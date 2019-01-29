Tickets on sale Feb. 1: Third Eye Blind, John Mayer, Chris Stapleton

On sale Friday, Feb. 1
Central Standard with Harmonium, April 13, Folly. $15-$45
Dr. Zhivegas, May 17, CrossroadsKC. Ticket prices TBA.
Iration, May 19, Uptown. Ticket prices TBA.
Third Eye Blind and Jimmy Eat World with Ra Ra Riot, June 23, Starlight. $29.50-$99.50
Long Beach Dub Allstars, Aug. 4, Madrid. Ticket prices TBA.
John Mayer, Sept. 2, Sprint Center. Ticket prices TBA.
Chris Stapleton with Brothers Osborne and Kendell Marvel, Oct. 26, Sprint Center. $39.75-$89.75
On the way
Just What I Need, April 19, Ameristar. Ticket prices TBA. On sale Feb. 8.
Great White, May 24, Ameristar. $25-$37. On sale Feb. 8.
Grand Funk Railroad, June 1, Ameristar. $40-$55. On sale Feb. 8.
Blood, Sweat & Tears, June 29, Ameristar. $35-$50. On sale Feb. 8.
Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain and Edgar Meyer, Oct. 9, Kauffman Center. $29-$89. On sale Feb. 8.
New and noteworthy
Michael Ledbetter Memorial Benefit with Dust Devil Choir, Danielle Nichole Band and more, Feb. 17, Knuckleheads. $25-$45
Lil Duval, Feb. 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $52-$75
Jayrock 14 featuring Jessica Paige and The Third Degree, March 1, Uptown. $15-$35
John McEuen and the String Wizards, March 15, Folly. $25-$55
Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope, March 15, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$39.50
DJ Pauly D, March 17, Kansas City Live! $35-$100
Jordan Davis, March 23, The Truman. $21.50-$25
Tori Kelly, March 24, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $27.50-$45
Julia Michaels, March 27, Madrid. $20-$35
3 Doors Down, March 29, Ameristar. $60-$215
Jo Koy, April 7, Uptown. $37-$47
Leo Kottke, April 10, Liberty Hall. $25-$75
Robin Trower, April 19, VooDoo. $39.50-$49.50.
Son Volt, April 23, Knuckleheads. $25
Little River Band, May 3, Ameristar. $45-$62
Flyover 2019 featuring Cardi B, 21 Savage and more, May 4, Providence Amphitheater. $49.50-$304.50
The 1975 with Pale Waves and No Rome, May 6, Providence Amphitheater. $19.65-$59.50
Damien Escobar, May 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$99
Dale Watson and Kelly Willis, May 10, Knuckleheads. $28.50-$43.50
Terri Clark, Pam Tillis and Suzy Bogguss, May 10, Ameristar. $37-$52
Danielle Nicole Band, May 11, Knuckleheads. $24-$39
Bluegrass In The Bottoms, May 17-18, Knuckleheads. $71-$201
GRiZ, May 18, CrossroadsKC. $35-$189
Ozark Mountain Daredevils, May 18, Ameristar. $35-$48
In This Moment with Sevendust, Light The Torch and Hyde, May 24, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $22
Wheeler Walker Jr., May 25, The Truman. $25-$30
Midnight Tyrannosaurus, June 15, The Truman. $20-$28
MuddFest, June 20, CrossroadsKC. $24.50-$76
The Avett Brothers with Lake Street Dive, July 3, Providence Amphitheater. $44.50-$89.50
Santana with The Doobie Brothers, July 11, Sprint Center. $47-$173
Marc Martel, July 19, CrossroadsKC. $28.50-$80
Hairball, Aug. 3, CrossroadsKC. $18.50-$50
Papa Roach, Aug. 24, Providence Amphitheater. $35-$110
Also on sale
