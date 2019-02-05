Tickets on sale Feb. 8: Hozier, Billie Eilish, Kacey Musgraves, Blood, Sweat &Tears

On sale Friday, Feb. 8
We Three, April 11, Madrid. $25-$45
Stokley, April 18, VooDoo. Ticket prices TBA.
Just What I Need, April 19, Ameristar. Ticket prices TBA.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
La Dispute with Gouge Away and Slow Mass, April 26, Granada. $20
Omar Apollo, April 26, Encore. Ticket prices TBA.
DMX, April 28, Granada. $35
Great White, May 24, Ameristar. $25-$37
Grand Funk Railroad, June 1, Ameristar. $40-$55
Hozier, June 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $45-$55
Billie Eilish with Denzel Curry, June 7, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $45.19-$60.69
Sublime with Rome with SOJA and Common Kings, June 7, Providence Amphitheater. $35-$45
The Record Company, June 12, VooDoo. Ticket prices TBA.
Blood, Sweat & Tears, June 29, Ameristar. $35-$50
Snail Mail with Stella Donnelly, July 17, Granada. $17
Band of Horses, July 23, Liberty Hall. $36-$65
Kacey Musgraves, Sept. 4, Starlight. $29.50-$65
Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain and Edgar Meyer, Oct. 9, Kauffman Center. $29-$89
New and noteworthy
Michael Ledbetter Memorial Benefit with Dust Devil Choir, Danielle Nichole Band and more, Feb. 17, Knuckleheads. $25-$45
John McEuen and the String Wizards, March 15, Folly. $25-$55
Adam Nussbaum's Leadbelly Project, March 21, Knuckleheads. $25-$35
Jordan Davis, March 23, The Truman. $21.50-$25
Tori Kelly, March 24, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $27.50-$45
Lil Baby with Blueface and City Girls, March 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $39.50-$49.50
Young Nudy, April 6, The Truman. $20-$25
Earl Sweatshirt with Bbymutha, Nakel Smith and more, April 10, Granada. $30
Failure and Swervedriver, April 12, Liberty Hall. $35-$55
Central Standard with Harmonium, April 13, Folly. $15-$45
Son Volt, April 23, Knuckleheads. $25
Interpol with Foals, May 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $32.50-$47.50
Flyover 2019 featuring Cardi B and more, May 4, Providence Amphitheater. $49.50-$304.50
Dale Watson and Kelly Willis, May 10, Knuckleheads. $28.50-$43.50
Sylar with Varials and GroundCulture, May 15, Granada. $16
Aaron Lewis, May 16, VooDoo. $43
Bluegrass In The Bottoms, May 17-18, Knuckleheads. $71-$201
Dr. Zhivegas, May 17, CrossroadsKC. $10-$40
GRiZ, May 18, CrossroadsKC. $35-$189
Iration, May 19, Uptown. $25-$101
In This Moment with Sevendust, Light The Torch and Hyde, May 24, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $22
Midnight Tyrannosaurus, June 15, The Truman. $20-$28
MuddFest, June 20, CrossroadsKC. $24.50-$76
Third Eye Blind and Jimmy Eat World with Ra Ra Riot, June 23, Starlight. $29.50-$99.50
The Avett Brothers with Lake Street Dive, July 3, Providence Amphitheater. $44.50-$89.50
Santana with The Doobie Brothers, July 11, Sprint Center. $47-$173
Marc Martel, July 19, CrossroadsKC. $28.50-$80
Tab Benoit, July 19, Knuckleheads.$25-$45
Hairball, Aug. 3, CrossroadsKC. $18.50-$50
Long Beach Dub Allstars, Aug. 4, Madrid. $25-$40
The Faint, Aug. 13, Madrid. $25-$45
Kool & The Gang, Aug. 30, CrossroadsKC. $36.50-$85
John Mayer, Sept. 2, Sprint Center. $36-$159.50
Hot Tuna, Sept. 6, Knuckleheads. $35
Chris Stapleton with Brothers Osborne and Kendell Marvel, Oct. 26, Sprint Center. $39.75-$89.75
Also on sale
10 Years, Feb. 7, Aftershock. $20
