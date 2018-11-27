Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear
Tickets on sale Nov. 30: Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear, Aziz Ansari

By Dan Kelly

November 27, 2018 02:18 PM

On sale Friday, Nov. 30

Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear, Jan. 26, The Truman. $20-$25

Dillon Francis and Alison Wonderland, Feb. 5, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $45

Space Jesus with Boku, ToadFace and Huxley Anne, Feb. 21, Madrid. $23

Kathleen Madigan, April 6, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$36.50

Aziz Ansari, April 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$65

Thomas Rhett with Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson and Rhett Akins, Sept. 12, Sprint Center. Ticket prices TBA.

New and noteworthy

Lúnasa with Ashley Davis, Nov. 30, Kansas City Irish Center. $25-$45

Sam Bush, Jan. 18, Knuckleheads. $24.50

Eric Johnson, Jan. 19, Madrid. $35-$79.50

Tech N9ne with Mackenzie Nicole, Jan. 19, VooDoo. $35-$42

Corrosion of Conformity with Crowbar, Weedeater and Mothership, Jan. 21, Riot Room. $30

El Monstero, Jan. 25, Uptown. $27-$59

Gin Blossoms, Jan. 25, Ameristar. $35-$50

Ron Gallo, Feb. 2, RecordBar. $15

Excision, Feb. 6, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $40-$45

Brewer & Shipley with Bob and Una Walkenhorst, Feb. 9, Liberty Hall. $25-$79

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, Feb. 17, Liberty Hall. $35-$75

Boombox Cartel, Feb. 20, The Truman. $20-$99

Hippie Sabotage, March 2, Uptown Theater. $22

Morbid Angel, March 2, The Truman. $25-$30

Zomboy, March 16, Uptown. $25

Michael Bublé, March 20, Sprint Center. $68-$142.50

Sam Riggs, March 21, Knuckleheads. $15

Blue October, March 30, The Truman. $29.50-$32.50

Home Free, April 28, Uptown. $23-$53

LANY, May 1, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$35

JoJo Siwa, June 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$69.50

Train and Goo Goo Dolls with Allen Stone, June 21, Starlight. $29.50-$125

Jon Bellion, July 25, Uptown. $37.50-$57.50

“Weird Al” Yankovic, Aug. 31, Starlight. $45-$95

Also on sale

Angel Vivaldi and Nita Strauss with Jacky Vincent, Nov. 29, Riot Room. $20-$22

The Artisanals, Nov. 29, Knuckleheads. $15

The Hip Hop Nutcracker with Kurtis Blow, Nov. 29, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $28-$68

Nick Moss Band featuring Dennis Gruenling, Nov. 29, Knuckleheads. $15

Randy Rogers Band with Red Shahan, Nov. 29, Granada. $17

98 Degrees, Nov. 30, Ameristar. $57.50-$72.50

Anita Baker, Nov. 30-Dec. 1, Music Hall. $69-$199

Arin Ray, Nov. 30, Encore. $16

G Jones, Nov. 30, Granada. $20

Jay Sean, Nov. 30, Mosaic. $15-$25

Koo Koo Kanga Roo, Nov. 30, RecordBar. $15

Pokey Bear & Friends, Nov. 30, VooDoo. $33

Shemekia Copeland, Nov. 30, Knuckleheads. $28.50-$43.50

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Dec. 1, Granada. $35

Charlie Daniels Band, Dec. 1, Ameristar. $40-$55

Doyle, Dec. 1, Aftershock. $18

Greatest Gen Khan, Dec. 1, Bottleneck. $26

Love and Theft, Dec. 1, Kanza Hall. $15-$50

Um .., Dec. 1, Riot Room. $15-$20

Angela Hagenbach Quintet, Dec. 2, Polsky Theatre. $17-$20

Manchester Orchestra and The Front Bottoms, Dec. 2, Uptown. $30-$50

Rebel Song Academy, Dec. 2, RecordBar. $20

Smoking Popes, Dec. 2, Riot Room. $15

Vincent Herring Duo, Dec. 3-4, Lied Center. $19-$35

Chvrches, Dec. 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.65

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Winter Wonderland,” Dec. 4, Kauffman Center. $25-$60