Bayside with Golds, Jan. 31, Granada. $20
DeVotchKa with Neyla Pekarek, Jan. 31, RecordBar. $25
Hinder with Soil, Jan. 31, Aftershock. $25
12th Planet with Gentlemen’s Club and Infekt, Feb. 1, Granada. $20
Cherub, Feb. 1, The Truman. $15-$25
Iliza Shlesinger, Feb. 1, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$44.50
Walter Trout and Eric Gale, Feb. 1, Knuckleheads. $30
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Feb. 2, Granada. $35
Lisa Loeb, Feb. 2, Yardley Hall. $17-$38
Panic! At the Disco with Two Feet, Feb. 2, Sprint Center. $30.75-$70.75
Ron Gallo and Post Animal, Feb. 2, RecordBar. $15
Twiddle, Feb. 4, RecordBar. $15
Declan O’Rourke, Feb. 5, Drexel Hall. $25
Dillon Francis and Alison Wonderland, Feb. 5, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $45
Dorothy, Feb. 5, RecordBar. $25-$125
Bas, Feb. 6, Granada. $20
Excision, Feb. 6, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $40-$45
Wifisfuneral and Robb Banks, Feb. 6, Riot Room. $20-$50
William Fitzsimmons with Jim and Sam, Feb. 6, RecordBar. $20
10 Years, Feb. 7, Aftershock. $20
Beats Antique, Feb. 7, The Truman. $25-$28
The Funk Hunters with JackLndn, Feb. 7, Granada. $15
Here Comes the Mummies, Feb. 7, Knuckleheads. $30
Kelly Clarkson with Kelsea Ballerini and Brynn Cartelli, Feb. 7, Sprint Center. $29-$120
Marty Friedman with Immortal Guardian, Feb. 7, Riot Room. $20
Stoney Larue, Feb. 7, Kanza Hall. $15
Ben Miller Band, Feb. 8, Knuckleheads. $15
Born of Osiris with Chelsea Grin, Feb. 8, Aftershock. $22
Dumpstaphunk and George Porter Jr. and the Runnin’ Pardners, Feb. 8, Lied Center. $14-$25
Sara Evans, Feb. 8, Ameristar. $55-$195
Shoreline Mafia, Feb. 8, Granada. $22
Big Something with Aqueous, Feb. 9, Knuckleheads. $15
Blue Water Highway, Feb. 9, Knuckleheads. $15
Brewer & Shipley with Bob and Una Walkenhorst, Feb. 9, Liberty Hall. $25-$79
Frank Werth, Feb. 9, VooDoo. $24.25-$37.25
Herobust with DMVU, Feb. 9, Granada. $15-$25
Hook n Sling, Feb. 9, Aura. $15
Key Glock, Mozzy and more, Feb. 9, Uptown. $42-$50
Megalodon, Feb. 9, Riot Room. $15-$20
Michael Angelo Batio, Feb. 9, Riot Room. $15-$20
Milo with Pink Navel and more, Feb. 9, Minibar. $15-$17
Daley, Feb. 10, Riot Room. $18-$20
David Wilcox, Feb. 10, Lied Center. $16-$30
“We Shall Overcome” featuring Damien Sneed, Feb. 10, Yardley Hall. $21-$35
J.I.D., Feb. 11, Granada. $20
Haystak with Statik G, Feb. 12, Riot Room. $15
Liquid Stranger with LSDream, Champagne Drip and more, Feb. 12, Granada. $20-$25
Lucy Dacus with Illuminati Hotties, Feb. 12, Bottleneck. $16-$18
Corb Lund Band, Feb. 13, Knuckleheads. $15
Elton John, Feb. 13, Sprint Center. $49.50-$224.50
Goopsteppa, Feb. 13, Riot Room. $15
Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Feb. 13, The Truman. $32.50-$38
Biscuit Miller and The Mix, Feb. 14, Knuckleheads. $15
Charlie Wilson and Joe, Feb. 14, Municipal Auditorium. $42.50-$85.50
The Floozies with Too Many Zooz and Dreamer’s Delight, Feb. 14, Bottleneck. $25
Shane Smith & The Saints, Feb. 14, Knuckleheads. $15
Blake Shelton with Lauren Alaina, Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Trace Adkins, Feb. 15, Sprint Center. $49-$129
Cursive with Summer Cannibals and The Campdogzz, Feb. 15, Bottleneck. $21