Beats Antique, Feb. 7, The Truman. $25-$28
The Funk Hunters with JackLndn, Feb. 7, Granada. $15
Here Comes the Mummies, Feb. 7, Knuckleheads. $30
Kelly Clarkson with Kelsea Ballerini and Brynn Cartelli, Feb. 7, Sprint Center. $29-$120
Marty Friedman with Immortal Guardian, Feb. 7, Riot Room. $20
Stoney Larue, Feb. 7, Kanza Hall. $15
Ben Miller Band, Feb. 8, Knuckleheads. $15
Born of Osiris with Chelsea Grin, Feb. 8, Aftershock. $22
Dumpstaphunk and George Porter Jr. and the Runnin’ Pardners, Feb. 8, Lied Center. $14-$25
Sara Evans, Feb. 8, Ameristar. $55-$60
Shoreline Mafia, Feb. 8, Granada. $22
Big Something with Aqueous, Feb. 9, Knuckleheads. $15
Blue Water Highway, Feb. 9, Knuckleheads. $15
Brewer & Shipley with Bob and Una Walkenhorst, Feb. 9, Liberty Hall. $25-$79
Frank Werth, Feb. 9, VooDoo. $24.25-$37.25
Herobust with DMVU, Feb. 9, Granada. $15-$25
Hook n Sling, Feb. 9, Aura. $15
Key Glock, Mozzy and more, Feb. 9, Uptown. $42-$50
Megalodon, Feb. 9, Riot Room. $15-$20
Michael Angelo Batio, Feb. 9, Riot Room. $15-$20
Milo with Pink Navel and more, Feb. 9, Minibar. $15-$17
Daley, Feb. 10, Riot Room. $18
David Wilcox, Feb. 10, Lied Center. $16-$30
“We Shall Overcome” featuring Damien Sneed, Feb. 10, Yardley Hall. $21-$35
J.I.D., Feb. 11, Granada. $20
Haystak with Statik G, Feb. 12, Riot Room. $15
Liquid Stranger with LSDream, Champagne Drip and more, Feb. 12, Granada. $20-$25
Lucy Dacus with Illuminati Hotties, Feb. 12, Bottleneck. $15
Corb Lund Band, Feb. 13, Knuckleheads. $15
Elton John, Feb. 13, Sprint Center. $49.50-$224.50
Goopsteppa, Feb. 13, Riot Room. $15
Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Feb. 13, The Truman. $32.50-$38
Biscuit Miller and The Mix, Feb. 14, Knuckleheads. $15
Charlie Wilson and Joe, Feb. 14, Municipal Auditorium. $42.50-$85.50
The Floozies with Too Many Zooz and Dreamer’s Delight, Feb. 14, Bottleneck. $25
Shane Smith & The Saints, Feb. 14, Knuckleheads. $15
Blake Shelton with Lauren Alaina, Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Trace Adkins, Feb. 15, Sprint Center. $49-$129
Cursive with Summer Cannibals and The Campdogzz, Feb. 15, Bottleneck. $21
Derek Warfield and the Young Wolfe Tones, Feb. 15, Drexel Hall. $20
Kandace Springs, Feb. 15, Folly. $20-$55
Pop Evil, Feb. 15, The Truman. $23-$25
Rodney Carrington, Feb. 15-16, Ameristar. $60-$77
Subtronics and Blunts & Blondes with Zia, Feb. 15, Granada. $15-$20
627 Stomp, Feb. 16, Encore. $16
Sammy Miller and The Congregation, Feb. 16, Knuckleheads. $15
Walker Hayes, Feb. 16, PBR Big Sky. $20-$25
William Clark Green, Feb. 16, Knuckleheads. $15
Wiz Khalifa with Curren$y, Feb. 16, Granada. $45
As It Is, Feb. 17, Encore. $16
Rob Bell, Feb. 17, Uptown. $28
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, Feb. 17, Liberty Hall. $35-$75
Travis Scott, Feb. 17, Sprint Center. $29.95-$129.95
Bethel Music Victory Tour, Feb. 18, Music Hall. $30
Face To Face, Feb. 18, Riot Room. $20
Le Butcherettes, Feb. 18, RecordBar. $15
Saves The Day with Remo Drive and Mighty, Feb. 18, Granada. $19
Soulfly with Kataklysm, Incite and Alukah, Feb. 18, Riot Room. $25
2Cellos, Feb. 19, Sprint Center. $31.50-$69.50
I’m with Her with Mipso, Feb. 19, Folly. $45
Kodo, Feb. 19, Lied Center. $16-$45
Steve Earle, Feb. 19, Liberty Hall. $35-$95
Boombox Cartel, Feb. 20, The Truman. $20-$99
Victor & Penny, Feb. 20, Knuckleheads. $15
Brent Cobb, Feb. 21, Knuckleheads. $15
Space Jesus with Boku, ToadFace and Huxley Anne, Feb. 21, Madrid. $23
Turnpike Troubadours with Vincent Neil Emerson, Feb. 21, Granada. $35