Red Sun Rising with Spirit Animal and Dubé, Dec. 4, Riot Room. $16

Tengger Calvary, Dec. 4, RecordBar. $20

Allen Stone with Nick Waterhouse, Dec. 5, Knuckleheads. $25

L.A. Guns, Dec. 5, Aftershock in Merriam, KS

Easton Corbin, Dec. 6, Granada. $30

The Faceless with Rings of Saturn and more, Dec. 6, Riot Room. $20

Jason Eady with Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, Dec. 6, Knuckleheads. $15

Martina McBride, Dec. 6, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.99-$99.99

San Holo with Chet Porter, Dec. 6, The Truman. $25-$99

Nitti Gritti with Eric Coomes, Dec. 7, Mosaic. $15-$25

Slapshot, Dec. 7, RecordBar. $20

Tech N9ne with Krizz Kaliko and Mackenzie Nicole, Dec. 7, Granada. $30

627 Stomp, Dec. 8, Encore. $16

Four Fried Chickens and A Coke, Dec. 8, Knuckleheads. $15

Hepcat, Dec. 8, Uptown. $29.50-$100

Joe Locke Trio, Dec. 8, Blue Room. $20

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra featuring Molly Hammer, Dec. 8, Liberty Hall. $20-$30

Lewis Black, Dec. 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$59.50

Protomartyr and Preoccupations, Dec. 8, RecordBar. $15

Steve Earle & the Dukes, Dec. 8, Knuckleheads. $44.50-$69.50

Tom Morello, Dec. 8, The Truman. $49.50

Under the Streetlamp, Dec. 8, Yardley Hall. $21-$45

With Confidence and Broadside with Sleep On It and Small Talks, Dec. 8, Granada. $15

Doobie, Dec. 9, Riot Room. $15-$55

Funky Butt Brass Band, Dec. 9, Knuckleheads. $20

Sick of it All and The Street Dogs, Dec. 9, Madrid. $30

Silverstein with Hawthorne Heights, As Cities Burn and Capstan, Dec. 9, Granada. $22

Thom Yorke, Dec. 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $55

Winterfest, Dec. 9, Aftershock. $15

Born Ruffians, Dec. 10, RecordBar. $15

Dave East with Shooter and D Jones, Dec. 10, Riot Room. $25-$100

Jim Brickman, Dec. 10, Folly. $35-$75

Justin Timberlake, Dec. 10, Sprint Center. $49.50-$228

Larkin Poe, Dec. 10, Knuckleheads. $22-$75

Pink Talking Fish, Dec. 11, Riot Room. $15

Steel Panther with Wilson, Dec. 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25

William Elliott Whitmore, Dec. 11, RecordBar. $15

George Winston, Dec. 12, Kauffman Center. $27-$57

Hot Tuna, Dec. 12, Liberty Hall. $45-$99

Flow Tribe with Groovement, Dec. 13, Knuckleheads. $15

Snails with Svdden Death and Hekler, Dec. 13, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $15-$33

Arch Allies: Tribute To Journey, Styx, Bon Jovi, Def Leppard and more, Dec. 14, VooDoo. $16-$25

Chris Duarte, Dec. 14, Knuckleheads. $15

Digital Ethos, Dec. 14, Encore. $15

Tab Benoit, Dec. 14-15, Knuckleheads. $29.50-$50

Brohug, Dec. 15, Aura. $15

Central Standard, “Holiday Harmonies,” Dec. 15, Folly. $10-$50

Elton Dan and Faux, A Billy Joel Tribute, Dec. 15, Knuckleheads. $15

Julian Vaughn and Friends, Dec. 15, Gem. $25-$40

King Lil G and Rittz, Dec. 15, Granada. $25

Brett Young with Tyler Rich and Rachel Wammack, Dec. 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$50

