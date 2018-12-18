Music News & Reviews

Tickets on sale Dec. 20-21: Travis Scott, Descendents, Casting Crowns

By Dan Kelly dkelly@kcstar.com

December 18, 2018 03:40 PM

Travis Scott will bring his tour to Sprint Center.
Travis Scott will bring his tour to Sprint Center. Submitted Submitted
On sale Thursday, Dec. 20

Travis Scott, Feb. 17, Sprint Center. $29.95-$129.95

On sale Friday, Dec. 21

Nalani and Sarina, Jan. 26, VooDoo. Ticket prices TBA.

DeVotchKa with Neyla Pekarek, Jan. 31, RecordBar. $25

Descendents, March 10, Liberty Hall. Ticket prices TBA.

Casting Crowns with Zach Williams and Austin French, March 21, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $34-$84

The Wild Reeds, April 3, RecordBar. Ticket prices TBA.

Parkway Drive and Killswitch Engage, April 30, Uptown. $32-$55

Apocalyptica, May 24, VooDoo. Ticket prices TBA.

New and noteworthy

Hank Von Hell, Jan. 25, Riot Room. $25

Hinder with Soil, Jan. 31, Aftershock. $25

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Feb. 2, Granada. $35

Dorothy, Feb. 5, RecordBar. $25-$125

Beats Antique, Feb. 7, The Truman. $25-$28

Born of Osiris with Chelsea Grin, Feb. 8, Aftershock. $22

The Floozies with Too Many Zooz and Dreamer’s Delight, Feb. 14, Bottleneck. $25

Rob Bell, Feb. 17, Uptown. $28

Lords of Acid with Orgy, Genitorturers and more, March 3, Granada. $25

Clint Black, March 9, Ameristar. $50-$70

Citizen Cope, March 13, The Truman. $33.50-$36

Jukebox the Ghost and The Mowgli’s, March 16, The Truman. $9.65-$25

Sinbad, March 16, Ameristar. $35-$125.

Zhu, March 18, The Truman. $31.50-$35

Randy Rainbow, April 5, Uptown. $37-$49

Broods, April 7, The Truman. $18-$20

Tesla, April 7, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $40.50-$75

The Oak Ridge Boys, April 12, Missouri Theatre. $35-$95

Jessie James Decker, April 13, Uptown. $34.50-$39.50

The Mavericks, April 26-27, Knuckleheads. $45-$69

Neko Case, May 10, Uptown. $26-$31

Slayer with Lamb of God, Amon Amarth and Cannibal Corpse, May 17, Providence Amphitheater. $35-$79.50

Walk Off the Earth, May 17, VooDoo. $35-$218.50

Chicago, May 19, Starlight. $55-$145

Shinedown, May 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $55-$125

Amanda Palmer, May 31, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$55

Tom Russell, June 6, Knuckleheads. $40

Snarky Puppy, June 11, Kauffman Center. $29-$79

Kidz Bop, Aug. 23, Starlight. $29.50-$59.50

Also on sale

Chase Rice, Dec. 20, VooDoo. $32.50-$62

Danielle Nicole, Dec. 20-22, Knuckleheads. $40

The Elders, Dec. 21, Knuckleheads. $15-$25

For King & Country with Zach Williams, Dec. 21, Sprint Center. $25-$76

Jackyl, Dec. 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $17

Puppet with Essenger and Young Medicine, Dec. 21, Aftershock. $15

Tee Grizzley and Sada Baby, Dec. 21, Uptown. $38-$50

The Cody Wyoming Deal, Dec. 22, Knuckleheads. $15

Jason D. Williams, Dec. 22, Knuckleheads. $15

Katy Guillen and The Girls with Olivia Fox Band, Dec. 22, Knuckleheads. $20

Shlump, Dec. 22, Encore. $15-$20

Twisted Insane, Dec. 22, Aftershock. $15

The Rev. Jimmie Bratcher’s “Man! It’s Christmas,” Dec. 23, Knuckleheads. $15

Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 26, Sprint Center. $34.50-$76.50

