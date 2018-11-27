Tickets on sale Nov. 30: Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear, Aziz Ansari

On sale Friday, Nov. 30
Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear, Jan. 26, The Truman. $20-$25
Dillon Francis and Alison Wonderland, Feb. 5, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $45
Space Jesus with Boku, ToadFace and Huxley Anne, Feb. 21, Madrid. $23
Kathleen Madigan, April 6, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$36.50
Aziz Ansari, April 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$65
Thomas Rhett with Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson and Rhett Akins, Sept. 12, Sprint Center. Ticket prices TBA.
New and noteworthy
Lúnasa with Ashley Davis, Nov. 30, Kansas City Irish Center. $25-$45
Sam Bush, Jan. 18, Knuckleheads. $24.50
Eric Johnson, Jan. 19, Madrid. $35-$79.50
Tech N9ne with Mackenzie Nicole, Jan. 19, VooDoo. $35-$42
Corrosion of Conformity with Crowbar, Weedeater and Mothership, Jan. 21, Riot Room. $30
El Monstero, Jan. 25, Uptown. $27-$59
Gin Blossoms, Jan. 25, Ameristar. $35-$50
Ron Gallo, Feb. 2, RecordBar. $15
Excision, Feb. 6, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $40-$45
Brewer & Shipley with Bob and Una Walkenhorst, Feb. 9, Liberty Hall. $25-$79
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, Feb. 17, Liberty Hall. $35-$75
Boombox Cartel, Feb. 20, The Truman. $20-$99
Hippie Sabotage, March 2, Uptown Theater. $22
Morbid Angel, March 2, The Truman. $25-$30
Zomboy, March 16, Uptown. $25
Michael Bublé, March 20, Sprint Center. $68-$142.50
Sam Riggs, March 21, Knuckleheads. $15
Blue October, March 30, The Truman. $29.50-$32.50
Home Free, April 28, Uptown. $23-$53
LANY, May 1, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$35
JoJo Siwa, June 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$69.50
Train and Goo Goo Dolls with Allen Stone, June 21, Starlight. $29.50-$125
Jon Bellion, July 25, Uptown. $37.50-$57.50
“Weird Al” Yankovic, Aug. 31, Starlight. $45-$95
Also on sale
Angel Vivaldi and Nita Strauss with Jacky Vincent, Nov. 29, Riot Room. $20-$22
The Artisanals, Nov. 29, Knuckleheads. $15
The Hip Hop Nutcracker with Kurtis Blow, Nov. 29, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $28-$68
Nick Moss Band featuring Dennis Gruenling, Nov. 29, Knuckleheads. $15
Randy Rogers Band with Red Shahan, Nov. 29, Granada. $17
98 Degrees, Nov. 30, Ameristar. $57.50-$72.50
Anita Baker, Nov. 30-Dec. 1, Music Hall. $69-$199
Arin Ray, Nov. 30, Encore. $16
G Jones, Nov. 30, Granada. $20
Jay Sean, Nov. 30, Mosaic. $15-$25
Koo Koo Kanga Roo, Nov. 30, RecordBar. $15
Pokey Bear & Friends, Nov. 30, VooDoo. $33
Shemekia Copeland, Nov. 30, Knuckleheads. $28.50-$43.50
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Dec. 1, Granada. $35
Charlie Daniels Band, Dec. 1, Ameristar. $40-$55