Nothing, nowhere with Wicca Phase Springs Eternal and more, Dec. 17, Bottleneck. $18-$20

Harry Connick Jr., Dec. 19, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $65-$150

Chase Rice, Dec. 20, VooDoo. $32.50-$52.50

Danielle Nicole, Dec. 20-22, Knuckleheads. $40

The Elders, Dec. 21, Knuckleheads. $15-$25

For King & Country with Zach Williams, Dec. 21, Sprint Center. $25-$76

Jackyl, Dec. 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $17

Puppet with Essenger and Young Medicine, Dec. 21, Aftershock. $15

Tee Grizzley and Sada Baby, Dec. 21, Uptown. $38-$50

The Cody Wyoming Deal, Dec. 22, Knuckleheads. $15

Jason D. Williams, Dec. 22, Knuckleheads. $15

Katy Guillen and The Girls with Olivia Fox Band, Dec. 22, Knuckleheads. $20

Shlump, Dec. 22, Encore. $15-$20

Twisted Insane, Dec. 22, Aftershock. $15

The Rev. Jimmie Bratcher’s “Man! It’s Christmas,” Dec. 23, Knuckleheads. $15

Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 26, Sprint Center. $46-$96

Bob and Una Walkenhorst, Dec. 27, Knuckleheads. $15

Minnesota, Dec. 28, Riot Room. $20-$25

The Rainmakers, Dec. 28, Knuckleheads. $15

Boogie Wonderland, Dec. 29, Knuckleheads. $15

Jeff Dunham, Dec. 29, Sprint Center. $51.50

Samantha Fish, Dec. 29, Knuckleheads. $29.50-$49.50

Dolewite and DJ Kirby, Dec. 31, VooDoo. $20-$50

The Elders, Dec. 31, Kansas City Irish Center. $50

Making Movies, Dec. 31, The Truman. $15-$25

Murder By Death, Dec. 31, RecordBar. $30

American Aquarium, Jan. 3, Granada. $15

Fruition with Brad Parsons & Starbird, Jan. 3, Knuckleheads. $15

Remembering Elvis, Jan. 5, Knuckleheads. $15

Brandon Lay, Jan. 11, Kanza Hall. $15-$40

The Crayons, Jan. 11, Knuckleheads. $18

Chris Knight Band, Jan. 11, Knuckleheads. $18.50

Hairball, Jan. 11, VooDoo. $17-$33

Wayne “The Train” Hancock with Douglas County Quintet, Jan. 11, Bottleneck. $15

Harper, Jan. 12, Knuckleheads. $15

“Live from Here” with Chris Thile, Jan. 12, Kauffman Center. $49-$89

X Parte, Jan. 12, Knuckleheads. $15

Cirque du Soleil Crystal, “A Breakthrough Ice Experience,” Jan. 16-20, Sprint Center. $48-$138

Kane Brown with Granger Smith and Raelynn, Jan. 17, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $29.50-$49.50

Morgan Wallen with Hardy, Jan. 17, Kanza Hall. $20-$99

And That’s Why We Drink, Jan. 18, The Truman. Sold out.