Bob and Una Walkenhorst, Dec. 27, Knuckleheads. $15

Minnesota, Dec. 28, Riot Room. $20-$25

The Rainmakers, Dec. 28, Knuckleheads. $15

Boogie Wonderland, Dec. 29, Knuckleheads. $15

Ida McBeth, Dec. 29, Blue Room. $15

Jeff Dunham, Dec. 29, Sprint Center. $51.50

Samantha Fish, Dec. 29, Knuckleheads. $29.50-$49.50

Soul Fest, Dec. 30, Municipal Auditorium. $40-$131

Dolewite and DJ Kirby, Dec. 31, VooDoo. $20-$50

The Elders, Dec. 31, Kansas City Irish Center. $50

Making Movies, Dec. 31, The Truman. $15-$25

Murder By Death, Dec. 31, RecordBar. $30

American Aquarium, Jan. 3, Granada. $15

Fruition with Brad Parsons & Starbird, Jan. 3, Knuckleheads. $15

Saucy Jack, Jan. 4, Knuckleheads. $15

Ivory Blue, John Keck, Adriana Nikole, Erica McKenzie and Paul Chandler, Jan. 5, RecordBar. $15

Remembering Elvis, Jan. 5, Knuckleheads. $15

Sheer Terror with Spine and Uncouth, Jan. 10, RecordBar. $20

Brandon Lay, Jan. 11, Kanza Hall. $15-$40

Cory Wong, Jan. 11, RecordBar. $20

The Crayons, Jan. 11, Knuckleheads. $18

Chris Knight Band, Jan. 11, Knuckleheads. $18.50

Hairball, Jan. 11, VooDoo. $17-$33

Wayne “The Train” Hancock with Douglas County Quintet, Jan. 11, Bottleneck. $15

Harper, Jan. 12, Knuckleheads. $15

Heather Newman and Keeshea Pratt, Jan. 10, Knuckleheads. $15

Jackson Taylor & The Sinners, Jan. 12, Davey’s Uptown. $15

“Live from Here” with Chris Thile, Jan. 12, Kauffman Center. $49-$89

X Parte, Jan. 12, Knuckleheads. $15

Cirque du Soleil Crystal, “A Breakthrough Ice Experience,” Jan. 16-20, Sprint Center. $48-$138

Kane Brown with Granger Smith and Raelynn, Jan. 17, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $29.50-$49.50

Morgan Wallen with Hardy, Jan. 17, Kanza Hall. $20-$99

ABK and Blaze, Jan. 18, Aftershock. $20

And That’s Why We Drink, Jan. 18, The Truman. Sold out.

The Band that Fell To Earth, Jan. 18-19, RecordBar. $15-$50

Lyle Lovett with Kansas City Symphony, Jan. 18-20, Kauffman Center. $50-$100

Members Only with Rosy Hips, Jan. 18, Knuckleheads. $15

Sam Bush, Jan. 18, Knuckleheads. $24.50

Toadface, Jan. 18, Encore. $15

The Yellowjackets, Jan. 18, Folly. $20-$55

American Floyd, Jan. 19, Knuckleheads. $15

Courtney Patton, Jan. 19, Knuckleheads. $15

Eric Johnson, Jan. 19, Madrid. $35-$79.50

Shooting Star, Jan. 19, Ameristar. $10-$25

Tech N9ne with Mackenzie Nicole, Jan. 19, VooDoo. $35-$42

Trampled By Turtles, Jan. 19, The Truman. $25

Troyboi, Jan. 19, Uptown. $25-$100

Violent J with Esham and more, Jan. 19, Riot Room. $20

Eddie Moore and Pamela Baskin-Watson, Jan. 20, Polsky Theatre. $17-$20

Hamilton Loomis, Jan. 20, Knuckleheads. $15

Monster Truck, Jan. 20, Riot Room. $15-$17

Corrosion of Conformity with Crowbar, Weedeater and Mothership, Jan. 21, Riot Room. $30

Cody Ko and Noel Miller, Jan. 23, Granada. $25

Disturbed with Three Days Grace, Jan. 23, Sprint Center. $34-$79

Jesse Cook, Jan. 23, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$45

Mike Stud, Jan. 24, Granada. $20

El Monstero, Jan. 25, Uptown. $27-$59

Gin Blossoms, Jan. 25, Ameristar. $35-$50

Hippo Campus, Jan. 25, The Truman. $23-$99

Casey Donahew, Jan. 26, Granada. $20

Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear, Jan. 26, The Truman. $20-$25