Aaron Watson, Feb. 22, Uptown. $20
Bassjackers, Feb. 22, Mosaic. $15
Four Fried Chickens and a Coke, Feb. 22, Knuckleheads. $15
Lil Duval, Feb. 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $52-$75
Abbamania, Feb. 23, Uptown. $25-$60
Dana Cooper, Feb. 23, Knuckleheads. $15
Ethel and Robert Mirabal, Feb. 23, White Recital Hall. $25
Gene Watson, Feb. 23, Ameristar. $20-$35
The Lacs, Feb. 23, Knuckleheads. $22
Mae C, Feb. 23, Riot Room. $15
sFam with Ethan Glass, Feb. 23, Encore. $15-$20
Hot Club KC, Feb. 24, Polsky Theatre. $17-$20
BJ Barham, Feb. 25, Knuckleheads. $25
Donavon Frankenreiter, Feb. 25, RecordBar. $18
Yung Gravy, Feb. 26, Granada. $22
Cherry Glazerr, Feb. 27, RecordBar. $15
Ella Mai, Feb. 27, Granada. $27.50
Kiss, Feb. 27, Sprint Center. $49.50-$1,000
Kurt Vile and the Violators, Feb. 27, The Truman. $28.50-$30
Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz and Aoife O’Donovan: I’m with Her, Feb. 27, Knuckleheads. $45
Action Bronson, Feb. 28, Granada. $18
Julia Othmer, Feb. 28, Knuckleheads. $15
Travis Marvin Band, Feb. 28, Knuckleheads. $15
Anthony Gomes, March 1, Knuckleheads. $15
Bingo Players, March 1, Mosaic. $15
Charles The First, March 1, Riot Room. $15-$20
Eric Church, March 1-2, Sprint Center. $66-$125
Jayrock 14 featuring Jessica Paige and The Third Degree, March 1, Uptown. $15-$35
Lauren Daigle, March 1, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $27.50-$77.50
Neal Morse Band, March 1, Granada. $30
Nothing More, March 1, The Truman. $26-$150
Boogie Wonderland, March 2, Knuckleheads. $15
Color Me Badd with Tone Loc, March 2, Ameristar. $25-$40
The Glorious Sons with Liily, March 2, RecordBar. $15
Hippie Sabotage, March 2, Uptown Theater. $22
Morbid Angel, March 2, The Truman. $25-$30
Russ Liquid, March 2, Riot Room. $15-$18
Sarah Borges and The Broken Singles, March 2, Knuckleheads. $15
Spafford, March 2, Bottleneck. $18.50-$79
Strfkr, March 2, Granada. $22
Lords of Acid with Orgy, Genitorturers and more, March 3, Granada. $25
Noname, March 4, Granada. $25
Metallica, March 6, Sprint Center. $65-$135
Smoke of Hell and La Mano Cornuda, March 6, Knuckleheads. $15
Disney’s DCappella, March 7, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $19.50-$54.50
Jacob Banks, March 7, RecordBar. $22-$72
Turkuaz with Paris Monster, March 7, Granada. $15
Andrew McMahon, March 8, The Truman. $35
Boogie T.Rio with Mersiv and Vampa, March 8, Granada. $15-$25
Crucifix and Hard Target, March 8, Aftershock. $20
The Lil Smokies, March 8, Knuckleheads. $15
Luca Lush, March 8, Mosaic. $15
Niyaz, March 8, Polsky Theatre. $21-$25
Rivers of Nihil with Entheos, Conjurer and more, March 8, Riot Room. $15
Amy Lavere and Will Sexton, March 9, Knuckleheads. $15
Casey Donahew, March 8, PBR Big Sky. $20-$25
Clint Black, March 9, Ameristar. $50-$70
Grandson, March 9, RecordBar. $15
Kill Paris, March 9, Aura. $15
Kurt Elling Quintet, March 9, Folly. $20-$55
Descendents, March 10, Liberty Hall. $35-$45
Roberto Tapia Y Regulo Caro, March 10, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39-$129
Ruston Kelly, March 10, Knuckleheads. $15
The Expendables with Ballyhoo! March 12, Granada. $18
Flogging Molly, March 12, VooDoo. $35-$40
The Aces with Tishmal, March 13, RecordBar. $15
Anoushka Shankar, March 13, Kauffman Center. $39-$89
Citizen Cope, March 13, The Truman. $33.50-$36
Matt Nathanson, March 13, Madrid. $35-$55
Tyler Hilton, March 13, Knuckleheads. $15-$50
John Mellencamp, March 14, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $42.50-$129.50