Doyle, Dec. 1, Aftershock. $18
Greatest Gen Khan, Dec. 1, Bottleneck. $26
Love and Theft, Dec. 1, Kanza Hall. $15-$50
Um .., Dec. 1, Riot Room. $15-$20
Angela Hagenbach Quintet, Dec. 2, Polsky Theatre. $17-$20
Manchester Orchestra and The Front Bottoms, Dec. 2, Uptown. $30-$50
Rebel Song Academy, Dec. 2, RecordBar. $20
Smoking Popes, Dec. 2, Riot Room. $15
Vincent Herring Duo, Dec. 3-4, Lied Center. $19-$35
Chvrches, Dec. 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.65
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Winter Wonderland,” Dec. 4, Kauffman Center. $25-$60
Red Sun Rising with Spirit Animal and Dubé, Dec. 4, Riot Room. $16
Tengger Calvary, Dec. 4, RecordBar. $20
Allen Stone with Nick Waterhouse, Dec. 5, Knuckleheads. $25
L.A. Guns, Dec. 5, Aftershock in Merriam, KS
Easton Corbin, Dec. 6, Granada. $30
The Faceless with Rings of Saturn and more, Dec. 6, Riot Room. $20
Jason Eady with Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, Dec. 6, Knuckleheads. $15
Martina McBride, Dec. 6, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.99-$99.99
San Holo with Chet Porter, Dec. 6, The Truman. $25-$99
Nitti Gritti with Eric Coomes, Dec. 7, Mosaic. $15-$25
Slapshot, Dec. 7, RecordBar. $20
Tech N9ne with Krizz Kaliko and Mackenzie Nicole, Dec. 7, Granada. $30
627 Stomp, Dec. 8, Encore. $16
Four Fried Chickens and A Coke, Dec. 8, Knuckleheads. $15
Hepcat, Dec. 8, Uptown. $29.50-$100
Joe Locke Trio, Dec. 8, Blue Room. $20
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra featuring Molly Hammer, Dec. 8, Liberty Hall. $20-$30
Lewis Black, Dec. 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$59.50
Protomartyr and Preoccupations, Dec. 8, RecordBar. $15
Steve Earle & the Dukes, Dec. 8, Knuckleheads. $44.50-$69.50
Tom Morello, Dec. 8, The Truman. $49.50
Under the Streetlamp, Dec. 8, Yardley Hall. $21-$45
With Confidence and Broadside with Sleep On It and Small Talks, Dec. 8, Granada. $15
Doobie, Dec. 9, Riot Room. $15-$55
Funky Butt Brass Band, Dec. 9, Knuckleheads. $20
Sick of it All and The Street Dogs, Dec. 9, Madrid. $30
Silverstein with Hawthorne Heights, As Cities Burn and Capstan, Dec. 9, Granada. $22
Thom Yorke, Dec. 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $55
Winterfest, Dec. 9, Aftershock. $15
Born Ruffians, Dec. 10, RecordBar. $15
Dave East with Shooter and D Jones, Dec. 10, Riot Room. $25-$100
Jim Brickman, Dec. 10, Folly. $35-$75
Justin Timberlake, Dec. 10, Sprint Center. $49.50-$228
Larkin Poe, Dec. 10, Knuckleheads. $22-$75
Pink Talking Fish, Dec. 11, Riot Room. $15
Steel Panther with Wilson, Dec. 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25
William Elliott Whitmore, Dec. 11, RecordBar. $15
George Winston, Dec. 12, Kauffman Center. $27-$57
Hot Tuna, Dec. 12, Liberty Hall. $45-$99
Flow Tribe with Groovement, Dec. 13, Knuckleheads. $15
Snails with Svdden Death and Hekler, Dec. 13, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $15-$33
