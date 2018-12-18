Tickets on sale Dec. 20-21: Travis Scott, Descendents, Casting Crowns

On sale Thursday, Dec. 20
Travis Scott, Feb. 17, Sprint Center. $29.95-$129.95
On sale Friday, Dec. 21
Nalani and Sarina, Jan. 26, VooDoo. Ticket prices TBA.
DeVotchKa with Neyla Pekarek, Jan. 31, RecordBar. $25
Descendents, March 10, Liberty Hall. Ticket prices TBA.
Casting Crowns with Zach Williams and Austin French, March 21, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $34-$84
The Wild Reeds, April 3, RecordBar. Ticket prices TBA.
Parkway Drive and Killswitch Engage, April 30, Uptown. $32-$55
Apocalyptica, May 24, VooDoo. Ticket prices TBA.
New and noteworthy
Hank Von Hell, Jan. 25, Riot Room. $25
Hinder with Soil, Jan. 31, Aftershock. $25
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Feb. 2, Granada. $35
Dorothy, Feb. 5, RecordBar. $25-$125
Beats Antique, Feb. 7, The Truman. $25-$28
Born of Osiris with Chelsea Grin, Feb. 8, Aftershock. $22
The Floozies with Too Many Zooz and Dreamer’s Delight, Feb. 14, Bottleneck. $25
Rob Bell, Feb. 17, Uptown. $28
Lords of Acid with Orgy, Genitorturers and more, March 3, Granada. $25
Clint Black, March 9, Ameristar. $50-$70
Citizen Cope, March 13, The Truman. $33.50-$36
Jukebox the Ghost and The Mowgli’s, March 16, The Truman. $9.65-$25
Sinbad, March 16, Ameristar. $35-$125.
Zhu, March 18, The Truman. $31.50-$35
Randy Rainbow, April 5, Uptown. $37-$49
Broods, April 7, The Truman. $18-$20
Tesla, April 7, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $40.50-$75
The Oak Ridge Boys, April 12, Missouri Theatre. $35-$95
Jessie James Decker, April 13, Uptown. $34.50-$39.50
The Mavericks, April 26-27, Knuckleheads. $45-$69
Neko Case, May 10, Uptown. $26-$31
Slayer with Lamb of God, Amon Amarth and Cannibal Corpse, May 17, Providence Amphitheater. $35-$79.50
Walk Off the Earth, May 17, VooDoo. $35-$218.50
Chicago, May 19, Starlight. $55-$145
Shinedown, May 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $55-$125
Amanda Palmer, May 31, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$55
Tom Russell, June 6, Knuckleheads. $40
Snarky Puppy, June 11, Kauffman Center. $29-$79
Kidz Bop, Aug. 23, Starlight. $29.50-$59.50
Also on sale
Chase Rice, Dec. 20, VooDoo. $32.50-$62
Danielle Nicole, Dec. 20-22, Knuckleheads. $40
The Elders, Dec. 21, Knuckleheads. $15-$25
For King & Country with Zach Williams, Dec. 21, Sprint Center. $25-$76
Jackyl, Dec. 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $17
Puppet with Essenger and Young Medicine, Dec. 21, Aftershock. $15
Tee Grizzley and Sada Baby, Dec. 21, Uptown. $38-$50
The Cody Wyoming Deal, Dec. 22, Knuckleheads. $15
Jason D. Williams, Dec. 22, Knuckleheads. $15
Katy Guillen and The Girls with Olivia Fox Band, Dec. 22, Knuckleheads. $20
Shlump, Dec. 22, Encore. $15-$20
Twisted Insane, Dec. 22, Aftershock. $15
The Rev. Jimmie Bratcher’s “Man! It’s Christmas,” Dec. 23, Knuckleheads. $15
Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 26, Sprint Center. $34.50-$76.50
Bob and Una Walkenhorst, Dec. 27, Knuckleheads. $15
Minnesota, Dec. 28, Riot Room. $20-$25
The Rainmakers, Dec. 28, Knuckleheads. $15
Boogie Wonderland, Dec. 29, Knuckleheads. $15
Ida McBeth, Dec. 29, Blue Room. $15