Patrick Sweany with Greyhounds and Shoebox Money, Jan. 26, Riot Room. $15-$17

Gnash, Jan. 28, RecordBar. $18

Peter Murphy with David J, Jan. 28, The Truman. $35-$200

Knock Kneed Sally, Jan. 30, Knuckleheads. $15

Bayside with Golds, Jan. 31, Granada. $20

12th Planet with Gentlemen’s Club and Infekt, Feb. 1, Granada. $20

Cherub, Feb. 1, The Truman. $15-$25

Iliza Shlesinger, Feb. 1, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$44.50

Walter Trout and Eric Gale, Feb. 1, Knuckleheads. $30

Lisa Loeb, Feb. 2, Yardley Hall. $17-$38

Panic! At the Disco with Two Feet, Feb. 2, Sprint Center. $27.75-$67.75

Ron Gallo, Feb. 2, RecordBar. $15

Twiddle, Feb. 4, RecordBar. $15

Dillon Francis and Alison Wonderland, Feb. 5, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $45

Bas, Feb. 6, Granada. $20

Excision, Feb. 6, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $40-$45

The Funk Hunters with JackLndn, Feb. 7, Granada. $15

Here Comes the Mummies, Feb. 7, Knuckleheads. $30

Kelly Clarkson with Kelsea Ballerini and Brynn Cartelli, Feb. 7, Sprint Center. $29-$120

Dumpstaphunk and George Porter Jr. and the Runnin’ Pardners, Feb. 8, Lied Center. $14-$25

Headtronics, Feb. 8, Bottleneck. $15

Sara Evans, Feb. 8, Ameristar. $55-$195

Shoreline Mafia, Feb. 8, Granada. $22

Big Something with Aqueous, Feb. 9, Knuckleheads. $15

Blue Water Highway, Feb. 9, Knuckleheads. $15

Brewer & Shipley with Bob and Una Walkenhorst, Feb. 9, Liberty Hall. $25-$79

Herobust with DMVU, Feb. 9, Granada. $15-$25

David Wilcox, Feb. 10, Lied Center. $16-$30

J.I.D., Feb. 11, Granada. $20

Frank Werth, Jan. 12, VooDoo. $24.25-$37.25

Liquid Stranger with LSDream, Champagne Drip and more, Feb. 12, Granada. $20-$25

Lucy Dacus with Illuminati Hotties, Feb. 12, Bottleneck. $16-$18

Corb Lund Band, Feb. 13, Knuckleheads. $15

Elton John, Feb. 13, Sprint Center. $49.50-$224.50

Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Feb. 13, The Truman. $32.50-$38

Biscuit Miller and The Mix, Feb. 14, Knuckleheads. $15

Charlie Wilson and Joe, Feb. 14, Municipal Auditorium. $42.50-$85.50

Ensiferum with Septicflesh, Arsis and Stonehaven, Jan. 14, Riot Room. $30

Blake Shelton with Lauren Alaina, Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Trace Adkins, Feb. 15, Sprint Center. $49-$129

Cursive with Summer Cannibals and The Campdogzz, Feb. 15, Bottleneck. $21

Kandace Springs, Feb. 15, Folly. $20-$55

Pop Evil, Feb. 15, The Truman. $23-$25

Rodney Carrington, Feb. 15-16, Ameristar. $60-$77

Subtronics and Blunts & Blondes with Zia, Feb. 15, Granada. $15-$20

As It Is, Feb. 17, Encore. $16

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, Feb. 17, Liberty Hall. $35-$75

Bethel Music Victory Tour, Feb. 18, Music Hall. $30

Saves The Day with Remo Drive and Mighty, Feb. 18, Granada. $19

2Cellos, Feb. 19, Sprint Center. $31.50-$69.50

I’m with Her with Mipso, Feb. 19, Folly. $45

Kodo, Feb. 19, Lied Center. $16-$45

Boombox Cartel, Feb. 20, The Truman. $20-$99

PBS Kids Live!, Feb. 20, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $19.50-$49.50