Derek Warfield and the Young Wolfe Tones, Feb. 15, Drexel Hall. $20
Kandace Springs, Feb. 15, Folly. $20-$55
Pop Evil, Feb. 15, The Truman. $23-$25
Rodney Carrington, Feb. 15-16, Ameristar. $60-$77
Subtronics and Blunts & Blondes with Zia, Feb. 15, Granada. $15-$20
627 Stomp, Feb. 16, Encore. $16
Sammy Miller and The Congregation, Feb. 16, Knuckleheads. $15
Walker Hayes, Feb. 16, PBR Big Sky. $20-$25
William Clark Green, Feb. 16, Knuckleheads. $15
Wiz Khalifa with Curren$y, Feb. 16, Granada. $45
As It Is, Feb. 17, Encore. $16
Rob Bell, Feb. 17, Uptown. $28
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, Feb. 17, Liberty Hall. $35-$75
Travis Scott, Feb. 17, Sprint Center. $29.95-$129.95
Bethel Music Victory Tour, Feb. 18, Music Hall. $30
Face To Face, Feb. 18, Riot Room. $20
Le Butcherettes, Feb. 18, RecordBar. $15
Saves The Day with Remo Drive and Mighty, Feb. 18, Granada. $19
Soulfly with Kataklysm, Incite and Alukah, Feb. 18, Riot Room. $25
2Cellos, Feb. 19, Sprint Center. $31.50-$69.50
I’m with Her with Mipso, Feb. 19, Folly. $45
Kodo, Feb. 19, Lied Center. $16-$45
Steve Earle, Feb. 19, Liberty Hall. $35-$95
Boombox Cartel, Feb. 20, The Truman. $20-$99
Victor & Penny, Feb. 20, Knuckleheads. $15
Brent Cobb, Feb. 21, Knuckleheads. $15
Space Jesus with Boku, ToadFace and Huxley Anne, Feb. 21, Madrid. $23
Turnpike Troubadours with Vincent Neil Emerson, Feb. 21, Granada. $35
Aaron Watson, Feb. 22, Uptown. $20
Four Fried Chickens and a Coke, Feb. 22, Knuckleheads. $15
Abbamania, Feb. 23, Uptown. $25-$60
Dana Cooper, Feb. 23, Knuckleheads. $15
Ethel and Robert Mirabal, Feb. 23, White Recital Hall. $25
Gene Watson, Feb. 23, Ameristar. $20-$35
The Lacs, Feb. 23, Knuckleheads. $22
Mae C, Feb. 23, Riot Room. $15
sFam with Ethan Glass, Feb. 23, Encore. $15-$20
Hot Club KC, Feb. 24, Polsky Theatre. $17-$20
BJ Barham, Feb. 25, Knuckleheads. $25
Donavon Frankenreiter, Feb. 25, RecordBar. $18
Yung Gravy, Feb. 26, Granada. $22
Cherry Glazerr, Feb. 27, RecordBar. $15
Ella Mai, Feb. 27, Granada. $27.50
Kiss, Feb. 27, Sprint Center. $49.50-$1,000
Kurt Vile and the Violators, Feb. 27, The Truman. $28.50-$30
Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz and Aoife O’Donovan: I’m with Her, Feb. 27, Knuckleheads. $45
Action Bronson, Feb. 28, Granada. $18
Julia Othmer, Feb. 28, Knuckleheads. $15
Travis Marvin Band, Feb. 28, Knuckleheads. $15
Anthony Gomes, March 1, Knuckleheads. $15
Charles The First, March 1, Riot Room. $15-$20
Eric Church, March 1-2, Sprint Center. $66-$125
Lauren Daigle, March 1, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $27.50-$77.50
Neal Morse Band, March 1, Granada. $30
Nothing More, March 1, The Truman. $26-$150
Color Me Badd with Tone Loc, March 2, Ameristar. $25-$40
The Glorious Sons with Liily, March 2, RecordBar. $15
Hippie Sabotage, March 2, Uptown Theater. $22
Morbid Angel, March 2, The Truman. $25-$30
Sarah Borges and The Broken Singles, March 2, Knuckleheads. $15
Spafford, March 2, Bottleneck. $18.50-$79
Strfkr, March 2, Granada. $22
Lords of Acid with Orgy, Genitorturers and more, March 3, Granada. $25
Noname, March 4, Granada. $25
Metallica, March 6, Sprint Center. $65-$135
Smoke of Hell and La Mano Cornuda, March 6, Knuckleheads. $15