Jeff Dunham, Dec. 29, Sprint Center. $51.50
Samantha Fish, Dec. 29, Knuckleheads. $29.50-$49.50
Soul Fest, Dec. 30, Municipal Auditorium. $40-$131
Dolewite and DJ Kirby, Dec. 31, VooDoo. $20-$50
The Elders, Dec. 31, Kansas City Irish Center. $50
Making Movies, Dec. 31, The Truman. $15-$25
Murder By Death, Dec. 31, RecordBar. $30
American Aquarium, Jan. 3, Granada. $15
Fruition with Brad Parsons & Starbird, Jan. 3, Knuckleheads. $15
Saucy Jack, Jan. 4, Knuckleheads. $15
Ivory Blue, John Keck, Adriana Nikole, Erica McKenzie and Paul Chandler, Jan. 5, RecordBar. $15
Remembering Elvis, Jan. 5, Knuckleheads. $15
Sheer Terror with Spine and Uncouth, Jan. 10, RecordBar. $20
Brandon Lay, Jan. 11, Kanza Hall. $15-$40
Cory Wong, Jan. 11, RecordBar. $20
The Crayons, Jan. 11, Knuckleheads. $18
Chris Knight Band, Jan. 11, Knuckleheads. $18.50
Hairball, Jan. 11, VooDoo. $17-$33
Wayne “The Train” Hancock with Douglas County Quintet, Jan. 11, Bottleneck. $15
Harper, Jan. 12, Knuckleheads. $15
Heather Newman and Keeshea Pratt, Jan. 10, Knuckleheads. $15
Jackson Taylor & The Sinners, Jan. 12, Davey’s Uptown. $15
“Live from Here” with Chris Thile, Jan. 12, Kauffman Center. $49-$89
X Parte, Jan. 12, Knuckleheads. $15
Cirque du Soleil Crystal, “A Breakthrough Ice Experience,” Jan. 16-20, Sprint Center. $48-$138
Kane Brown with Granger Smith and Raelynn, Jan. 17, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $29.50-$49.50
Morgan Wallen with Hardy, Jan. 17, Kanza Hall. $20-$99
ABK and Blaze, Jan. 18, Aftershock. $20
And That’s Why We Drink, Jan. 18, The Truman. Sold out.
The Band that Fell To Earth, Jan. 18-19, RecordBar. $15-$50
Lyle Lovett with Kansas City Symphony, Jan. 18-20, Kauffman Center. $50-$100
Members Only with Rosy Hips, Jan. 18, Knuckleheads. $15
Sam Bush, Jan. 18, Knuckleheads. $24.50
Toadface, Jan. 18, Encore. $15
The Yellowjackets, Jan. 18, Folly. $20-$55
American Floyd, Jan. 19, Knuckleheads. $15
Courtney Patton, Jan. 19, Knuckleheads. $15
Eric Johnson, Jan. 19, Madrid. $35-$79.50
Shooting Star, Jan. 19, Ameristar. $10-$25
Tech N9ne with Mackenzie Nicole, Jan. 19, VooDoo. $35-$42
Trampled By Turtles, Jan. 19, The Truman. $25
Troyboi, Jan. 19, Uptown. $25-$100
Violent J with Esham and more, Jan. 19, Riot Room. $20
Eddie Moore and Pamela Baskin-Watson, Jan. 20, Polsky Theatre. $17-$20
Hamilton Loomis, Jan. 20, Knuckleheads. $15
Monster Truck, Jan. 20, Riot Room. $15-$17
Corrosion of Conformity with Crowbar, Weedeater and Mothership, Jan. 21, Riot Room. $30
Cody Ko and Noel Miller, Jan. 23, Granada. $25
Disturbed with Three Days Grace, Jan. 23, Sprint Center. $34-$79
Jesse Cook, Jan. 23, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$45
Mike Stud, Jan. 24, Granada. $20
El Monstero, Jan. 25, Uptown. $27-$59
Gin Blossoms, Jan. 25, Ameristar. $35-$50
Hippo Campus, Jan. 25, The Truman. $23-$99
Casey Donahew, Jan. 26, Granada. $20
Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear, Jan. 26, The Truman. $20-$25
Patrick Sweany with Greyhounds and Shoebox Money, Jan. 26, Riot Room. $15-$17
Gnash, Jan. 28, RecordBar. $18
Peter Murphy with David J, Jan. 28, The Truman. $35-$200
Knock Kneed Sally, Jan. 30, Knuckleheads. $15
Bayside with Golds, Jan. 31, Granada. $20
12th Planet with Gentlemen’s Club and Infekt, Feb. 1, Granada. $20