Victor & Penny, Feb. 20, Knuckleheads. $15

Brent Cobb, Feb. 21, Knuckleheads. $15

Space Jesus with Boku, ToadFace and Huxley Anne, Feb. 21, Madrid. $23

Turnpike Troubadours with Vincent Neil Emerson, Feb. 21, Granada. $35

Aaron Watson, Feb. 22, Uptown. $20

Abbamania, Feb. 23, Uptown. $25-$60

Dana Cooper, Feb. 23, Knuckleheads. $15

Gene Watson, Feb. 23, Ameristar. $20-$35

The Lacs, Feb. 23, Knuckleheads. $22

Hot Club KC, Feb. 24, Polsky Theatre. $17-$20

Yung Gravy, Feb. 26, Granada. $22

Ella Mai, Feb. 27, Granada. $27.50

Kiss, Feb. 27, Sprint Center. $49.50-$1,000

Kurt Vile and the Violators, Feb. 27, The Truman. $28.50-$30

Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz and Aoife O’Donovan: I’m with Her, Feb. 27, Knuckleheads. $45

Action Bronson, Feb. 28, Granada. $18

Julia Othmer, Feb. 28, Knuckleheads. $15

Travis Marvin Band, Feb. 28, Knuckleheads. $15

Anthony Gomes, March 1, Knuckleheads. $15

Eric Church, March 1-2, Sprint Center. $66-$125

Lauren Daigle, March 1, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $27.50-$77.50

Neal Morse Band, March 1, Granada. $30

Nothing More, March 1, The Truman. $26-$150

The Glorious Sons with Liily, March 2, RecordBar. $15

Hippie Sabotage, March 2, Uptown Theater. $22

Morbid Angel, March 2, The Truman. $25-$30

Sarah Borges and The Broken Singles, March 2, Knuckleheads. $15

Strfkr, March 2, Granada. $22

Noname, March 4, Granada. $25

Metallica, March 6, Sprint Center. $65-$135

Smoke of Hell and La Mano Cornuda, March 6, Knuckleheads. $15

Disney’s DCappella, March 7, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $19.50-$54.50

Jacob Banks, March 7, The Truman. $22-$72

Andrew McMahon, March 8, The Truman. $35

Crucifix and Hard Target, March 8, Aftershock. $20

Niyaz, March 8, Polsky Theatre. $21-$25

Amy Lavere and Will Sexton, March 9, Knuckleheads. $15

Grandson, March 9, RecordBar. $15

Kurt Elling Quintet, March 9, Folly. $20-$55

Roberto Tapia Y Regulo Caro, March 10, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39-$129

The Expendables with Ballyhoo! March 12, Granada. $18

Anoushka Shankar, March 13, Kauffman Center. $39-$89

Matt Nathanson, March 13, Madrid. $35-$55

Tyler Hilton, March 13, Knuckleheads. $15-$50

John Mellencamp, March 14, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $42.50-$129.50

Cypress Hill and Hollywood Undead, March 15, Uptown. $34.50

Wet and Kilo Kish, March 16, Granada. $23

Zomboy, March 16, Uptown. $25

Cubanisms, March 17, Polsky Theatre. $17-$20

Sara Gazarek Duo, March 18-19, Lied Center. $19-$35

Michael Bublé, March 20, Sprint Center. $68-$142.50

Justin Timberlake, March 21, Sprint Center. $49.50-$228

Metric, March 21, The Truman. $19.65-$149

Sam Riggs, March 21, Knuckleheads. $15

Havana Cuba All-Stars, March 22, Yardley Hall. $21-$35

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Spring Fever,” March 22, Kauffman Center. $25-$60

Keller Williams and The Hillbenders, March 22, Knuckleheads. $34.50

“My Favorite Murder” Live, March 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$59.50

Atmosphere with Dem Atlas, The Lioness and Dj Keezy, March 23, Granada. $25

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, March 23, Ameristar. $40-$60

Sebastian Maniscalco, March 23, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $48-$70

Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, March 23, Yardley Hall. $25-$40

