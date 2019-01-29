KC concerts Jan. 31-Feb. 6: Radar State, Panic! At the Disco, Alison Wonderland

DeVotchKa
8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, at RecordBar
DeVotchKa was ahead of its time. The Denver band attracted a relatively small cult following when it began playing peculiar variations of world music more than 20 years ago. DeVotchKa’s clever updates of Eastern European folk styles and dusty derivations of spaghetti western soundtracks went largely unnoticed until its epic song, “How It Ends,” was used in the trailer for the 2005 film “Everything Is Illuminated.” Although DeVotchKa isn’t yet a household name, it’s finally earned a formidable reputation among discerning music lovers. With Neyla Pekarek. 816-753-5207. Tickets are $25 through therecordbar.com.
Radar State
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at RecordBar
Radar State’s debut album, “Strays,” is a consistently surprising grab bag of vintage sounds. While a few songs on the recording bear a strong resemblance to the Get Up Kids, the pioneering emo-rock group that includes Radar State members Jim Suptic and Matt Pryor, other tracks betray unexpected influences such as hair-metal. Suptic recently told The Star that the eclecticism of “Strays” is “hearkening back to the influences of our childhood.” The Kansas City quartet will celebrate the release of the album Friday. With the Whiffs and Hipshot Killer. 816-753-5207. Tickets are $12 through therecordbar.com.
Walter Trout
8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at Knuckleheads
If the cliché about blues musicians needing to endure hardships to play with authenticity is true, the music of Walter Trout is about as real as it gets. Since rising to fame by succeeding guitar legends including Eric Clapton as a member of John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers in the 1980s, Trout overcame end-stage liver disease. His music has gained intensity since his recovery. The veteran blues man’s stellar new album is appropriately titled “Survivor Blues.” With Eric Gales and the Brandon Miller Band. 816-483-1456. Tickets are $30 through knuckleheadskc.com.
Panic! At the Disco
7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at Sprint Center
It’s unlikely that a single committed fan of Panic! At the Disco was surprised when the group’s mastermind, Brendon Urie, took a detour from his career as a rock star to play the role of Charlie Price in “Kinky Boots” on Broadway in 2017. Urie has always looked and sounded like his aesthetic was shaped by repeated viewings of musicals such as “Cabaret.” The theatrical sound is further refined on Panic! At the Disco’s current global smash, “High Hopes.” With Two Feet and Betty Who. 816-949-7000. Tickets are $30.75-$70.75 through sprintcenter.com.
Mozes and the Firstborn
8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4, at Riot Room
As if anticipating criticism of its throwback sound, the Dutch band Mozes and the Firstborn brazenly titled its new album “Dadcore.” The band makes music that might resonate most with men who came of age in the 1980s and ’90s. Even so, its songs provide fresh thrills. “Blow Up” is masterful Brit-pop in the tradition of Blur. The grungy “Sad Supermarket Song” sounds like a lost classic by Stone Temple Pilots. With the Parrots, Drugs & Attics and Bloom. 816-442-8179. Tickets are $10 through theriotroom.com.
Alison Wonderland
8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
A distorted voice asks, “Is it good enough?” on the melodramatic introduction to Alison Wonderland’s 2018 album, “Awake.” The question is sadly relevant for female producers of electronic dance music. Women struggle to reach the upper echelon of the male-dominated genre. Even though her pop-oriented form of dance music has made the Australian-born Alexandra Sholler one of the leading artists in the form, she shares the top of Tuesday’s bill with Dillon Francis. Also with Diablo. 816-283-9921. Tickets are $45 through arvestbanktheatre.com.
Excision
8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Canadian producer Jeff Abel’s electronica doesn’t shy away from creating frigid industrial music stripped of any vestiges of human sentimentality. Even most of the Excision selections that employ singing and rapping are dominated by rhythmic blasts of icy mechanical noise. Online videos show it still gets the crowd going. With Squnto, Sullivan King and He$h. 816-283-9921. Tickets are $40-$45 through arvestbanktheatre.com.
Bas
8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, at Granada
The endorsements of up-and-coming artists by better-known rappers commonly known as co-signs come in varying degrees of clout. Best-selling rapper J. Cole not only has collaborated with Abbas Hamad, the Paris-born, Sudanese-American who records as Bas, he has signed Hamad to his Dreamville Records label. The 2018 album, “Milky Way,” Hamad’s third full-length release for Dreamville, strikes an appealing balance between Cole’s confessional approach and Hamad’s grittier orientation. With Rexx Life Raj, Innanet James and Correy C. 785-842-1390. Tickets are $20 through thegranada.com.
Comments