Arch Allies: Tribute To Journey, Styx, Bon Jovi, Def Leppard and more, Dec. 14, VooDoo. $16-$25
Chris Duarte, Dec. 14, Knuckleheads. $15
Digital Ethos, Dec. 14, Encore. $15
Tab Benoit, Dec. 14-15, Knuckleheads. $29.50-$50
Brohug, Dec. 15, Aura. $15
Central Standard, “Holiday Harmonies,” Dec. 15, Folly. $10-$50
Elton Dan and Faux, A Billy Joel Tribute, Dec. 15, Knuckleheads. $15
Julian Vaughn and Friends, Dec. 15, Gem. $25-$40
King Lil G and Rittz, Dec. 15, Granada. $25
Brett Young with Tyler Rich and Rachel Wammack, Dec. 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$50
Nothing, nowhere with Wicca Phase Springs Eternal and more, Dec. 17, Bottleneck. $18-$20
Harry Connick Jr., Dec. 19, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $65-$150
Chase Rice, Dec. 20, VooDoo. $32.50-$52.50
Danielle Nicole, Dec. 20-22, Knuckleheads. $40
The Elders, Dec. 21, Knuckleheads. $15-$25
For King & Country with Zach Williams, Dec. 21, Sprint Center. $25-$76
Jackyl, Dec. 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $17
Puppet with Essenger and Young Medicine, Dec. 21, Aftershock. $15
Tee Grizzley and Sada Baby, Dec. 21, Uptown. $38-$50
The Cody Wyoming Deal, Dec. 22, Knuckleheads. $15
Jason D. Williams, Dec. 22, Knuckleheads. $15
Katy Guillen and The Girls with Olivia Fox Band, Dec. 22, Knuckleheads. $20
Shlump, Dec. 22, Encore. $15-$20
Twisted Insane, Dec. 22, Aftershock. $15
The Rev. Jimmie Bratcher’s “Man! It’s Christmas,” Dec. 23, Knuckleheads. $15
Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 26, Sprint Center. $46-$96
Bob and Una Walkenhorst, Dec. 27, Knuckleheads. $15
Minnesota, Dec. 28, Riot Room. $20-$25
The Rainmakers, Dec. 28, Knuckleheads. $15
Boogie Wonderland, Dec. 29, Knuckleheads. $15
Jeff Dunham, Dec. 29, Sprint Center. $51.50
Samantha Fish, Dec. 29, Knuckleheads. $29.50-$49.50
Dolewite and DJ Kirby, Dec. 31, VooDoo. $20-$50
The Elders, Dec. 31, Kansas City Irish Center. $50
Making Movies, Dec. 31, The Truman. $15-$25
Murder By Death, Dec. 31, RecordBar. $30
American Aquarium, Jan. 3, Granada. $15
Fruition with Brad Parsons & Starbird, Jan. 3, Knuckleheads. $15
Remembering Elvis, Jan. 5, Knuckleheads. $15
Brandon Lay, Jan. 11, Kanza Hall. $15-$40
The Crayons, Jan. 11, Knuckleheads. $18
Chris Knight Band, Jan. 11, Knuckleheads. $18.50
Hairball, Jan. 11, VooDoo. $17-$33
Wayne “The Train” Hancock with Douglas County Quintet, Jan. 11, Bottleneck. $15
Harper, Jan. 12, Knuckleheads. $15
“Live from Here” with Chris Thile, Jan. 12, Kauffman Center. $49-$89
X Parte, Jan. 12, Knuckleheads. $15
Cirque du Soleil Crystal, “A Breakthrough Ice Experience,” Jan. 16-20, Sprint Center. $48-$138
Kane Brown with Granger Smith and Raelynn, Jan. 17, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $29.50-$49.50
Morgan Wallen with Hardy, Jan. 17, Kanza Hall. $20-$99
And That’s Why We Drink, Jan. 18, The Truman. Sold out.
