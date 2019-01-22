Music News & Reviews

Tickets on sale Jan. 25: Flyover 2019 feat. Cardi B, Tori Kelly, The Avett Brothers, Santana

By Dan Kelly dkelly@kcstar.com

January 22, 2019 01:57 PM

Cardi B will perform at Flyover 2019.
On sale Friday, Jan. 25

John McEuen and the String Wizards, March 15, Folly. $25-$55

Tori Kelly, March 24, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $27.50-$45

Flyover 2019 featuring Cardi B, 21 Savage and more, May 4, Providence Amphitheater. Ticket prices TBA.

Bluegrass In The Bottoms, May 17-18, Knuckleheads. $71-$201

In This Moment with Sevendust, Light The Torch and Hyde, May 24, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $22

Midnight Tyrannosaurus, June 15, The Truman. $20-$28

The Avett Brothers with Lake Street Dive, July 3, Providence Amphitheater. $44.50-$89.50

Santana with The Doobie Brothers, July 11, Sprint Center. Ticket prices TBA.

New and noteworthy

Key Glock, Mozzy and more, Feb. 9, Uptown. $42-$50

Wiz Khalifa with Curren$y, Feb. 16, Granada. $45

Lil Duval, Feb. 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $52-$75

Jayrock 14 featuring Jessica Paige and The Third Degree, March 1, Uptown. $15-$35

Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope, March 15, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$39.50

DJ Pauly D, March 17, Kansas City Live! $35-$100

Julia Michaels, March 27, Madrid. $20-$35

3 Doors Down, March 29, Ameristar. $60-$215

Smino, March 30, Granada. $22

Catfish and the Bottlemen, March 31, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35

Jo Koy, April 7, Uptown. $37-$47

Ryan Bingham, April 9, Madrid. $35

Leo Kottke, April 10, Liberty Hall. $25-$75

Robin Trower, April 19, VooDoo. $39.50-$49.50.

Killer Queen featuring Frank Meyers, April 27, VooDoo. $25-$55

Jai Wolf, May 1, The Truman. $18-$85

Little River Band, May 3, Ameristar. $45-$62

Dance Gavin Dance with Don Broco, Hail The Sun, Covet and Thousand Below, May 4, The Truman. $25

The 1975 with Pale Waves and No Rome, May 6, Providence Amphitheater. $19.65-$59.50

Damien Escobar, May 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$99

Terri Clark, Pam Tillis and Suzy Bogguss, May 10, Ameristar. $37-$52

Danielle Nicole Band, May 11, Knuckleheads. $24-$39

Elle King, May 14, The Truman. $30-$79

Ozark Mountain Daredevils, May 18, Ameristar. $35-$48

Travis Tritt and The Charlie Daniels Band with The Cadillac Three, May 25, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $25-$75

Wheeler Walker Jr., May 25, The Truman. $25-$30

Papa Roach, Aug. 24, Providence Amphitheater. $35-$110

Also on sale

Mike Stud, Jan. 24, Granada. $20

Randall King, Jan. 24, Knuckleheads. $15

Dack Janiels, Jan. 25, Riot Room. $15-$20

El Monstero, Jan. 25, Uptown. $27-$59

Gin Blossoms, Jan. 25, Ameristar. $35-$50

Hank Von Hell, Jan. 25, Riot Room. $25

Hippo Campus, Jan. 25, The Truman. Sold out.

Atlantic Express, Jan. 26, Knuckleheads. $15

Casey Donahew, Jan. 26, Granada. $20

Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear, Jan. 26, The Truman. $20

Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, Jan. 26, Folly. $20-$45

Patrick Sweany with Greyhounds and Shoebox Money, Jan. 26, Riot Room. $15-$17

Gnash, Jan. 28, RecordBar. $18

Peter Murphy with David J, Jan. 28, The Truman. $35-$200

Knock Kneed Sally, Jan. 30, Knuckleheads. $15

Bayside with Golds, Jan. 31, Granada. $20

DeVotchKa with Neyla Pekarek, Jan. 31, RecordBar. $25

Hinder with Soil, Jan. 31, Aftershock. $25

12th Planet with Gentlemen’s Club and Infekt, Feb. 1, Granada. $20

Cherub, Feb. 1, The Truman. $15-$25

Iliza Shlesinger, Feb. 1, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$44.50