The Browning, March 15, Aftershock. $15
Cypress Hill and Hollywood Undead, March 15, Uptown. $34.50
Dion Timmer and Dubloadz, March 15, Granada. $15-$25
Jerrod Nieman, March 15, Knuckleheads. $15
Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope, March 15, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$39.50
Attila and Escape the Fate, March 16, Aftershock. $20
Chubby Carrier, March 16, Knuckleheads. $15
Jukebox the Ghost and The Mowgli’s, March 16, The Truman. $9.65-$25
Rockstar: A Rock ’n’ Roll Lover’s Dream Show, March 16, Knuckleheads. $15
Sinbad, March 16, Ameristar. $35-$125
Wet and Kilo Kish, March 16, Granada. $23
Zomboy, March 16, Uptown. $25
Cubanisms, March 17, Polsky Theatre. $17-$20
DJ Pauly D, March 17, Kansas City Live! $35-$100
Tyler Carter, March 17, Bottleneck. $15
Ian Moore, March 14, Knuckleheads. $15
Sara Gazarek Duo, March 18-19, Lied Center. $19-$35
Zhu, March 18, The Truman. $31.50-$35
Leikeli47, March 19, Encore. $15
Getter, March 20, Granada. $15-$25
Michael Bublé, March 20, Sprint Center. $68-$142.50
Casting Crowns with Zach Williams and Austin French, March 21, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $34-$84
Justin Timberlake, March 21, Sprint Center. $49.50-$228
Metric, March 21, The Truman. $19.65-$149
Sam Riggs, March 21, Knuckleheads. $15
Swallow The Sun, March 21, Aftershock. $15
Havana Cuba All-Stars, March 22, Yardley Hall. $21-$35
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Spring Fever,” March 22, Kauffman Center. $25-$60
Keller Williams and The Hillbenders, March 22, Knuckleheads. $34.50
“My Favorite Murder” Live, March 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$59.50
Atmosphere with Dem Atlas, The Lioness and Dj Keezy, March 23, Granada. $25
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, March 23, Ameristar. $40-$60
Sebastian Maniscalco, March 23, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $48-$70
Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, March 23, Yardley Hall. $25-$40
Amos Lee, March 26, Uptown. $39.50-$69.50
Novo Amor, March 26, RecordBar. $15
Weezer and Pixies, March 26, Sprint Center. $22-$122
Dilly Dally, March 27, Bottleneck. $15-$17
Julia Michaels, March 27, Madrid. $20-$35
St. Paul & The Broken Bones, March 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $27
3 Doors Down, March 29, Ameristar. $60-$215
Porter Union Band with Better Than Nothin’ Band, March 29, Knuckleheads. $15
Switchfoot, March 29, Uptown. $30.50-$70
Blue October, March 30, The Truman. $29.50-$32.50
Gallagher, March 30, Ameristar. $15-$35
The Manhattan Transfer and Take 6, March 30, Kauffman Center. $49-$99
Ray Wylie Hubbard, March 30, Knuckleheads. $20
Smino, March 30, Granada. $22
Catfish and the Bottlemen, March 31, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35
Caamp, April 1, Bottleneck. $15
Laura Jane Grace and the Devouring Mothers, April 3, Riot Room. $22
Kero Kero Bonito, April 4, Granada. $16
KU Jazz Ensemble I with pianist Renee Rosnes, April 4, Lied Center. $14-$25
Yheti, April 4-5, Encore. $15-$22
Albert Cummings, April 5, Knuckleheads. $18
Black Moth Super Rainbow, April 5, Granada. $17
Nataanii Means, April 5, Lied Center. $14-$25
Plini with Mestis and Dave Mackay, April 5, Bottleneck. $20-$23
Randy Rainbow, April 5, Uptown. $37-$49
Chita Rivera, April 6, Yardley Hall. $35-$49
Kathleen Madigan, April 6, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$36.50
Mitski with Jay Som, April 6, Knuckleheads. Sold out.
Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band, April 6, Knuckleheads. $20
Broods, April 7, The Truman. $18-$20
Jo Koy, April 7, Uptown. $37-$47
Lucy Kaplansky, April 7, Lied Center. $16-$30
Mom Jeans, April 7, Bottleneck. $15-$17
Tesla, April 7, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $40.50-$75
Copeland, April 9, Bottleneck. $20-$25
Ryan Bingham, April 9, Madrid. $35
Conan Gray, April 10, RecordBar. $20
Leo Kottke, April 10, Liberty Hall. $25-$75
Mandolin Orange, April 10, Madrid. $25-$49.50
Flatland Calvary, April 11, Knuckleheads. $15
Joshua Redman Trio, April 11, Folly. $20-$55
Joy Zimmerman and Jimmy Dykes, April 11, Knuckleheads. $15
The Oak Ridge Boys, April 12, Missouri Theatre. $35-$95
Wishbone Ash with Fast Johnny Ricker, April 12, Knuckleheads. $30
Almost Kiss, April 13, Knuckleheads. $15-$25
Big Smo, April 13, Bottleneck. $16-$18
Jessie James Decker, April 13, Uptown. $34.50-$39.50
Jesse McCartney, April 13, Granada. $15
Kansas Music Hall of Fame 2019 Induction Ceremony, April 13, Granada. $35
Nick Schnebelen Band with Mike Finnigan, April 13, Knuckleheads. $20
Tropidelic and Rdgldgrn, April 14, Encore. $15
Red Elvises, April 16, Knuckleheads. $15
Damian McGinty, April 17, RecordBar. $35-$100
Chris Tomlin, April 18, Sprint Center. $21-$92.50
Igor and The Red Elvises, April 18, Knuckleheads. $15
Robin Trower, April 19, VooDoo. $39.50-$49.50.