The Band that Fell To Earth, Jan. 18-19, RecordBar. $15-$50
Lyle Lovett with Kansas City Symphony, Jan. 18-20, Kauffman Center. $50-$100
Toadface, Jan. 18, Encore. $15
The Yellowjackets, Jan. 18, Folly. $20-$55
American Floyd, Jan. 19, Knuckleheads. $15
Courtney Patton, Jan. 19, Knuckleheads. $15
Shooting Star, Jan. 19, Ameristar. $10-$25
Trampled By Turtles, Jan. 19, The Truman. $25
Troyboi, Jan. 19, Uptown. $25-$100
Eddie Moore and Pamela Baskin-Watson, Jan. 20, Polsky Theatre. $17-$20
Cody Ko and Noel Miller, Jan. 23, Granada. $25
Disturbed with Three Days Grace, Jan. 23, Sprint Center. $34-$79
Jesse Cook, Jan. 23, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$45
Mike Stud, Jan. 24, Granada. $20
Hippo Campus, Jan. 25, The Truman. $23-$99
Casey Donahew, Jan. 26, Granada. $20
Peter Murphy with David J, Jan. 28, The Truman. $35-$200
Bayside with Golds, Jan. 31, Granada. $20
12th Planet with Gentlemen’s Club and Infekt, Feb. 1, Granada. $20
Cherub, Feb. 1, The Truman. $15-$25
Iliza Shlesinger, Feb. 1, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$44.50
Walter Trout and Eric Gale, Feb. 1, Knuckleheads. $30
Lisa Loeb, Feb. 2, Yardley Hall. $17-$38
Panic! At the Disco with Two Feet, Feb. 2, Sprint Center. $27.75-$67.75
Bas, Feb. 6, Granada. $20
The Funk Hunters with JackLndn, Feb. 7, Granada. $15
Here Comes the Mummies, Feb. 7, Knuckleheads. $30
Kelly Clarkson with Kelsea Ballerini and Brynn Cartelli, Feb. 7, Sprint Center. $29-$120
Dumpstaphunk and George Porter Jr. and the Runnin’ Pardners, Feb. 8, Lied Center. $14-$25
Sara Evans, Feb. 8, Ameristar. $55-$195
Herobust with DMVU, Feb. 9, Granada. $15-$25
David Wilcox, Feb. 10, Lied Center. $16-$30
Elton John, Feb. 13, Sprint Center. $49.50-$224.50
Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Feb. 13, The Truman. $32.50-$38
Charlie Wilson and Joe, Feb. 14, Municipal Auditorium. $42.50-$85.50
Blake Shelton with Lauren Alaina, Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Trace Adkins, Feb. 15, Sprint Center. $49-$129
Kandace Springs, Feb. 15, Folly. $20-$55
Pop Evil, Feb. 15, The Truman. $23-$25
Rodney Carrington, Feb. 15-16, Ameristar. $60-$77
Subtronics and Blunts & Blondes with Zia, Feb. 15, Granada. $15-$20
As It Is, Feb. 17, Encore. $16
Bethel Music Victory Tour, Feb. 18, Music Hall. $30
Saves The Day with Remo Drive and Mighty, Feb. 18, Granada. $19
2Cellos, Feb. 19, Sprint Center. $31.50-$69.50
I’m with Her with Mipso, Feb. 19, Knuckleheads. $45
Kodo, Feb. 19, Lied Center. $16-$45
PBS Kids Live!, Feb. 20, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $19.50-$49.50
Brent Cobb, Feb. 21, Knuckleheads. $15
Turnpike Troubadours with Vincent Neil Emerson, Feb. 21, Granada. $35
Aaron Watson, Feb. 22, Uptown. $20
Abbamania, Feb. 23, Uptown. $25-$60
Gene Watson, Feb. 23, Ameristar. $20-$35
The Lacs, Feb. 23, Knuckleheads. $22
Hot Club KC, Feb. 24, Polsky Theatre. $17-$20
Ella Mai, Feb. 27, Granada. $27.50
Kiss, Feb. 27, Sprint Center. $49.50-$1,000
Kurt Vile and the Violators, Feb. 27, The Truman. $28.50-$30
Action Bronson, Feb. 28, Granada. $18
Julia Othmer, Feb. 28, Knuckleheads. $15
Eric Church, March 1-2, Sprint Center. $66-$125
Lauren Daigle, March 1, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $27.50-$77.50
Neal Morse Band, March 1, Granada. $30
Nothing More, March 1, The Truman. $26-$150
The Glorious Sons with Liily, March 2, RecordBar. $15
Strfkr, March 2, Granada. $22
Noname, March 4, Granada. $25
Metallica, March 6, Sprint Center. $65-$135