Walter Trout and Eric Gale, Feb. 1, Knuckleheads. $30

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Feb. 2, Granada. $35

Lisa Loeb, Feb. 2, Yardley Hall. $17-$38

Panic! At the Disco with Two Feet, Feb. 2, Sprint Center. $27.75-$67.75

Ron Gallo and Post Animal, Feb. 2, RecordBar. $15

Twiddle, Feb. 4, RecordBar. $15

Declan O’Rourke, Feb. 5, Drexel Hall. $25

Dillon Francis and Alison Wonderland, Feb. 5, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $45

Dorothy, Feb. 5, RecordBar. $25-$125

Bas, Feb. 6, Granada. $20

Excision, Feb. 6, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $40-$45

Wifisfuneral and Robb Banks, Feb. 6, Riot Room. $20-$50

William Fitzsimmons with Jim and Sam, Feb. 6, RecordBar. $20

10 Years, Feb. 7, Aftershock. $20

Beats Antique, Feb. 7, The Truman. $25-$28

The Funk Hunters with JackLndn, Feb. 7, Granada. $15

Here Comes the Mummies, Feb. 7, Knuckleheads. $30

Kelly Clarkson with Kelsea Ballerini and Brynn Cartelli, Feb. 7, Sprint Center. $29-$120

Marty Friedman with Immortal Guardian, Feb. 7, Riot Room. $20

Stoney Larue, Feb. 7, Kanza Hall. $15

Ben Miller Band, Feb. 8, Knuckleheads. $15

Born of Osiris with Chelsea Grin, Feb. 8, Aftershock. $22

Dumpstaphunk and George Porter Jr. and the Runnin’ Pardners, Feb. 8, Lied Center. $14-$25

Sara Evans, Feb. 8, Ameristar. $55-$195

Shoreline Mafia, Feb. 8, Granada. $22

Big Something with Aqueous, Feb. 9, Knuckleheads. $15

Blue Water Highway, Feb. 9, Knuckleheads. $15

Brewer & Shipley with Bob and Una Walkenhorst, Feb. 9, Liberty Hall. $25-$79

Herobust with DMVU, Feb. 9, Granada. $15-$25

Hook n Sling, Feb. 9, Aura. $15

Megalodon, Feb. 9, Riot Room. $15-$20

Michael Angelo Batio, Feb. 9, Riot Room. $15-$20

Milo with Pink Navel and more, Feb. 9, Minibar. $15-$17

Daley, Feb. 10, Riot Room. $18-$20

David Wilcox, Feb. 10, Lied Center. $16-$30

“We Shall Overcome” featuring Damien Sneed, Feb. 10, Yardley Hall. $21-$35

J.I.D., Feb. 11, Granada. $20

Haystak with Statik G, Feb. 12, Riot Room. $15

Liquid Stranger with LSDream, Champagne Drip and more, Feb. 12, Granada. $20-$25

Lucy Dacus with Illuminati Hotties, Feb. 12, Bottleneck. $16-$18

Corb Lund Band, Feb. 13, Knuckleheads. $15

Elton John, Feb. 13, Sprint Center. $49.50-$224.50

Goopsteppa, Feb. 13, Riot Room. $15

Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Feb. 13, The Truman. $32.50-$38

Biscuit Miller and The Mix, Feb. 14, Knuckleheads. $15

Charlie Wilson and Joe, Feb. 14, Municipal Auditorium. $42.50-$85.50

The Floozies with Too Many Zooz and Dreamer’s Delight, Feb. 14, Bottleneck. $25

Shane Smith & The Saints, Feb. 14, Knuckleheads. $15

Blake Shelton with Lauren Alaina, Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Trace Adkins, Feb. 15, Sprint Center. $49-$129

Cursive with Summer Cannibals and The Campdogzz, Feb. 15, Bottleneck. $21

Derek Warfield and the Young Wolfe Tones, Feb. 15, Drexel Hall. $20

Kandace Springs, Feb. 15, Folly. $20-$55

Pop Evil, Feb. 15, The Truman. $23-$25

Rodney Carrington, Feb. 15-16, Ameristar. $60-$77

Subtronics and Blunts & Blondes with Zia, Feb. 15, Granada. $15-$20

627 Stomp, Feb. 16, Encore. $16

Sammy Miller and The Congregation, Feb. 16, Knuckleheads. $15

Walker Hayes, Feb. 16, PBR Big Sky. $20-$25

William Clark Green, Feb. 16, Knuckleheads. $15

As It Is, Feb. 17, Encore. $16

Rob Bell, Feb. 17, Uptown. $28

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, Feb. 17, Liberty Hall. $35-$75