Disney’s DCappella, March 7, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $19.50-$54.50
Jacob Banks, March 7, The Truman. $22-$72
Andrew McMahon, March 8, The Truman. $35
Crucifix and Hard Target, March 8, Aftershock. $20
The Lil Smokies, March 8, Knuckleheads. $15
Luca Lush, March 8, Mosaic. $15
Niyaz, March 8, Polsky Theatre. $21-$25
Amy Lavere and Will Sexton, March 9, Knuckleheads. $15
Casey Donahew, March 8, PBR Big Sky. $20-$25
Clint Black, March 9, Ameristar. $50-$70
Grandson, March 9, RecordBar. $15
Kill Paris, March 9, Aura. $15
Kurt Elling Quintet, March 9, Folly. $20-$55
Descendents, March 10, Liberty Hall. $35-$45
Roberto Tapia Y Regulo Caro, March 10, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39-$129
Ruston Kelly, March 10, Knuckleheads. $15
The Expendables with Ballyhoo! March 12, Granada. $18
Flogging Molly, March 12, VooDoo. $35-$40
Anoushka Shankar, March 13, Kauffman Center. $39-$89
Citizen Cope, March 13, The Truman. $33.50-$36
Matt Nathanson, March 13, Madrid. $35-$55
Tyler Hilton, March 13, Knuckleheads. $15-$50
John Mellencamp, March 14, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $42.50-$129.50
The Browning, March 15, Aftershock. $15
Cypress Hill and Hollywood Undead, March 15, Uptown. $34.50
Dion Timmer and Dubloadz, March 15, Granada. $15-$25
Jerrod Nieman, March 15, Knuckleheads. $15
Chubby Carrier, March 16, Knuckleheads. $15
Jukebox the Ghost and The Mowgli’s, March 16, The Truman. $9.65-$25
Rockstar: A Rock ’n’ Roll Lover’s Dream Show, March 16, Knuckleheads. $15
Sinbad, March 16, Ameristar. $35-$125
Wet and Kilo Kish, March 16, Granada. $23
Zomboy, March 16, Uptown. $25
Cubanisms, March 17, Polsky Theatre. $17-$20
Boogie T.Rio with Mersiv and Vampa, March 8, Granada. $15-$25
Ian Moore, March 14, Knuckleheads. $15
Sara Gazarek Duo, March 18-19, Lied Center. $19-$35
Zhu, March 18, The Truman. $31.50-$35
Leikeli47, March 19, Encore. $15
Getter, March 20, Granada. $15-$25
Michael Bublé, March 20, Sprint Center. $68-$142.50
Casting Crowns with Zach Williams and Austin French, March 21, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $34-$84
Justin Timberlake, March 21, Sprint Center. $49.50-$228
Metric, March 21, The Truman. $19.65-$149
Sam Riggs, March 21, Knuckleheads. $15
Swallow The Sun, March 21, Aftershock. $15
Havana Cuba All-Stars, March 22, Yardley Hall. $21-$35
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Spring Fever,” March 22, Kauffman Center. $25-$60
Keller Williams and The Hillbenders, March 22, Knuckleheads. $34.50
“My Favorite Murder” Live, March 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$59.50
Atmosphere with Dem Atlas, The Lioness and Dj Keezy, March 23, Granada. $25
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, March 23, Ameristar. $40-$60
Sebastian Maniscalco, March 23, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $48-$70
Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, March 23, Yardley Hall. $25-$40
Amos Lee, March 26, Uptown. $39.50-$69.50
Novo Amor, March 26, RecordBar. $15
Weezer and Pixies, March 26, Sprint Center. $22-$122
Dilly Dally, March 27, Bottleneck. $15-$17