The Band that Fell To Earth, Jan. 18-19, RecordBar. $15-$50

Lyle Lovett with Kansas City Symphony, Jan. 18-20, Kauffman Center. $50-$100

Toadface, Jan. 18, Encore. $15

The Yellowjackets, Jan. 18, Folly. $20-$55

American Floyd, Jan. 19, Knuckleheads. $15

Courtney Patton, Jan. 19, Knuckleheads. $15

Shooting Star, Jan. 19, Ameristar. $10-$25

Trampled By Turtles, Jan. 19, The Truman. $25

Troyboi, Jan. 19, Uptown. $25-$100

Eddie Moore and Pamela Baskin-Watson, Jan. 20, Polsky Theatre. $17-$20

Cody Ko and Noel Miller, Jan. 23, Granada. $25

Disturbed with Three Days Grace, Jan. 23, Sprint Center. $34-$79

Jesse Cook, Jan. 23, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$45

Mike Stud, Jan. 24, Granada. $20

Hippo Campus, Jan. 25, The Truman. $23-$99

Casey Donahew, Jan. 26, Granada. $20

Peter Murphy with David J, Jan. 28, The Truman. $35-$200

Bayside with Golds, Jan. 31, Granada. $20

12th Planet with Gentlemen’s Club and Infekt, Feb. 1, Granada. $20

Cherub, Feb. 1, The Truman. $15-$25

Iliza Shlesinger, Feb. 1, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$44.50

Walter Trout and Eric Gale, Feb. 1, Knuckleheads. $30

Lisa Loeb, Feb. 2, Yardley Hall. $17-$38

Panic! At the Disco with Two Feet, Feb. 2, Sprint Center. $27.75-$67.75

Bas, Feb. 6, Granada. $20

The Funk Hunters with JackLndn, Feb. 7, Granada. $15

Here Comes the Mummies, Feb. 7, Knuckleheads. $30

Kelly Clarkson with Kelsea Ballerini and Brynn Cartelli, Feb. 7, Sprint Center. $29-$120

Dumpstaphunk and George Porter Jr. and the Runnin’ Pardners, Feb. 8, Lied Center. $14-$25

Sara Evans, Feb. 8, Ameristar. $55-$195

Herobust with DMVU, Feb. 9, Granada. $15-$25

David Wilcox, Feb. 10, Lied Center. $16-$30

Elton John, Feb. 13, Sprint Center. $49.50-$224.50

Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Feb. 13, The Truman. $32.50-$38

Charlie Wilson and Joe, Feb. 14, Municipal Auditorium. $42.50-$85.50

Blake Shelton with Lauren Alaina, Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Trace Adkins, Feb. 15, Sprint Center. $49-$129

Kandace Springs, Feb. 15, Folly. $20-$55

Pop Evil, Feb. 15, The Truman. $23-$25

Rodney Carrington, Feb. 15-16, Ameristar. $60-$77

Subtronics and Blunts & Blondes with Zia, Feb. 15, Granada. $15-$20

As It Is, Feb. 17, Encore. $16

Bethel Music Victory Tour, Feb. 18, Music Hall. $30

Saves The Day with Remo Drive and Mighty, Feb. 18, Granada. $19

2Cellos, Feb. 19, Sprint Center. $31.50-$69.50

I’m with Her with Mipso, Feb. 19, Knuckleheads. $45

Kodo, Feb. 19, Lied Center. $16-$45

PBS Kids Live!, Feb. 20, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $19.50-$49.50

Brent Cobb, Feb. 21, Knuckleheads. $15

Turnpike Troubadours with Vincent Neil Emerson, Feb. 21, Granada. $35

Aaron Watson, Feb. 22, Uptown. $20

Abbamania, Feb. 23, Uptown. $25-$60

Gene Watson, Feb. 23, Ameristar. $20-$35

The Lacs, Feb. 23, Knuckleheads. $22

Hot Club KC, Feb. 24, Polsky Theatre. $17-$20

Ella Mai, Feb. 27, Granada. $27.50

Kiss, Feb. 27, Sprint Center. $49.50-$1,000

Kurt Vile and the Violators, Feb. 27, The Truman. $28.50-$30

Action Bronson, Feb. 28, Granada. $18

Julia Othmer, Feb. 28, Knuckleheads. $15

Eric Church, March 1-2, Sprint Center. $66-$125

Lauren Daigle, March 1, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $27.50-$77.50