Travis Scott, Feb. 17, Sprint Center. $29.95-$129.95

Bethel Music Victory Tour, Feb. 18, Music Hall. $30

Face To Face, Feb. 18, Riot Room. $20

Le Butcherettes, Feb. 18, RecordBar. $15

Saves The Day with Remo Drive and Mighty, Feb. 18, Granada. $19

Soulfly with Kataklysm, Incite and Alukah, Feb. 18, Riot Room. $25

2Cellos, Feb. 19, Sprint Center. $31.50-$69.50

I’m with Her with Mipso, Feb. 19, Folly. $45

Kodo, Feb. 19, Lied Center. $16-$45

Steve Earle, Feb. 19, Liberty Hall. $35-$95

Boombox Cartel, Feb. 20, The Truman. $20-$99

Victor & Penny, Feb. 20, Knuckleheads. $15

Brent Cobb, Feb. 21, Knuckleheads. $15

Space Jesus with Boku, ToadFace and Huxley Anne, Feb. 21, Madrid. $23

Turnpike Troubadours with Vincent Neil Emerson, Feb. 21, Granada. $35

Aaron Watson, Feb. 22, Uptown. $20

Four Fried Chickens and a Coke, Feb. 22, Knuckleheads. $15

Abbamania, Feb. 23, Uptown. $25-$60

Dana Cooper, Feb. 23, Knuckleheads. $15

Ethel and Robert Mirabal, Feb. 23, White Recital Hall. $25

Gene Watson, Feb. 23, Ameristar. $20-$35

The Lacs, Feb. 23, Knuckleheads. $22

Mae C, Feb. 23, Riot Room. $15

sFam with Ethan Glass, Feb. 23, Encore. $15-$20

Hot Club KC, Feb. 24, Polsky Theatre. $17-$20

BJ Barham, Feb. 25, Knuckleheads. $25

Donavon Frankenreiter, Feb. 25, RecordBar. $18

Yung Gravy, Feb. 26, Granada. $22

Ella Mai, Feb. 27, Granada. $27.50

Kiss, Feb. 27, Sprint Center. $49.50-$1,000

Kurt Vile and the Violators, Feb. 27, The Truman. $28.50-$30

Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz and Aoife O’Donovan: I’m with Her, Feb. 27, Knuckleheads. $45

Action Bronson, Feb. 28, Granada. $18

Julia Othmer, Feb. 28, Knuckleheads. $15

Travis Marvin Band, Feb. 28, Knuckleheads. $15

Anthony Gomes, March 1, Knuckleheads. $15

Eric Church, March 1-2, Sprint Center. $66-$125

Lauren Daigle, March 1, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $27.50-$77.50

Neal Morse Band, March 1, Granada. $30

Nothing More, March 1, The Truman. $26-$150

Color Me Badd with Tone Loc, March 2, Ameristar. $25-$40

The Glorious Sons with Liily, March 2, RecordBar. $15

Hippie Sabotage, March 2, Uptown Theater. $22

Morbid Angel, March 2, The Truman. $25-$30

Sarah Borges and The Broken Singles, March 2, Knuckleheads. $15

Spafford, March 2, Bottleneck. $18.50-$79

Strfkr, March 2, Granada. $22

Lords of Acid with Orgy, Genitorturers and more, March 3, Granada. $25

Noname, March 4, Granada. $25

Metallica, March 6, Sprint Center. $65-$135

Smoke of Hell and La Mano Cornuda, March 6, Knuckleheads. $15

Disney’s DCappella, March 7, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $19.50-$54.50

Jacob Banks, March 7, The Truman. $22-$72

Andrew McMahon, March 8, The Truman. $35

Crucifix and Hard Target, March 8, Aftershock. $20

The Lil Smokies, March 8, Knuckleheads. $15

Luca Lush, March 8, Mosaic. $15

Niyaz, March 8, Polsky Theatre. $21-$25

Amy Lavere and Will Sexton, March 9, Knuckleheads. $15

Casey Donahew, March 8, PBR Big Sky. $20-$25

Clint Black, March 9, Ameristar. $50-$70

Grandson, March 9, RecordBar. $15

Kill Paris, March 9, Aura. $15

Kurt Elling Quintet, March 9, Folly. $20-$55

Descendents, March 10, Liberty Hall. $35-$45

Roberto Tapia Y Regulo Caro, March 10, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39-$129