Ella Vos, April 20, Granada. $20
Found a Job, April 20, Knuckleheads. $20
Jodee Lewis, April 25, Knuckleheads. $15
Michael Carbonaro, April 25, Music Hall. $42-$62
Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles, April 25, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$65
Veil Of Maya and Intervals with Strawberry Girls and Cryptodira, April 25, Granada. $18
Adventure Club with Bear Grillz and more, April 26, Uptown. $25-$35
The Mavericks, April 26-27, Knuckleheads. $45-$69
Arturo Sandoval, April 27, Folly. $20-$55
Killer Queen featuring Frank Meyers, April 27, VooDoo. $25-$55
Aziz Ansari, April 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$65
Home Free, April 28, Uptown. $23-$53
Mary Gauthier with Jaimee Harr, April 28, Knuckleheads. $20
Michael Schenker Fest, April 28, The Truman. $45-$85
The Tallest Man on Earth, April 28, Liberty Hall. $25-$50
Parkway Drive and Killswitch Engage, April 30, Uptown. $32-$55
Jai Wolf, May 1, The Truman. $18-$85
LANY, May 1, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$35
Indigenous, May 2, Knuckleheads. $20
Marc Rebillet, May 2, Riot Room. $15
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Summer in the City,” May 3, Kauffman Center. $25-$60
Little River Band, May 3, Ameristar. $45-$62
Dance Gavin Dance with Don Broco, Hail The Sun, Covet and Thousand Below, May 4, The Truman. $25
Tommy Castro & The Painkillers, Orphan Jon and The Abandoned and Amanda Fish Band, May 4, Knuckleheads. $20
The 1975 with Pale Waves and No Rome, May 6, Providence Amphitheater. $19.65-$59.50
Pup, May 6, Granada. $18
New Kids on the Block with Salt-N-Pepa, Debbie Gibson, Tiffany and Naughty by Nature, May 7, Sprint Center. $32.95-$162.95
Damien Escobar, May 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$99
Steve Martin and Martin Short, May 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $49.50-$195
Neko Case, May 10, Uptown. $26-$31
Terri Clark, Pam Tillis and Suzy Bogguss, May 10, Ameristar. $37-$52
Danielle Nicole Band, May 11, Knuckleheads. $24-$39
Derek Hough, May 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $59.50-$85
The Struts, May 11, Kansas City Live! $15
Elle King, May 14, The Truman. $30-$79
Borgore with Eric Coomes, May 17, Mosaic. $15
Slayer with Lamb of God, Amon Amarth and Cannibal Corpse, May 17, Providence Amphitheater. $35-$79.50
Walk Off the Earth, May 17, VooDoo. $35-$218.50
Black Stone Cherry and Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown with Kyle Daniel, May 18, Granada. $22
Neil Berg, May 18, Yardley Hall. $23-$38
Ozark Mountain Daredevils, May 18, Ameristar. $35-$48
Chicago, May 19, Starlight. $55-$145
Shinedown, May 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $55-$125
The Hives with Refused, May 22, Liberty Hall. $35-$75
Apocalyptica, May 24, VooDoo. $29.50-$39.50
Travis Tritt and The Charlie Daniels Band with The Cadillac Three, May 25, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $25-$75
Wheeler Walker Jr., May 25, The Truman. $25-$30
Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, May 28, Knuckleheads. $20
Parachute, May 29, RecordBar. $22
Nashville Pussy with Turbo AC’s and Guitar Wolf, May 30, Knuckleheads. $15
Amanda Palmer, May 31, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$55
ZZ KC, Billy Royce and Triple Trouble with Cracker Man, June 1, Knuckleheads. $15
JoJo Siwa, June 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$69.50
Flotsam and Jetsam, June 4, Aftershock. $15
Tom Russell, June 6, Knuckleheads. $40
The Rainmakers with the Nace Brothers, June 9, Knuckleheads. $15
Snarky Puppy, June 11, Kauffman Center. $29-$79
Train and Goo Goo Dolls with Allen Stone, June 21, Starlight. $29.50-$125
Ozzy Osbourne with Megadeth, June 28, Sprint Center. $29.50-$250
Tom Segura, June 29-30, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$75
Shawn Mendes, July 19, Sprint Center. $29.50-$89.50
Jon Bellion, July 25, Uptown. $37.50-$57.50
Kidz Bop, Aug. 23, Starlight. $29.50-$59.50
Papa Roach, Aug. 24, Providence Amphitheater. $35-$110
Mark Knopfler, Aug. 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $55.50-$201
“Weird Al” Yankovic, Aug. 31, Starlight. $45-$95
Backstreet Boys, Sept. 7, Sprint Center. $29-$175
Thomas Rhett with Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson and Rhett Akins, Sept. 12, Sprint Center. $32.75-$112.75
Mama Doni, Sept. 15, White Theatre. $14-$30
Carrie Underwood with Maddie and Tae and Runaway June, Sept. 19, Sprint Center. $43-$975
Kamelot, Sept. 24, The Truman. $25-$100
Carbon Leaf, Oct. 12, VooDoo. $18-$24
Delain, Oct. 15, The Truman. $26-$80
Compiled by Dan Kelly, dkelly@kcstar.com
Comments