Disney’s DCappella, March 7, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $19.50-$54.50
Jacob Banks, March 7, The Truman. $22-$72
Andrew McMahon, March 8, The Truman. $35
Niyaz, March 8, Polsky Theatre. $21-$25
Kurt Elling Quintet, March 9, Folly. $20-$55
Roberto Tapia Y Regulo Caro, March 10, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39-$129
Anoushka Shankar, March 13, Kauffman Center. $39-$89
Matt Nathanson, March 13, Madrid. $35-$55
John Mellencamp, March 14, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $42.50-$129.50
Cypress Hill and Hollywood Undead, March 15, Uptown. $34.50
Cubanisms, March 17, Polsky Theatre. $17-$20
Sara Gazarek Duo, March 18-19, Lied Center. $19-$35
Metric, March 21, The Truman. $19.65-$149
Havana Cuba All-Stars, March 22, Yardley Hall. $21-$35
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Spring Fever,” March 22, Kauffman Center. $25-$60
Keller Williams and The Hillbenders, March 22, Knuckleheads. $34.50
“My Favorite Murder” Live, March 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$59.50
Atmosphere with Dem Atlas, The Lioness and Dj Keezy, March 23, Granada. $25
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, March 23, Ameristar. $40-$60
Sebastian Maniscalco, March 23, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $48-$70
Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, March 23, Yardley Hall. $25-$40
Amos Lee, March 26, Uptown. $39.50-$69.50
Weezer and Pixies, March 26, Sprint Center. $22-$122
St. Paul & The Broken Bones, March 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $27
Switchfoot, March 29, Uptown. $30.50-$70
The Manhattan Transfer and Take 6, March 30, Kauffman Center. $49-$99
Ray Wylie Hubbard, March 30, Knuckleheads. $20
Laura Jane Grace and the Devouring Mothers, April 3, Riot Room. $22
KU Jazz Ensemble I with pianist Renee Rosnes, April 4, Lied Center. $14-$25
Nataanii Means, April 5, Lied Center. $14-$25
Chita Rivera, April 6, Yardley Hall. $35-$49
Lucy Kaplansky, April 7, Lied Center. $16-$30
Conan Gray, April 10, RecordBar. $20
Joshua Redman Trio, April 11, Folly. $20-$55
Chris Tomlin, April 18, Sprint Center. $21-$92.50
Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles, April 25, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$65
Arturo Sandoval, April 27, Folly. $20-$55
Michael Schenker Fest, April 28, The Truman. $45-$85
The Tallest Man on Earth, April 28, Liberty Hall. $25-$50
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Summer in the City,” May 3, Kauffman Center. $25-$60
New Kids on the Block with Salt-N-Pepa, Debbie Gibson, Tiffany and Naughty by Nature, May 7, Sprint Center. $32.95-$162.95
Steve Martin and Martin Short, May 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $49.50-$195
Derek Hough, May 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $59.50-$85
Neil Berg, May 18, Yardley Hall. $23-$38
Nashville Pussy with Turbo AC’s and Guitar Wolf, May 30, Knuckleheads. $15
Ozzy Osbourne with Megadeth, June 28, Sprint Center. $29.50-$250
Tom Segura, June 29, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$75
Shawn Mendes, July 19, Sprint Center. $29.50-$89.50
Mark Knopfler, Aug. 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $55.50-$201
Backstreet Boys, Sept. 7, Sprint Center. $29-$175
Mama Doni, Sept. 15, White Theatre. $14-$30
Carrie Underwood with Maddie and Tae and Runaway June, Sept. 19, Sprint Center. $43-$975
Kamelot, Sept. 24, The Truman. $25-$100
Delain, Oct. 15, The Truman. $26-$80
Compiled by Dan Kelly, dkelly@kcstar.com
Comments