Ruston Kelly, March 10, Knuckleheads. $15

The Expendables with Ballyhoo! March 12, Granada. $18

Flogging Molly, March 12, VooDoo. $35-$40

Anoushka Shankar, March 13, Kauffman Center. $39-$89

Citizen Cope, March 13, The Truman. $33.50-$36

Matt Nathanson, March 13, Madrid. $35-$55

Tyler Hilton, March 13, Knuckleheads. $15-$50

John Mellencamp, March 14, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $42.50-$129.50

The Browning, March 15, Aftershock. $15

Cypress Hill and Hollywood Undead, March 15, Uptown. $34.50

Dion Timmer and Dubloadz, March 15, Granada. $15-$25

Jukebox the Ghost and The Mowgli’s, March 16, The Truman. $9.65-$25

Sinbad, March 16, Ameristar. $35-$125

Wet and Kilo Kish, March 16, Granada. $23

Zomboy, March 16, Uptown. $25

Cubanisms, March 17, Polsky Theatre. $17-$20

Boogie T.Rio with Mersiv and Vampa, March 8, Granada. $15-$25

Ian Moore, March 14, Knuckleheads. $15

Sara Gazarek Duo, March 18-19, Lied Center. $19-$35

Zhu, March 18, The Truman. $31.50-$35

Leikeli47, March 19, Encore. $15

Michael Bublé, March 20, Sprint Center. $68-$142.50

Casting Crowns with Zach Williams and Austin French, March 21, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $34-$84

Justin Timberlake, March 21, Sprint Center. $49.50-$228

Metric, March 21, The Truman. $19.65-$149

Sam Riggs, March 21, Knuckleheads. $15

Swallow The Sun, March 21, Aftershock. $15

Havana Cuba All-Stars, March 22, Yardley Hall. $21-$35

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Spring Fever,” March 22, Kauffman Center. $25-$60

Keller Williams and The Hillbenders, March 22, Knuckleheads. $34.50

“My Favorite Murder” Live, March 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$59.50

Atmosphere with Dem Atlas, The Lioness and Dj Keezy, March 23, Granada. $25

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, March 23, Ameristar. $40-$60

Sebastian Maniscalco, March 23, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $48-$70

Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, March 23, Yardley Hall. $25-$40

Amos Lee, March 26, Uptown. $39.50-$69.50

Novo Amor, March 26, RecordBar. $15

Weezer and Pixies, March 26, Sprint Center. $22-$122

Dilly Dally, March 27, Bottleneck. $15-$17

St. Paul & The Broken Bones, March 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $27

Porter Union Band with Better Than Nothin’ Band, March 29, Knuckleheads. $15

Switchfoot, March 29, Uptown. $30.50-$70

Blue October, March 30, The Truman. $29.50-$32.50

Gallagher, March 30, Ameristar. $15-$35

The Manhattan Transfer and Take 6, March 30, Kauffman Center. $49-$99

Ray Wylie Hubbard, March 30, Knuckleheads. $20

Caamp, April 1, Bottleneck. $15

Laura Jane Grace and the Devouring Mothers, April 3, Riot Room. $22

Kero Kero Bonito, April 4, Granada. $16

KU Jazz Ensemble I with pianist Renee Rosnes, April 4, Lied Center. $14-$25

Yheti, April 4-5, Encore. $15-$22

Albert Cummings, April 5, Knuckleheads. $18

Black Moth Super Rainbow, April 5, Granada. $17

Nataanii Means, April 5, Lied Center. $14-$25

Plini with Mestis and Dave Mackay, April 5, Bottleneck. $20-$23

Randy Rainbow, April 5, Uptown. $37-$49

Chita Rivera, April 6, Yardley Hall. $35-$49

Kathleen Madigan, April 6, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$36.50

Mitski with Jay Som, April 6, Knuckleheads. Sold out.