Cherub, Feb. 1, The Truman. $15-$25
Iliza Shlesinger, Feb. 1, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$44.50
Walter Trout and Eric Gale, Feb. 1, Knuckleheads. $30
Lisa Loeb, Feb. 2, Yardley Hall. $17-$38
Panic! At the Disco with Two Feet, Feb. 2, Sprint Center. $27.75-$67.75
Ron Gallo, Feb. 2, RecordBar. $15
Twiddle, Feb. 4, RecordBar. $15
Dillon Francis and Alison Wonderland, Feb. 5, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $45
Bas, Feb. 6, Granada. $20
Excision, Feb. 6, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $40-$45
The Funk Hunters with JackLndn, Feb. 7, Granada. $15
Here Comes the Mummies, Feb. 7, Knuckleheads. $30
Kelly Clarkson with Kelsea Ballerini and Brynn Cartelli, Feb. 7, Sprint Center. $29-$120
Dumpstaphunk and George Porter Jr. and the Runnin’ Pardners, Feb. 8, Lied Center. $14-$25
Headtronics, Feb. 8, Bottleneck. $15
Sara Evans, Feb. 8, Ameristar. $55-$195
Shoreline Mafia, Feb. 8, Granada. $22
Big Something with Aqueous, Feb. 9, Knuckleheads. $15
Blue Water Highway, Feb. 9, Knuckleheads. $15
Brewer & Shipley with Bob and Una Walkenhorst, Feb. 9, Liberty Hall. $25-$79
Herobust with DMVU, Feb. 9, Granada. $15-$25
David Wilcox, Feb. 10, Lied Center. $16-$30
J.I.D., Feb. 11, Granada. $20
Frank Werth, Jan. 12, VooDoo. $24.25-$37.25
Liquid Stranger with LSDream, Champagne Drip and more, Feb. 12, Granada. $20-$25
Lucy Dacus with Illuminati Hotties, Feb. 12, Bottleneck. $16-$18
Corb Lund Band, Feb. 13, Knuckleheads. $15
Elton John, Feb. 13, Sprint Center. $49.50-$224.50
Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Feb. 13, The Truman. $32.50-$38
Biscuit Miller and The Mix, Feb. 14, Knuckleheads. $15
Charlie Wilson and Joe, Feb. 14, Municipal Auditorium. $42.50-$85.50
Ensiferum with Septicflesh, Arsis and Stonehaven, Jan. 14, Riot Room. $30
Blake Shelton with Lauren Alaina, Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Trace Adkins, Feb. 15, Sprint Center. $49-$129
Cursive with Summer Cannibals and The Campdogzz, Feb. 15, Bottleneck. $21
Kandace Springs, Feb. 15, Folly. $20-$55
Pop Evil, Feb. 15, The Truman. $23-$25
Rodney Carrington, Feb. 15-16, Ameristar. $60-$77
Subtronics and Blunts & Blondes with Zia, Feb. 15, Granada. $15-$20
As It Is, Feb. 17, Encore. $16
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, Feb. 17, Liberty Hall. $35-$75
Bethel Music Victory Tour, Feb. 18, Music Hall. $30
Saves The Day with Remo Drive and Mighty, Feb. 18, Granada. $19
2Cellos, Feb. 19, Sprint Center. $31.50-$69.50
I’m with Her with Mipso, Feb. 19, Folly. $45
Kodo, Feb. 19, Lied Center. $16-$45
Boombox Cartel, Feb. 20, The Truman. $20-$99
PBS Kids Live!, Feb. 20, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $19.50-$49.50
Victor & Penny, Feb. 20, Knuckleheads. $15
Brent Cobb, Feb. 21, Knuckleheads. $15
Space Jesus with Boku, ToadFace and Huxley Anne, Feb. 21, Madrid. $23
Turnpike Troubadours with Vincent Neil Emerson, Feb. 21, Granada. $35
Aaron Watson, Feb. 22, Uptown. $20
Abbamania, Feb. 23, Uptown. $25-$60
Dana Cooper, Feb. 23, Knuckleheads. $15
Gene Watson, Feb. 23, Ameristar. $20-$35
The Lacs, Feb. 23, Knuckleheads. $22
Hot Club KC, Feb. 24, Polsky Theatre. $17-$20
Yung Gravy, Feb. 26, Granada. $22
Ella Mai, Feb. 27, Granada. $27.50
Kiss, Feb. 27, Sprint Center. $49.50-$1,000