Amos Lee, March 26, Uptown. $39.50-$69.50

Weezer and Pixies, March 26, Sprint Center. $22-$122

St. Paul & The Broken Bones, March 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $27

Porter Union Band with Better Than Nothin’ Band, March 29, Knuckleheads. $15

Switchfoot, March 29, Uptown. $30.50-$70

Blue October, March 30, The Truman. $29.50-$32.50

The Manhattan Transfer and Take 6, March 30, Kauffman Center. $49-$99

Ray Wylie Hubbard, March 30, Knuckleheads. $20

Laura Jane Grace and the Devouring Mothers, April 3, Riot Room. $22

KU Jazz Ensemble I with pianist Renee Rosnes, April 4, Lied Center. $14-$25

Albert Cummings, April 5, Knuckleheads. $18

Black Moth Super Rainbow, April 5, Granada. $17

Nataanii Means, April 5, Lied Center. $14-$25

Chita Rivera, April 6, Yardley Hall. $35-$49

Kathleen Madigan, April 6, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$36.50

Mitski with Jay Som, April 6, Knuckleheads. $18

Lucy Kaplansky, April 7, Lied Center. $16-$30

Conan Gray, April 10, RecordBar. $20

Mandolin Orange, April 10, Madrid. $25-$49.50

Joshua Redman Trio, April 11, Folly. $20-$55

Joy Zimmerman and Jimmy Dykes, April 11, Knuckleheads. $15

Wishbone Ash with Fast Johnny Ricker, April 12, Knuckleheads. $30

Jesse McCartney, April 13, Granada. $15

Nick Schnebelen Band with Mike Finnigan, April 13, Knuckleheads. $20

Red Elvises, April 16, Knuckleheads. $15

Chris Tomlin, April 18, Sprint Center. $21-$92.50

Jodee Lewis, April 25, Knuckleheads. $15

Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles, April 25, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$65

Arturo Sandoval, April 27, Folly. $20-$55

Aziz Ansari, April 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$65

Home Free, April 28, Uptown. $23-$53

Mary Gauthier with Jaimee Harr, April 28, Knuckleheads. $20

Michael Schenker Fest, April 28, The Truman. $45-$85

The Tallest Man on Earth, April 28, Liberty Hall. $25-$50

LANY, May 1, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$35

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Summer in the City,” May 3, Kauffman Center. $25-$60

New Kids on the Block with Salt-N-Pepa, Debbie Gibson, Tiffany and Naughty by Nature, May 7, Sprint Center. $32.95-$162.95

Steve Martin and Martin Short, May 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $49.50-$195

Derek Hough, May 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $59.50-$85

Neil Berg, May 18, Yardley Hall. $23-$38

The Hives with Refused, May 22, Liberty Hall. $35-$75

Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, May 28, Knuckleheads. $20

Nashville Pussy with Turbo AC’s and Guitar Wolf, May 30, Knuckleheads. $15

JoJo Siwa, June 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$69.50

Flotsam and Jetsam, June 4, Aftershock. $15

The Rainmakers with the Nace Brothers, June 9, Knuckleheads. $15

Train and Goo Goo Dolls with Allen Stone, June 21, Starlight. $29.50-$125

Found A Job, June 22, Knuckleheads. $15

Ozzy Osbourne with Megadeth, June 28, Sprint Center. $29.50-$250

Tom Segura, June 29, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$75

Shawn Mendes, July 19, Sprint Center. $29.50-$89.50

Jon Bellion, July 25, Uptown. $37.50-$57.50

Mark Knopfler, Aug. 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $55.50-$201

“Weird Al” Yankovic, Aug. 31, Starlight. $45-$95

Backstreet Boys, Sept. 7, Sprint Center. $29-$175

Thomas Rhett with Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson and Rhett Akins, Sept. 12, Sprint Center. $32.75-$112.75

Mama Doni, Sept. 15, White Theatre. $14-$30

Carrie Underwood with Maddie and Tae and Runaway June, Sept. 19, Sprint Center. $43-$975

Kamelot, Sept. 24, The Truman. $25-$100

Carbon Leaf, Oct. 12, VooDoo. $18-$24

Delain, Oct. 15, The Truman. $26-$80

Compiled by Dan Kelly, dkelly@kcstar.com