Broods, April 7, The Truman. $18-$20

Lucy Kaplansky, April 7, Lied Center. $16-$30

Mom Jeans, April 7, Bottleneck. $15-$17

Tesla, April 7, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $40.50-$75

Copeland, April 9, Bottleneck. $20-$25

Conan Gray, April 10, RecordBar. $20

Mandolin Orange, April 10, Madrid. $25-$49.50

Flatland Calvary, April 11, Knuckleheads. $15

Joshua Redman Trio, April 11, Folly. $20-$55

Joy Zimmerman and Jimmy Dykes, April 11, Knuckleheads. $15

The Oak Ridge Boys, April 12, Missouri Theatre. $35-$95

Wishbone Ash with Fast Johnny Ricker, April 12, Knuckleheads. $30

Big Smo, April 13, Bottleneck. $16-$18

Jessie James Decker, April 13, Uptown. $34.50-$39.50

Jesse McCartney, April 13, Granada. $15

Kansas Music Hall of Fame 2019 Induction Ceremony, April 13, Granada. $35

Nick Schnebelen Band with Mike Finnigan, April 13, Knuckleheads. $20

Red Elvises, April 16, Knuckleheads. $15

Damian McGinty, April 17, RecordBar. $35-$100

Chris Tomlin, April 18, Sprint Center. $21-$92.50

Igor and The Red Elvises, April 18, Knuckleheads. $15

Ella Vos, April 20, Granada. $20

Found a Job, April 20, Knuckleheads. $20

Jodee Lewis, April 25, Knuckleheads. $15

Michael Carbonaro, April 25, Music Hall. $42-$62

Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles, April 25, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$65

Veil Of Maya and Intervals with Strawberry Girls and Cryptodira, April 25, Granada. $18

Adventure Club with Bear Grillz and more, April 26, Uptown. $25-$35

The Mavericks, April 26-27, Knuckleheads. $45-$69

Arturo Sandoval, April 27, Folly. $20-$55

Aziz Ansari, April 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$65

Home Free, April 28, Uptown. $23-$53

Mary Gauthier with Jaimee Harr, April 28, Knuckleheads. $20

Michael Schenker Fest, April 28, The Truman. $45-$85

The Tallest Man on Earth, April 28, Liberty Hall. $25-$50

Parkway Drive and Killswitch Engage, April 30, Uptown. $32-$55

LANY, May 1, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$35

Marc Rebillet, May 2, Riot Room. $15

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Summer in the City,” May 3, Kauffman Center. $25-$60

Tommy Castro & The Painkillers, Orphan Jon and The Abandoned and Amanda Fish Band, May 4, Knuckleheads. $20

Pup, May 6, Granada. $18

New Kids on the Block with Salt-N-Pepa, Debbie Gibson, Tiffany and Naughty by Nature, May 7, Sprint Center. $32.95-$162.95

Steve Martin and Martin Short, May 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $49.50-$195

Neko Case, May 10, Uptown. $26-$31

Derek Hough, May 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $59.50-$85

Slayer with Lamb of God, Amon Amarth and Cannibal Corpse, May 17, Providence Amphitheater. $35-$79.50

Walk Off the Earth, May 17, VooDoo. $35-$218.50

Neil Berg, May 18, Yardley Hall. $23-$38

Chicago, May 19, Starlight. $55-$145

Shinedown, May 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $55-$125

The Hives with Refused, May 22, Liberty Hall. $35-$75

Apocalyptica, May 24, VooDoo. $29.50-$39.50

Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, May 28, Knuckleheads. $20

Parachute, May 29, RecordBar. $22

Nashville Pussy with Turbo AC’s and Guitar Wolf, May 30, Knuckleheads. $15

Amanda Palmer, May 31, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$55

JoJo Siwa, June 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$69.50

Flotsam and Jetsam, June 4, Aftershock. $15

Tom Russell, June 6, Knuckleheads. $40

The Rainmakers with the Nace Brothers, June 9, Knuckleheads. $15

Snarky Puppy, June 11, Kauffman Center. $29-$79

Train and Goo Goo Dolls with Allen Stone, June 21, Starlight. $29.50-$125

Ozzy Osbourne with Megadeth, June 28, Sprint Center. $29.50-$250

Tom Segura, June 29, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$75

Shawn Mendes, July 19, Sprint Center. $29.50-$89.50

Jon Bellion, July 25, Uptown. $37.50-$57.50

Kidz Bop, Aug. 23, Starlight. $29.50-$59.50

Mark Knopfler, Aug. 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $55.50-$201

“Weird Al” Yankovic, Aug. 31, Starlight. $45-$95

Backstreet Boys, Sept. 7, Sprint Center. $29-$175

Thomas Rhett with Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson and Rhett Akins, Sept. 12, Sprint Center. $32.75-$112.75

Mama Doni, Sept. 15, White Theatre. $14-$30

Carrie Underwood with Maddie and Tae and Runaway June, Sept. 19, Sprint Center. $43-$975

Kamelot, Sept. 24, The Truman. $25-$100

Carbon Leaf, Oct. 12, VooDoo. $18-$24

Delain, Oct. 15, The Truman. $26-$80