Kurt Vile and the Violators, Feb. 27, The Truman. $28.50-$30
Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz and Aoife O’Donovan: I’m with Her, Feb. 27, Knuckleheads. $45
Action Bronson, Feb. 28, Granada. $18
Julia Othmer, Feb. 28, Knuckleheads. $15
Travis Marvin Band, Feb. 28, Knuckleheads. $15
Anthony Gomes, March 1, Knuckleheads. $15
Eric Church, March 1-2, Sprint Center. $66-$125
Lauren Daigle, March 1, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $27.50-$77.50
Neal Morse Band, March 1, Granada. $30
Nothing More, March 1, The Truman. $26-$150
The Glorious Sons with Liily, March 2, RecordBar. $15
Hippie Sabotage, March 2, Uptown Theater. $22
Morbid Angel, March 2, The Truman. $25-$30
Sarah Borges and The Broken Singles, March 2, Knuckleheads. $15
Strfkr, March 2, Granada. $22
Noname, March 4, Granada. $25
Metallica, March 6, Sprint Center. $65-$135
Smoke of Hell and La Mano Cornuda, March 6, Knuckleheads. $15
Disney’s DCappella, March 7, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $19.50-$54.50
Jacob Banks, March 7, The Truman. $22-$72
Andrew McMahon, March 8, The Truman. $35
Crucifix and Hard Target, March 8, Aftershock. $20
Niyaz, March 8, Polsky Theatre. $21-$25
Amy Lavere and Will Sexton, March 9, Knuckleheads. $15
Grandson, March 9, RecordBar. $15
Kurt Elling Quintet, March 9, Folly. $20-$55
Roberto Tapia Y Regulo Caro, March 10, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39-$129
The Expendables with Ballyhoo! March 12, Granada. $18
Anoushka Shankar, March 13, Kauffman Center. $39-$89
Matt Nathanson, March 13, Madrid. $35-$55
Tyler Hilton, March 13, Knuckleheads. $15-$50
John Mellencamp, March 14, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $42.50-$129.50
Cypress Hill and Hollywood Undead, March 15, Uptown. $34.50
Wet and Kilo Kish, March 16, Granada. $23
Zomboy, March 16, Uptown. $25
Cubanisms, March 17, Polsky Theatre. $17-$20
Sara Gazarek Duo, March 18-19, Lied Center. $19-$35
Michael Bublé, March 20, Sprint Center. $68-$142.50
Justin Timberlake, March 21, Sprint Center. $49.50-$228
Metric, March 21, The Truman. $19.65-$149
Sam Riggs, March 21, Knuckleheads. $15
Havana Cuba All-Stars, March 22, Yardley Hall. $21-$35
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Spring Fever,” March 22, Kauffman Center. $25-$60
Keller Williams and The Hillbenders, March 22, Knuckleheads. $34.50
“My Favorite Murder” Live, March 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$59.50
Atmosphere with Dem Atlas, The Lioness and Dj Keezy, March 23, Granada. $25
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, March 23, Ameristar. $40-$60
Sebastian Maniscalco, March 23, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $48-$70
Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, March 23, Yardley Hall. $25-$40
Amos Lee, March 26, Uptown. $39.50-$69.50
Weezer and Pixies, March 26, Sprint Center. $22-$122
St. Paul & The Broken Bones, March 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $27
Porter Union Band with Better Than Nothin’ Band, March 29, Knuckleheads. $15
Switchfoot, March 29, Uptown. $30.50-$70
Blue October, March 30, The Truman. $29.50-$32.50
The Manhattan Transfer and Take 6, March 30, Kauffman Center. $49-$99
Ray Wylie Hubbard, March 30, Knuckleheads. $20