Neal Morse Band, March 1, Granada. $30

Nothing More, March 1, The Truman. $26-$150

The Glorious Sons with Liily, March 2, RecordBar. $15

Strfkr, March 2, Granada. $22

Noname, March 4, Granada. $25

Metallica, March 6, Sprint Center. $65-$135

Disney’s DCappella, March 7, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $19.50-$54.50

Jacob Banks, March 7, The Truman. $22-$72

Andrew McMahon, March 8, The Truman. $35

Niyaz, March 8, Polsky Theatre. $21-$25

Kurt Elling Quintet, March 9, Folly. $20-$55

Roberto Tapia Y Regulo Caro, March 10, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39-$129

Anoushka Shankar, March 13, Kauffman Center. $39-$89

Matt Nathanson, March 13, Madrid. $35-$55

John Mellencamp, March 14, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $42.50-$129.50

Cypress Hill and Hollywood Undead, March 15, Uptown. $34.50

Cubanisms, March 17, Polsky Theatre. $17-$20

Sara Gazarek Duo, March 18-19, Lied Center. $19-$35

Metric, March 21, The Truman. $19.65-$149

Havana Cuba All-Stars, March 22, Yardley Hall. $21-$35

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Spring Fever,” March 22, Kauffman Center. $25-$60

Keller Williams and The Hillbenders, March 22, Knuckleheads. $34.50

“My Favorite Murder” Live, March 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$59.50

Atmosphere with Dem Atlas, The Lioness and Dj Keezy, March 23, Granada. $25

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, March 23, Ameristar. $40-$60

Sebastian Maniscalco, March 23, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $48-$70

Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, March 23, Yardley Hall. $25-$40

Amos Lee, March 26, Uptown. $39.50-$69.50

Weezer and Pixies, March 26, Sprint Center. $22-$122

St. Paul & The Broken Bones, March 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $27

Switchfoot, March 29, Uptown. $30.50-$70

The Manhattan Transfer and Take 6, March 30, Kauffman Center. $49-$99

Ray Wylie Hubbard, March 30, Knuckleheads. $20

Laura Jane Grace and the Devouring Mothers, April 3, Riot Room. $22

KU Jazz Ensemble I with pianist Renee Rosnes, April 4, Lied Center. $14-$25

Nataanii Means, April 5, Lied Center. $14-$25

Chita Rivera, April 6, Yardley Hall. $35-$49

Lucy Kaplansky, April 7, Lied Center. $16-$30

Conan Gray, April 10, RecordBar. $20

Joshua Redman Trio, April 11, Folly. $20-$55

Chris Tomlin, April 18, Sprint Center. $21-$92.50

Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles, April 25, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$65

Arturo Sandoval, April 27, Folly. $20-$55

Michael Schenker Fest, April 28, The Truman. $45-$85

The Tallest Man on Earth, April 28, Liberty Hall. $25-$50

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Summer in the City,” May 3, Kauffman Center. $25-$60

New Kids on the Block with Salt-N-Pepa, Debbie Gibson, Tiffany and Naughty by Nature, May 7, Sprint Center. $32.95-$162.95

Steve Martin and Martin Short, May 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $49.50-$195

Derek Hough, May 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $59.50-$85

Neil Berg, May 18, Yardley Hall. $23-$38

Nashville Pussy with Turbo AC’s and Guitar Wolf, May 30, Knuckleheads. $15

Ozzy Osbourne with Megadeth, June 28, Sprint Center. $29.50-$250

Tom Segura, June 29, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$75

Shawn Mendes, July 19, Sprint Center. $29.50-$89.50

Mark Knopfler, Aug. 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $55.50-$201

Backstreet Boys, Sept. 7, Sprint Center. $29-$175

Mama Doni, Sept. 15, White Theatre. $14-$30

Carrie Underwood with Maddie and Tae and Runaway June, Sept. 19, Sprint Center. $43-$975

Kamelot, Sept. 24, The Truman. $25-$100

Delain, Oct. 15, The Truman. $26-$80