St. Paul & The Broken Bones, March 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $27
Porter Union Band with Better Than Nothin’ Band, March 29, Knuckleheads. $15
Switchfoot, March 29, Uptown. $30.50-$70
Blue October, March 30, The Truman. $29.50-$32.50
Gallagher, March 30, Ameristar. $15-$35
The Manhattan Transfer and Take 6, March 30, Kauffman Center. $49-$99
Ray Wylie Hubbard, March 30, Knuckleheads. $20
Smino, March 30, Granada. $22
Catfish and the Bottlemen, March 31, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35
Caamp, April 1, Bottleneck. $15
Laura Jane Grace and the Devouring Mothers, April 3, Riot Room. $22
Kero Kero Bonito, April 4, Granada. $16
KU Jazz Ensemble I with pianist Renee Rosnes, April 4, Lied Center. $14-$25
Yheti, April 4-5, Encore. $15-$22
Albert Cummings, April 5, Knuckleheads. $18
Black Moth Super Rainbow, April 5, Granada. $17
Nataanii Means, April 5, Lied Center. $14-$25
Plini with Mestis and Dave Mackay, April 5, Bottleneck. $20-$23
Randy Rainbow, April 5, Uptown. $37-$49
Chita Rivera, April 6, Yardley Hall. $35-$49
Kathleen Madigan, April 6, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$36.50
Mitski with Jay Som, April 6, Knuckleheads. Sold out.
Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band, April 6, Knuckleheads. $20
Broods, April 7, The Truman. $18-$20
Lucy Kaplansky, April 7, Lied Center. $16-$30
Mom Jeans, April 7, Bottleneck. $15-$17
Tesla, April 7, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $40.50-$75
Copeland, April 9, Bottleneck. $20-$25
Ryan Bingham, April 9, Madrid. $35
Conan Gray, April 10, RecordBar. $20
Mandolin Orange, April 10, Madrid. $25-$49.50
Flatland Calvary, April 11, Knuckleheads. $15
Joshua Redman Trio, April 11, Folly. $20-$55
Joy Zimmerman and Jimmy Dykes, April 11, Knuckleheads. $15
The Oak Ridge Boys, April 12, Missouri Theatre. $35-$95
Wishbone Ash with Fast Johnny Ricker, April 12, Knuckleheads. $30
Almost Kiss, April 13, Knuckleheads. $15-$25
Big Smo, April 13, Bottleneck. $16-$18
Jessie James Decker, April 13, Uptown. $34.50-$39.50
Jesse McCartney, April 13, Granada. $15
Kansas Music Hall of Fame 2019 Induction Ceremony, April 13, Granada. $35
Nick Schnebelen Band with Mike Finnigan, April 13, Knuckleheads. $20
Tropidelic and Rdgldgrn, April 14, Encore. $15
Red Elvises, April 16, Knuckleheads. $15
Damian McGinty, April 17, RecordBar. $35-$100
Chris Tomlin, April 18, Sprint Center. $21-$92.50
Igor and The Red Elvises, April 18, Knuckleheads. $15
Ella Vos, April 20, Granada. $20
Found a Job, April 20, Knuckleheads. $20
Jodee Lewis, April 25, Knuckleheads. $15
Michael Carbonaro, April 25, Music Hall. $42-$62
Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles, April 25, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$65
Veil Of Maya and Intervals with Strawberry Girls and Cryptodira, April 25, Granada. $18
Adventure Club with Bear Grillz and more, April 26, Uptown. $25-$35
The Mavericks, April 26-27, Knuckleheads. $45-$69
Arturo Sandoval, April 27, Folly. $20-$55
Killer Queen featuring Frank Meyers, April 27, VooDoo. $25-$55
Aziz Ansari, April 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$65
Home Free, April 28, Uptown. $23-$53
Mary Gauthier with Jaimee Harr, April 28, Knuckleheads. $20
