericks, April 26-27, Knuckleheads. $45-$69

Thank You Scientist with Kindo and In The Presence of Wolves, April 26, Bottleneck. $15

Arturo Sandoval, April 27, Folly. $20-$55

Killer Queen featuring Patrick Meyers, April 27, VooDoo. $25-$55

Aziz Ansari, April 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$65

Home Free, April 28, Uptown. $23-$53

Mary Gauthier with Jaimee Harr, April 28, Knuckleheads. $20

Michael Schenker Fest, April 28, The Truman. $45-$85

The Tallest Man on Earth, April 28, Liberty Hall. $25-$50

Parkway Drive and Killswitch Engage, April 30, Uptown. $32-$55

Jai Wolf, May 1, The Truman. $18-$85

LANY, May 1, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$35

Indigenous, May 2, Knuckleheads. $20

Marc Rebillet, May 2, Riot Room. $15

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Summer in the City,” May 3, Kauffman Center. $25-$60

Little River Band, May 3, Ameristar. $45-$62

Dance Gavin Dance with Don Broco, Hail The Sun, Covet and Thousand Below, May 4, The Truman. $25

Flyover 2019 featuring Cardi B and more, May 4, Providence Amphitheater. $49.50-$304.50

Tommy Castro & The Painkillers, Orphan Jon and The Abandoned and Amanda Fish Band, May 4, Knuckleheads. $20

The 1975 with Pale Waves and No Rome, May 6, Providence Amphitheater. $19.65-$59.50

Pup, May 6, Granada. $18

New Kids on the Block with Salt-N-Pepa, Debbie Gibson, Tiffany and Naughty by Nature, May 7, Sprint Center. $32.95-$162.95

Damien Escobar, May 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$99

Gangstagrass, May 8, Knuckleheads. $15

Steve Martin and Martin Short, May 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $49.50-$195

Dale Watson and Kelly Willis, May 10, Knuckleheads. $28.50-$43.50

Neko Case, May 10, Uptown. $26-$31

Terri Clark, Pam Tillis and Suzy Bogguss, May 10, Ameristar. $37-$52

Danielle Nicole Band, May 11, Knuckleheads. $24-$39

Derek Hough, May 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $59.50-$85

The Struts, May 11, Kansas City Live! $15

Elle King, May 14, The Truman. $30-$79

Bluegrass In The Bottoms, May 17-18, Knuckleheads. $71-$201

Borgore with Eric Coomes, May 17, Mosaic. $15

Slayer with Lamb of God, Amon Amarth and Cannibal Corpse, May 17, Providence Amphitheater. $35-$79.50

Walk Off the Earth, May 17, VooDoo. $35-$218.50

Black Stone Cherry and Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown with Kyle Daniel, May 18, Granada. $22

GRiZ, May 18, CrossroadsKC. $35-$189

Neil Berg, May 18, Yardley Hall. $23-$38

Ozark Mountain Daredevils, May 18, Ameristar. $35-$48

Chicago, May 19, Starlight. $55-$145

Shinedown, May 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $55-$125

The Hives with Refused, May 22, Liberty Hall. $35-$75

Apocalyptica, May 24, VooDoo. $29.50-$39.50

In This Moment with Sevendust, Light The Torch and Hyde, May 24, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $22

Travis Tritt and The Charlie Daniels Band with The Cadillac Three, May 25, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $25-$75

Wheeler Walker Jr., May 25, The Truman. $25-$30

Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, May 28, Knuckleheads. $20

Parachute, May 29, RecordBar. $22

Nashville Pussy with Turbo AC’s and Guitar Wolf, May 30, Knuckleheads. $15

Amanda Palmer, May 31, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$55

ZZ KC, Billy Royce and Triple Trouble with Cracker Man, June 1, Knuckleheads. $15

JoJo Siwa, June 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$69.50

Flotsam and Jetsam, June 4, Aftershock. $15

Tom Russell, June 6, Knuckleheads. $40

The Rainmakers with the Nace Brothers, June 9, Knuckleheads. $15

Snarky Puppy, June 11, Kauffman Center. $29-$79

Midnight Tyrannosaurus, June 15, The Truman. $20-$28

MuddFest, June 20, CrossroadsKC. $24.50-$76

Train and Goo Goo Dolls with Allen Stone, June 21, Starlight. $29.50-$125

Ozzy Osbourne with Megadeth, June 28, Sprint Center. $29.50-$250

Tom Segura, June 29-30, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$75

The Avett Brothers with Lake Street Dive, July 3, Providence Amphitheater. $44.50-$89.50

Santana with The Doobie Brothers, July 11, Sprint Center. $47-$173

Marc Martel, July 19, CrossroadsKC. $28.50-$80

Shawn Mendes, July 19, Sprint Center. $29.50-$89.50

Jon Bellion, July 25, Uptown. $37.50-$57.50

John Moreland, Aug. 2, Knuckleheads. $17

Hairball, Aug. 3, CrossroadsKC. $18.50-$50

Kidz Bop, Aug. 23, Starlight. $29.50-$59.50

Papa Roach, Aug. 24, Providence Amphitheater. $35-$110

Mark Knopfler, Aug. 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $55.50-$201

“Weird Al” Yankovic, Aug. 31, Starlight. $45-$95

Backstreet Boys, Sept. 7, Sprint Center. $29-$175

Thomas Rhett with Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson and Rhett Akins, Sept. 12, Sprint Center. $32.75-$112.75

Mama Doni, Sept. 15, White Theatre. $14-$30

Carrie Underwood with Maddie and Tae and Runaway June, Sept. 19, Sprint Center. $43-$975

Kamelot, Sept. 24, The Truman. $25-$100

Carbon Leaf, Oct. 12, VooDoo. $18-$24

Delain, Oct. 15, The Truman. $26-$80