Laura Jane Grace and the Devouring Mothers, April 3, Riot Room. $22
KU Jazz Ensemble I with pianist Renee Rosnes, April 4, Lied Center. $14-$25
Albert Cummings, April 5, Knuckleheads. $18
Black Moth Super Rainbow, April 5, Granada. $17
Nataanii Means, April 5, Lied Center. $14-$25
Chita Rivera, April 6, Yardley Hall. $35-$49
Kathleen Madigan, April 6, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$36.50
Mitski with Jay Som, April 6, Knuckleheads. $18
Lucy Kaplansky, April 7, Lied Center. $16-$30
Conan Gray, April 10, RecordBar. $20
Mandolin Orange, April 10, Madrid. $25-$49.50
Joshua Redman Trio, April 11, Folly. $20-$55
Joy Zimmerman and Jimmy Dykes, April 11, Knuckleheads. $15
Wishbone Ash with Fast Johnny Ricker, April 12, Knuckleheads. $30
Jesse McCartney, April 13, Granada. $15
Nick Schnebelen Band with Mike Finnigan, April 13, Knuckleheads. $20
Red Elvises, April 16, Knuckleheads. $15
Chris Tomlin, April 18, Sprint Center. $21-$92.50
Jodee Lewis, April 25, Knuckleheads. $15
Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles, April 25, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$65
Arturo Sandoval, April 27, Folly. $20-$55
Aziz Ansari, April 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$65
Home Free, April 28, Uptown. $23-$53
Mary Gauthier with Jaimee Harr, April 28, Knuckleheads. $20
Michael Schenker Fest, April 28, The Truman. $45-$85
The Tallest Man on Earth, April 28, Liberty Hall. $25-$50
LANY, May 1, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$35
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Summer in the City,” May 3, Kauffman Center. $25-$60
New Kids on the Block with Salt-N-Pepa, Debbie Gibson, Tiffany and Naughty by Nature, May 7, Sprint Center. $32.95-$162.95
Steve Martin and Martin Short, May 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $49.50-$195
Derek Hough, May 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $59.50-$85
Neil Berg, May 18, Yardley Hall. $23-$38
The Hives with Refused, May 22, Liberty Hall. $35-$75
Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, May 28, Knuckleheads. $20
Nashville Pussy with Turbo AC’s and Guitar Wolf, May 30, Knuckleheads. $15
JoJo Siwa, June 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$69.50
Flotsam and Jetsam, June 4, Aftershock. $15
The Rainmakers with the Nace Brothers, June 9, Knuckleheads. $15
Train and Goo Goo Dolls with Allen Stone, June 21, Starlight. $29.50-$125
Found A Job, June 22, Knuckleheads. $15
Ozzy Osbourne with Megadeth, June 28, Sprint Center. $29.50-$250
Tom Segura, June 29, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$75
Shawn Mendes, July 19, Sprint Center. $29.50-$89.50
Jon Bellion, July 25, Uptown. $37.50-$57.50
Mark Knopfler, Aug. 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $55.50-$201
“Weird Al” Yankovic, Aug. 31, Starlight. $45-$95
Backstreet Boys, Sept. 7, Sprint Center. $29-$175
Thomas Rhett with Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson and Rhett Akins, Sept. 12, Sprint Center. $32.75-$112.75
Mama Doni, Sept. 15, White Theatre. $14-$30
Carrie Underwood with Maddie and Tae and Runaway June, Sept. 19, Sprint Center. $43-$975
Kamelot, Sept. 24, The Truman. $25-$100
Carbon Leaf, Oct. 12, VooDoo. $18-$24
Delain, Oct. 15, The Truman. $26-$80
Compiled by Dan Kelly, dkelly@kcstar.com