Michael Schenker Fest, April 28, The Truman. $45-$85
The Tallest Man on Earth, April 28, Liberty Hall. $25-$50
Parkway Drive and Killswitch Engage, April 30, Uptown. $32-$55
Jai Wolf, May 1, The Truman. $18-$85
LANY, May 1, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$35
Marc Rebillet, May 2, Riot Room. $15
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Summer in the City,” May 3, Kauffman Center. $25-$60
Dance Gavin Dance with Don Broco, Hail The Sun, Covet and Thousand Below, May 4, The Truman. $25
Tommy Castro & The Painkillers, Orphan Jon and The Abandoned and Amanda Fish Band, May 4, Knuckleheads. $20
Pup, May 6, Granada. $18
New Kids on the Block with Salt-N-Pepa, Debbie Gibson, Tiffany and Naughty by Nature, May 7, Sprint Center. $32.95-$162.95
Steve Martin and Martin Short, May 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $49.50-$195
Neko Case, May 10, Uptown. $26-$31
Derek Hough, May 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $59.50-$85
Elle King, May 14, The Truman. $30-$79
Borgore with Eric Coomes, May 17, Mosaic. $15
Slayer with Lamb of God, Amon Amarth and Cannibal Corpse, May 17, Providence Amphitheater. $35-$79.50
Walk Off the Earth, May 17, VooDoo. $35-$218.50
Black Stone Cherry and Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown with Kyle Daniel, May 18, Granada. $22
Neil Berg, May 18, Yardley Hall. $23-$38
Chicago, May 19, Starlight. $55-$145
Shinedown, May 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $55-$125
The Hives with Refused, May 22, Liberty Hall. $35-$75
Apocalyptica, May 24, VooDoo. $29.50-$39.50
Travis Tritt and The Charlie Daniels Band with The Cadillac Three, May 25, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $25-$75
Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, May 28, Knuckleheads. $20
Parachute, May 29, RecordBar. $22
Nashville Pussy with Turbo AC’s and Guitar Wolf, May 30, Knuckleheads. $15
Amanda Palmer, May 31, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$55
JoJo Siwa, June 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$69.50
Flotsam and Jetsam, June 4, Aftershock. $15
Tom Russell, June 6, Knuckleheads. $40
The Rainmakers with the Nace Brothers, June 9, Knuckleheads. $15
Snarky Puppy, June 11, Kauffman Center. $29-$79
Train and Goo Goo Dolls with Allen Stone, June 21, Starlight. $29.50-$125
Ozzy Osbourne with Megadeth, June 28, Sprint Center. $29.50-$250
Tom Segura, June 29, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$75
Shawn Mendes, July 19, Sprint Center. $29.50-$89.50
Jon Bellion, July 25, Uptown. $37.50-$57.50
Kidz Bop, Aug. 23, Starlight. $29.50-$59.50
Mark Knopfler, Aug. 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $55.50-$201
“Weird Al” Yankovic, Aug. 31, Starlight. $45-$95
Backstreet Boys, Sept. 7, Sprint Center. $29-$175
Thomas Rhett with Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson and Rhett Akins, Sept. 12, Sprint Center. $32.75-$112.75
Mama Doni, Sept. 15, White Theatre. $14-$30
Carrie Underwood with Maddie and Tae and Runaway June, Sept. 19, Sprint Center. $43-$975
Kamelot, Sept. 24, The Truman. $25-$100
Carbon Leaf, Oct. 12, VooDoo. $18-$24
Delain, Oct. 15, The Truman. $26-$80
